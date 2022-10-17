ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton City, WA

KIMA TV

Investigation underway after student claims man in van grabbed her while walking

KENNEWICK, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a student claims she was grabbed by a man in a blue van while walking to Park Middle School in Kennewick. According to a safety alert issued by the Kennewick School District, the student was walking to Park Middle School at about 11:45 a.m. when she said a man in a blue van grabbed her near W 10th Ave and S Benton St.
KENNEWICK, WA
KIMA TV

Selah PD asking for help identifying burglary and arson suspect

SELAH, Wash.—The Selah Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying someone suspected of burglary and arson of a local gas station. Police shared surveillance photos of the suspect on their Facebook page on Wednesday, Oct. 20. The photos show an individual with a grey hoodie...
SELAH, WA
KIMA TV

Richland crash sends two to the hospital; injuries unknown

RICHLAND, Wash. — UPDATE: Richland Police Department's Collision Investigation Team is investigating the serious collision as a vehicular assault. Just after 6 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of George Washington Way and Snyder St. Police said after an investigation of the scene, they determined the...
RICHLAND, WA
KIMA TV

Winner of Mid-Columbia Duck Race receives new truck

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — One lucky winner is driving home with a new truck thanks to the staff at Toyota of Tri-Cities. Representatives with DGR Grant Construction won the 2022 Rotary Mid-Columbia Duck Race. On Tuesday, local Rotary club members and Toyota of Tri-Cities staff gathered in Kennewick to send...
KENNEWICK, WA
KIMA TV

County clerk candidates discuss why they think they're most qualified

YAKIMA -- County clerk is free game as the current clerk isn't looking for re-election. Simply put, the clerks office is the records hub for the superior court. They keep records of all original documents, county records, and warrants. They also process all the money you might pay from fines...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Public officials urge council members to keep ban on cannabis retail

Pasco City Council members are still considering a proposal to allow cannabis sales within city limits. As you would expect, they're hearing mixed opinions on what other city leaders want them to do. Almost a dozen individuals stepped up to the podium to share their opinions about the moratorium lift...
PASCO, WA

