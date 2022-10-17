ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Here’s Where You Can Do Laundry For Free In Chicago

CHICAGO — Health care company Aetna is footing the bill for free service at Chicago-area laundromats. The company’s Laundry Days will keep the machines spinning at two Chicago locations to help people in need. Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 24: Your Neighborhood Laundromat, 1400 E. 47th St. 1-5 p.m. Oct....
Gage Park Pizzeria Delivery Drivers Say They Aren’t Being Paid Fair Wages: ‘We’re Exercising Our Rights’

GAGE PARK — Current and former employees at a Gage Park pizzeria are suing the business, saying it didn’t pay them fairly for hourly work, overtime and expenses. Workers from Naty’s Pizza, 5129 S. Kedzie Ave., were joined by members of local workers rights organization Arise Chicago and attorney Karen Engelhardt for a Wednesday news conference outside the pizzeria to bring awareness to their lawsuit.
All School-Age Children Can Get Extra Protection Against COVID-19

CHICAGO — With COVID-19 bivalent boosters now available to elementary school-age children, health and school leaders are encouraging vaccination to stave off another winter surge. The federal Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded eligibility last week for the new bivalent booster to...
Fulton Market Group Wants 100 More Police Cameras Added To Area, Says TIF Money Should Cover The Cost

FULTON MARKET — A Fulton Market group is calling for more police cameras in the area after a woman was robbed last week near an underpass. On Oct. 10, a masked man robbed a woman while she walked home near Racine and Hubbard, according to NBC5. The woman, who has lived in the West Loop for 12 years, told the station her sense of security was gone.
Mexican Independence Day Revelers In Chicago Slapped With Tickets For Waving Mexican Flags: ‘You Should Be Able To Celebrate Your Culture’

CHICAGO — For Tatiana Soto and her family, this year’s Mexican Independence Day caravan was pure joy. Soto, her daughter, her nieces and her niece’s boyfriend were among thousands who filled Downtown streets to celebrate Mexico’s independence Sept. 16, honking their horns and waving Mexican flags, bonding over their culture.
Edgewater’s Maloney Funeral Home Closes After 125 Years; Building To Be Replaced With Apartments

EDGEWATER — One of Chicago’s oldest funeral homes has closed and is set to be demolished as its longtime Devon Avenue home is redeveloped. John E. Maloney Funeral Home, 1359 W. Devon Ave., closed this summer after 125 years. The funeral home on Devon Avenue is being demolished this week, set to be replaced by a building with stores and apartments, records show.
Officer Who Killed 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo During Foot Chase Could Be Fired

CHICAGO — The Chicago police officer who fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo in March 2021 could be fired from the department. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, a watchdog that investigates when police use force, had recommended officer Eric Stillman be dismissed for “acting inconsistently” with police policy for chasing people and had improperly used deadly force. Supt. David Brown rejected that recommendation, saying Stillman should instead be suspended for no more than five days.
Son of Alps East Owners Opens Diner In Same North Center Location

NORTH CENTER — Irene’s Finer Diner customers can enjoy free cold brew and the chance to win a year’s worth of pancakes from the North Center diner when it opens Friday. The restaurant opens 8 a.m. Friday at 2021 W. Irving Park Road. The first 50 customers will get complimentary cold brew coffee on draft from Passion House Coffee, said co-owner Petros Papatheofanis.
Chicago Arts And Music Project Hosting Annual Fundraiser For West Side Orchestra Program

EAST GARFIELD PARK — The Chicago Arts and Music Project is hosting a silent auction and fundraiser this month to benefit its West Side after-school orchestra program. The CAMPfire2022 silent auction will kick off 9 a.m. Oct. 31 and run until noon Nov. 4. The items up for bidding range from a handpainted cello to a five-day vacation in Mexico. All auction prizes are available to view now on the CAMP website.
Pumpkin Fest With Halloween-Themed Crafts, Costume Parade And More Returns To Logan Square Park

LOGAN SQUARE — One of Logan Square’s biggest Halloween events is right around the corner. PumpkinFest is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 29 at Unity Park, 2636 N. Kimball Ave. The family-friendly fest, an annual bash organized by the Unity Park Advisory Council, will have a pumpkin patch, face painting, a “Stranger Things”-themed photo opportunity and a costume parade.
Men Held Up Couples At Gunpoint During 2 Robberies In The West Loop

WEST LOOP — Two pairs of people were robbed in less than an hour Tuesday night in the West Loop. At 9:23 p.m., a 39-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were walking in the first block of North Green Street when two men with guns came up to them, police said. The robbers demanded the victims’ belongings and then took off in a white car, police said.
