Sunrise brief: Inside the IRA–What is an Energy Community?
Quinone flow battery for grid-scale renewables storage now close to commercial viability Startup Quino Energy has raised more than $7.8 million to scale up its quinone redox flow battery technology. Harvard University and University of Cambridge researchers came up with the initial research for the battery design. Albemarle wins grant...
RFP alert: Alabama Power seeks proposals for renewable energy projects
Alabama Power is seeking proposals for renewable energy projects from 5 MW to 80 MW including solar, wind and geothermal projects, energy from tidal or ocean current, and low-impact hydro and biomass. Projects involving gas derived from sewage treatment processes, solid municipal waste or landfills, and heat and power projects may be submitted. The RFP will also explore and evaluate the potential of renewable energy storage technologies.
People on the move: National Grid, Catalyze, Summit Ridge Energy, and more
Steven Bilheimer started a new position as VP – Preconstruction at Summit Ridge Energy. Colette Lamontagne started a new position as Director, Energy Storage & Transportation Development at National Grid. Ian Diamond started a new position as Director of Strategic Market Origination at Prospect14. Catalyze hired four energy sector...
Standard Solar acquires 6.2 MW Rhode Island community solar portfolio from Trina Solar
With the second highest electric rate in New England, and among the highest in the country, Rhode Island has strong policy support for clean energy. In fact, the Ocean State was the first to set a goal to meet 100% of the state’s electricity needs from renewables by 2030. Granted it is a small state, but it’s on its way. Currently ranked 29th in country for solar, SEIA projects that it will add another 438 MW over the next five years.
Sunrise brief: Proposed regional clean hydrogen hubs to compete for $7 billion in DOE funding
Salient Energy zinc-ion battery passes UL safety testing Nova Scotia-based Salient Energy’s non-flammable battery is one step closer to commercialization. Proposed regional clean hydrogen hubs to compete for $7 billion in DOE funding Several teams plan to propose regional hubs in which large-scale clean hydrogen production would be paired with industrial and other end-uses for hydrogen. DOE gave examples of technologies that could meet its draft standard for “clean” hydrogen.
RFP Alert: Pennsylvania utilities to procure up to 20 MW of solar
A group of First Energy affiliated utilities have released a request for proposals (RFP), aiming to procure 20 MW of solar and associated credits via power purchase agreements. Pennsylvania Power Company (Penn Power), Pennsylvania Electric Company (Penelec), West Penn Power Company (West Penn) and Metropolitan Edison Company (Met-Ed) are actively seeking proposals.
The world’s largest single-phase battery is now online
Axium Infrastructure and Canadian Solar’s subsidiaries of Recurrent Energy and CSI Energy Storage announced the two have installed and activated what they are calling the world’s largest single-phase energy storage facility. Named Crimson Storage, the site holds 350 MW / 1400 MWh of standalone battery energy storage, delivering flexible power to California’s grid.
Salient Energy zinc-ion battery passes UL safety testing
Salient Energy successfully completed UL9540A safety testing with Underwriters Laboratories (UL) for its proprietary zinc-ion energy storage battery. The battery is designed as a safer alternative to lithium-ion systems in residential and commercial energy storage applications. Developed by Canadian start-up Salient Energy, the zinc-ion battery has a rated capacity of 60 Ah, a nominal voltage of 1.3 V, and a volumetric energy density of 100 Wh/L. The testing performed by UL showed that zinc-ion cells so not experience thermal runaway nor do they produce toxic or explosive gasses even when subjected to extreme heat, puncture or overcharging.
Quinone flow battery for grid-scale renewables storage now close to commercial viability
U.S. startup Quino Energy, a spinoff of Harvard University, said it recently raised $3.3 million from a group of investors led by Japanese venture capital firm Anri. The sum collected through the funding round, which also involved Argentina’s Techint Group, will add to the $4.58 million grant that Quino Energy had previously secured from the US Department of Energy (DoE).
U.S. Department of Energy awards $2.8 billion to boost EV and grid battery production
The Biden-Harris Administration announced the first set of projects to be funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law through the Department of Energy. Manufacturers of electric vehicle batteries and grid-scale energy storage received a combined $2.8 billion to build and expand commercial-scale facilities in 12 states. The funds will support organizations...
Tesla proposes enabling renewables developers to estimate a project’s interconnection costs
Developers deciding whether to submit interconnection requests for large-scale renewables or storage should be allowed to perform informational studies that estimate the cost of interconnection, Tesla said in comments on a proposed interconnection rulemaking, issued by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). FERC has instead proposed to require transmission providers...
Renewable PPA price relief from the Inflation Reduction Act may take time
Energy costs are on the rise, and this trend applies to renewable energy as well. In its Q3 Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) Price Index Report, LevelTen Energy reported a 9.6% rise in PPA prices in-quarter. LevelTen operates among the world’s largest PPA marketplaces. LevelTen’s report is based on the...
Bus Talk podcast to demystify electric school buses
‘Bus Talk’, inspired by Click & Clack’s Car Talk, intends to be entertaining, informative and educational. The series was launched by Highland Electric Fleets, a provider of school bus fleet electrification-as-a-service in North America, and it features Sean Leach, Director of Technology and Platform Management at Highland, and Tim Shannon, Director of Facilities Planning & Efficiency at Twin Rivers Unified School District in Sacramento, California.
