KIMA TV
Investigation underway after student claims man in van grabbed her while walking
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a student claims she was grabbed by a man in a blue van while walking to Park Middle School in Kennewick. According to a safety alert issued by the Kennewick School District, the student was walking to Park Middle School at about 11:45 a.m. when she said a man in a blue van grabbed her near W 10th Ave and S Benton St.
KIMA TV
Selah PD asking for help identifying burglary and arson suspect
SELAH, Wash.—The Selah Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying someone suspected of burglary and arson of a local gas station. Police shared surveillance photos of the suspect on their Facebook page on Wednesday, Oct. 20. The photos show an individual with a grey hoodie...
KIMA TV
"It does feel like he will be forgotten," YPD not answering questions in Lucian's case
This afternoon people with signs again rallying outside the Yakima Police Department demanding to hear from police about the search for Lucian. It's not the second day in a row they've been out there. Today we tried to take their questions to police. The last update given by police about...
KIMA TV
Richland crash sends two to the hospital; injuries unknown
RICHLAND, Wash. — UPDATE: Richland Police Department's Collision Investigation Team is investigating the serious collision as a vehicular assault. Just after 6 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of George Washington Way and Snyder St. Police said after an investigation of the scene, they determined the...
KIMA TV
Winner of Mid-Columbia Duck Race receives new truck
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — One lucky winner is driving home with a new truck thanks to the staff at Toyota of Tri-Cities. Representatives with DGR Grant Construction won the 2022 Rotary Mid-Columbia Duck Race. On Tuesday, local Rotary club members and Toyota of Tri-Cities staff gathered in Kennewick to send...
KIMA TV
Pet of the Week: Black cat, Amy, is up for adoption this Halloween season
YAKIMA, Wash.—This black cat, Amy, is ready to be adopted this Halloween season. Amy has been in the Yakima Humane Society four times now. She has been adopted and brought back multiple times because of claims of too much responsibility and for moving reasons. Yakima Humane Society says Amy...
KIMA TV
County clerk candidates discuss why they think they're most qualified
YAKIMA -- County clerk is free game as the current clerk isn't looking for re-election. Simply put, the clerks office is the records hub for the superior court. They keep records of all original documents, county records, and warrants. They also process all the money you might pay from fines...
KIMA TV
U.S. Air Force to hold concert at East Valley High School Wednesday night
YAKIMA, Wash.—The U.S. Air Force (USAF) Band will be putting on a free concert for Yakima on Wednesday night, Oct. 19. They will be playing at the main gymnasium over at East Valley High School (EVHS). The concert will start at 7 p.m. The concert will be free, but...
KIMA TV
Public officials urge council members to keep ban on cannabis retail
Pasco City Council members are still considering a proposal to allow cannabis sales within city limits. As you would expect, they're hearing mixed opinions on what other city leaders want them to do. Almost a dozen individuals stepped up to the podium to share their opinions about the moratorium lift...
KIMA TV
Yakima firefighters expecting colder temperatures to bring more greenway fires
YAKIMA -- As temperatures plunge tomorrow, firefighters say they're getting prepared to deal with even more fires along the greenway. Although wildfire season is over for the state, the fires in Yakima aren't expected to stop, and may even get worse. City of Yakima Deputy Fire Chief Jeremy Rodriguez says...
