Texas regulator investigates FTX, and Mastercard helps banks offer crypto trading: CNBC Crypto World

Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Microsoft, Simon Property, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
CNBC's Halftime traders Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management, Shannon Saccocia of SVB Private Bank, and Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners answer investment-related questions from CNBC Pro subscribers. Look out for an email where you can submit your questions directly to the Halftime team.
CNBC
Customers battle to regain billions in bitcoin the DOJ recovered in its largest seizure of stolen crypto
When the Justice Department announced it seized billions in stolen cryptocurrency earlier this year, it seemed like great news for victims of a hack that drained around $70 million from customers' accounts on the Bitfinex trading platform in 2016. "It was the biggest relief of my life," said Frankie Cavazos,...
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible Americans' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Stimulus checks worth $3,600 coming as a lump sum in mail to 9 million Americans – & there’s still a chance to get cash
MILLIONS of Americans are in line to receive a direct payment worth up to $3,600 after being urged to file their tax returns. IRS bosses sent out letters warning families that they were at risk of missing out on relief checks. It’s thought that around nine million people had not...
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
New batch of direct payments worth up to $1,050 go out automatically to millions of Americans next week
NEXT week, millions of Americans are set to score another round of direct payments worth up to $1,050. Residents in California started receiving payments in early October as rebates were issued on the 7th. Californians can count on another round next week as the current set of gas relief payments...
CNBC
Hyundai says Biden's new EV tax credit rules deal 'astronomical' blow to business
The Biden administration's elimination of tax credits for imported electric vehicles deals a massive blow to Hyundai Motor's business, an executive for the automaker said Wednesday. The Inflation Reduction Act immediately eliminated a tax credit of up to $7,500 for plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles that are imported and sold...
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
CNBC
Biden says oil companies should ramp up production and cut prices at the pump instead of buying back stock, paying dividends
President Joe Biden said oil companies need to use their record profits to ramp up production rather than to enrich shareholders. "My message to the American energy companies is this: You should not be using your profits to buy back stock or for dividends. Not now. Not while a war is raging," Biden said. "You should be using these record-breaking profits to increase production and refining."
CNBC
The IRS adjusted its income tax brackets for 2023—you might owe less in taxes next year
If your income doesn't rise in 2023, some tax relief is on the way. As part of its annual adjustments based on inflation, the IRS increased the income thresholds for its tax brackets by thousands of dollars. These changes are effective for the 2023 tax year. The U.S. has a...
CNBC
Jeff Bezos is the latest to warn on the economy, saying it's time to 'batten down the hatches'
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has become the latest corporate leader to warn about the state of the economy, cautioning that rougher times are likely ahead. "Yep, the probabilities in this economy tell you batten down the hatches," Bezos said in a comment related to Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon's CNBC interview.
CNBC
Apple chipmaker TSMC reportedly considers Japan expansion as China tensions continue
Computer chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is weighing a potential expansion in Japan, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Global leaders have voiced concern about Taiwan's continued independence from China. TSMC isn't the only tech manufacturer shifting production to areas that may feel a less direct influence from China.
CNBC
Four U.S. states order a metaverse casino to halt sale of NFTs
A metaverse casino was hit on Thursday with a multistate emergency cease-and-desist order. Among the violations alleged in the order are that the virtual casino failed to provide a physical address, phone number and evidence to legitimize its promises of profits to NFT holders. Regulators in four states simultaneously filed...
CNBC
U.S. lawmakers set hearing on Kroger grocery mega merger
Separately, Klobuchar and fellow Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Cory Booker released a letter expressing concern about the deal. "As food prices remain elevated, too many American families are struggling to put food on the table," they wrote to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan. "This merger raises considerable antitrust concerns."
CNBC
Options Action: SLB options
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw digs in on Schlumberger options. With CNBC's Carl Quintanilla and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC
The rise and stall of Wells Fargo
U.S. regulators say Wells Fargo has repeatedly misled and overcharged its customers. These allegations have rocked the 170-year-old bank, which still stands as one of the largest lenders in the U.S. The Federal Reserve continues to uphold an unprecedented cap on the bank's assets in response to the government's findings. These ongoing legal issues have weighed on the bank in recent years, sending numerous employees and executives out the door.
CNBC
China's YMTC denies report it took part in meetings on chip curbs
Chinese chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) denied a media report that it had participated in emergency meetings convened by China's industry ministry to discuss the impact of U.S. sanctions. The company in a statement late on Thursday described the report as "false and sinister," adding that the report had...
CNBC
'Crocodile Of Wall Street' and the battle over billions in stolen bitcoins
CNBC takes you inside one of the largest crypto currency heists in history and delivers a revealing look at the investigation to recover $3.6 billion in bitcoins. According to court records, the five-year-long investigation ultimately led the feds to the Wall Street apartment of a young married couple where the IRS says they uncovered burner phones, multiple passports, hollowed out books and the private keys investigators used to access billions in stolen crypto connected to the hack. Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein were later arrested in the alleged multibillion-dollar crypto laundering scheme.
CNBC
66% of American workers are worse off financially than a year ago due to inflation, report finds
As the cost of living keeps rising, more Americans are struggling financially. Now, two-thirds of adults say they are worse off than they were just one year ago, according to a recent report. Nearly 1 in 3 workers, including those earning more than $100,000, run out of money before payday.
Recap: South Plains Financial Q3 Earnings
South Plains Financial SPFI reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. South Plains Financial beat estimated earnings by 22.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.7. Revenue was down $930 thousand from...
Comments / 0