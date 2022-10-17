With the second highest electric rate in New England, and among the highest in the country, Rhode Island has strong policy support for clean energy. In fact, the Ocean State was the first to set a goal to meet 100% of the state’s electricity needs from renewables by 2030. Granted it is a small state, but it’s on its way. Currently ranked 29th in country for solar, SEIA projects that it will add another 438 MW over the next five years.

PORTSMOUTH, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO