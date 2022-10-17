ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Athlon Sports

NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight

The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football.  The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone.  Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line.  ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tri-City Herald

Four changes that worked for the Seahawks defense vs Arizona. Now, can they sustain it?

What in the name of Cortez Kennedy happened to the Seahawks defense, almost overnight?. So ransacked current players such as safety Ryan Neal were acknowledging they were letting down the legacy of Seattle’s previous championship defenses, the Seahawks suddenly became dominant against Arizona. The unit that had allowed 84 points and 946 yards the previous two weeks, the last-ranked defense in the NFL entering Sunday, held Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense to three points in a 19-9 win.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Dan Snyder Writes Letter to NFL Owners Denying Cowboys’ Jerry Jones ‘Dirt’: Washington Commanders EXCLUSIVE Part 2

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has written a letter to his fellow NFL owners strongly denying accusations that he hired private investigators to "dig up dirt” on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and several other team owners, including Jerry Jones of Dallas Cowboys. Snyder's statement coincides with our exclusive visit...
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

Patriots Getting Younger ... Better?

Entering Week 7 of the NFL season there remain only two undefeated starting quarterbacks:. Jalen Hurts, and Bailey Zappe. While Hurts has the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles as the class of the league headed toward Halloween, it's the rookie who was recently third string that is salvaging the New England Patriots' season.
Tri-City Herald

Falcons Injury Update: A.J. Terrell, Mykal Walker Set to Play vs. Bengals?

Wednesday marked the Atlanta Falcons' first day of practice ahead of Sunday's Week 7 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals and also shone a light on who could be available - and unavailable - when the Falcons hit the road. Atlanta's injury report following Wednesday is as follows:. Full participant:. Cornerback...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Why Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Has ‘So Much Respect’ For CB Isaiah Oliver

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver entered the league in 2018 with high expectations. After all, the Falcons spent a second-round draft pick on Oliver - and the early returns were positive, as he started two games for a beat-up Atlanta defense, finishing with seven passes defended and an interception. Over...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Previewing Week 7 of Fantasy Football For the Raiders

While the Las Vegas Raiders currently stand at 1-4 on the year, they certainly have not lacked in fantasy football production. Two-straight games of big-time rushing performances have put Raiders running back Josh Jacobs near the forefront of his position when it comes to fantasy points. Here are the key...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tri-City Herald

Did the Panthers Do the Right Thing in Trading Christian McCaffrey?

If you think the Panthers' offense has been hard to watch through the first six weeks of the season, just wait until you see what it's going to look like now with Christian McCaffrey on the San Francisco 49ers. Late Thursday night, the Panthers sent the dynamic running back to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Hunter Renfrow Added to Raiders Injury Report

View the original article to see embedded media. Former Clemson star and Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow was listed on the team's injury report with a hip issue. Renfrow was absent from practice on Thursday and his status for Sunday's home game against the Houston Texans. He just returned...
Tri-City Herald

Week 7 May Be Early For a Bye, But the Eagles Will Take It

Jordan Malaita said he felt like his right shoulder was on fire. He sat on a chair at his locker following the Eagles’ 2-17 win over the Cowboys, which sent them into their bye week at a perfect 6-0, and talked about how he was going to sacrifice a few days of fun by sticking around the team’s facility to get treatment during the bye.
DALLAS, PA
Tri-City Herald

Ravens Have Major Reinforcements Potentially On The Way

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens could be getting back several key players for the stretch run to the playoffs. The return of these players might preclude GM Eric DeCosta from making a deal at the trade deadline. The Ravens now have four players cleared to practice and are...
BALTIMORE, MD

