After Rejecting Claims Of Environmental Racism, City Moves To Settle Civil Rights Complaint With Feds
EAST SIDE — In an about-face, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration is attempting to settle claims Chicago discriminated against Black and Brown residents by moving polluters into their neighborhoods. Southeast Siders filed a complaint with federal housing officials in 2020, alleging decades of racist city policies pushed polluters into...
Here’s Where You Can Do Laundry For Free In Chicago
CHICAGO — Health care company Aetna is footing the bill for free service at Chicago-area laundromats. The company’s Laundry Days will keep the machines spinning at two Chicago locations to help people in need. Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 24: Your Neighborhood Laundromat, 1400 E. 47th St. 1-5 p.m. Oct....
Gage Park Pizzeria Delivery Drivers Say They Aren’t Being Paid Fair Wages: ‘We’re Exercising Our Rights’
GAGE PARK — Current and former employees at a Gage Park pizzeria are suing the business, saying it didn’t pay them fairly for hourly work, overtime and expenses. Workers from Naty’s Pizza, 5129 S. Kedzie Ave., were joined by members of local workers rights organization Arise Chicago and attorney Karen Engelhardt for a Wednesday news conference outside the pizzeria to bring awareness to their lawsuit.
All School-Age Children Can Get Extra Protection Against COVID-19
CHICAGO — With COVID-19 bivalent boosters now available to elementary school-age children, health and school leaders are encouraging vaccination to stave off another winter surge. The federal Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded eligibility last week for the new bivalent booster to...
Fulton Market Group Wants 100 More Police Cameras Added To Area, Says TIF Money Should Cover The Cost
FULTON MARKET — A Fulton Market group is calling for more police cameras in the area after a woman was robbed last week near an underpass. On Oct. 10, a masked man robbed a woman while she walked home near Racine and Hubbard, according to NBC5. The woman, who has lived in the West Loop for 12 years, told the station her sense of security was gone.
Mexican Independence Day Revelers In Chicago Slapped With Tickets For Waving Mexican Flags: ‘You Should Be Able To Celebrate Your Culture’
CHICAGO — For Tatiana Soto and her family, this year’s Mexican Independence Day caravan was pure joy. Soto, her daughter, her nieces and her niece’s boyfriend were among thousands who filled Downtown streets to celebrate Mexico’s independence Sept. 16, honking their horns and waving Mexican flags, bonding over their culture.
Edgewater’s Maloney Funeral Home Closes After 125 Years; Building To Be Replaced With Apartments
EDGEWATER — One of Chicago’s oldest funeral homes has closed and is set to be demolished as its longtime Devon Avenue home is redeveloped. John E. Maloney Funeral Home, 1359 W. Devon Ave., closed this summer after 125 years. The funeral home on Devon Avenue is being demolished this week, set to be replaced by a building with stores and apartments, records show.
Southside Wolfpack Youth Football Has Helped Thousands Go To College, ‘Saved Lives’ Over Its 25 Years
HYDE PARK — Ernest Radcliffe is a father figure to thousands of kids on the South Side. He’s also a football coach with a distinctively gruff voice and screeching whistle. “Yeah, he’s loud,” said Rastus Hill, one of Radcliffe’s assistant coaches with his youth football program, Southside Wolfpack. “But the kids, they listen.”
Black-Owned Moor’s Brewing Company Wins Top Prize At South Side Pitch Competition
HYDE PARK — A Black-owned brewing company with plans to open a brewhouse in Chicago and expand to other heavily-Black cities won $10,000 to grow the business at a pitch competition this week. Moor’s Brewing Company — which sells a session ale, an IPA and an imperial porter —...
Officer Who Killed 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo During Foot Chase Could Be Fired
CHICAGO — The Chicago police officer who fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo in March 2021 could be fired from the department. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, a watchdog that investigates when police use force, had recommended officer Eric Stillman be dismissed for “acting inconsistently” with police policy for chasing people and had improperly used deadly force. Supt. David Brown rejected that recommendation, saying Stillman should instead be suspended for no more than five days.
Son of Alps East Owners Opens Diner In Same North Center Location
NORTH CENTER — Irene’s Finer Diner customers can enjoy free cold brew and the chance to win a year’s worth of pancakes from the North Center diner when it opens Friday. The restaurant opens 8 a.m. Friday at 2021 W. Irving Park Road. The first 50 customers will get complimentary cold brew coffee on draft from Passion House Coffee, said co-owner Petros Papatheofanis.
Belmont Army Vintage Expands Into Andersonville After Fire Temporarily Closes Belmont Location
ANDERSONVILLE — A Lakeview vintage shop sped up plans to open another store in Andersonville after a fire forced owners to temporarily close its longtime Belmont Avenue location. Belmont Army Vintage will open its new store Friday at 5117 N. Clark St. It will be the second store for...
Chicago Arts And Music Project Hosting Annual Fundraiser For West Side Orchestra Program
EAST GARFIELD PARK — The Chicago Arts and Music Project is hosting a silent auction and fundraiser this month to benefit its West Side after-school orchestra program. The CAMPfire2022 silent auction will kick off 9 a.m. Oct. 31 and run until noon Nov. 4. The items up for bidding range from a handpainted cello to a five-day vacation in Mexico. All auction prizes are available to view now on the CAMP website.
What Was The Shadowy Figure That Haunted Edgewater In 1895?: ‘As Silent As The Night’
EDGEWATER — Officer Martin J. Qualey didn’t believe in ghosts. But in September 1895, that didn’t stop him from trying to chase down the mysterious, shadowy “thing” floating about the dimly lit streets of Edgewater, according to a Tribune article written at the time. For...
Lincoln Square’s The Green Post Now Open For Breakfast And Lunch At Former Red Lion Location
LINCOLN SQUARE — The former Red Lion in Lincoln Square reopened this week under new ownership as The Green Post, offering coffee, savory pies and pints of cider. The newly renovated pub at 4749 N. Rockwell St. opened Wednesday and is the latest business from the team behind The Northman, Bar on Buena and the now-closed Fountainhead.
Museum Exhibition, 5K And Sugar Skulls: How To Celebrate Día De Los Muertos On The Southwest Side
CHICAGO — Many Chicagoans are preparing to celebrate Día de los Muertos when it kicks off Oct. 31. The popular Mexican holiday honors people who have died and is celebrated Oct. 31-Nov. 2. Some of the ways you can celebrate in Chicago:. Back Of The Yards Día De...
Pumpkin Fest With Halloween-Themed Crafts, Costume Parade And More Returns To Logan Square Park
LOGAN SQUARE — One of Logan Square’s biggest Halloween events is right around the corner. PumpkinFest is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 29 at Unity Park, 2636 N. Kimball Ave. The family-friendly fest, an annual bash organized by the Unity Park Advisory Council, will have a pumpkin patch, face painting, a “Stranger Things”-themed photo opportunity and a costume parade.
Men Held Up Couples At Gunpoint During 2 Robberies In The West Loop
WEST LOOP — Two pairs of people were robbed in less than an hour Tuesday night in the West Loop. At 9:23 p.m., a 39-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were walking in the first block of North Green Street when two men with guns came up to them, police said. The robbers demanded the victims’ belongings and then took off in a white car, police said.
Lincoln Park Art Night To Feature Free Trolley Rides Between 6 Neighborhood Art Galleries
LINCOLN PARK — Six art galleries and museums in Lincoln Park are staying open late Thursday for the first Lincoln Park Art Night. Free trolley rides will be available 5:30-8:30 p.m. for visitors to travel between the galleries, many of which have new shows they’ll display for free.
Old Town Bar Where Fatal Shooting Happened ‘Closed For Time Being,’ Ald. Says — But Report Says It Was Open Thursday Night
OLD TOWN — An Old Town rooftop bar where a fatal shooting happened last weekend says it will remain closed for now, but a report claims it was open Thursday night. The shooting stemmed from a fight that happened at the J. Parker Rooftop Bar of the Hotel Lincoln, 1816 N. Clark St., police said.
