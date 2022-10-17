Read full article on original website
Baltimore man found guilty of selling fentanyl, crack, heroin across Eastern Virginia
A Baltimore man was sentenced to 136 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to selling fentanyl, crack, heroin and ghost guns across the Metro-Richmond and Eastern Virginia area.
Bay Net
Calvert Man Arrested On Multiple Attempted Murder And Gun Charges In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 19, 2022, Tpr T. Eckrich conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road at Westbury Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana and a loaded gun with an obliterated serial number. The passenger, and...
Baltimore Man Sentenced To Max Prison Term For Shooting Victim Seven Times In Broad Daylight
A Maryland man received the maximum possible sentence for his role in a brazen midday shooting in. Baltimore in May 2021, the state's attorney announced. Andre Preston was sentenced to 75 years in prison with the first 10 to be served without the possibility of parole for the fatal shooting of Gary Wilson in the Rosemont neighborhood last year.
foxbaltimore.com
Adnan Syed gives lecture on his case at University of Baltimore's Innocence Project Clinic
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Adnan Syed, whose murder charges were dropped earlier this month, delivered a lecture on his case this week to University Baltimore law students working with the Innocence Project Clinic. "Syed gave our students a master class in grace, courage, generosity, and kindness. He also broke down...
$4,000 Reward Offered To Identify Suspect In Baltimore Double Shooting
Police are offering a $4,000 reward to help identify a suspect believed to be connected to double shooting that occurred earlier this month in Baltimore, authorities say. Two men were allegedly shot by the suspect in the 800 block of Harford Court around 9:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14, according to Baltimore police.
Shooter Gets Two Life Sentences For Role In Grisly Double Murder In Baltimore
A Maryland man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced for his role in the murder of two people in cold blood in November 2019. Malik Brooks has been sentenced to two consecutive Life sentences plus 205 years in prison for his role in the murders of Ayranna James, 22, and Courtney Richardson, 21, in November of 2019 on the 1900 block of McHenry Street in West Baltimore.
mymcmedia.org
Silver Spring Couple Arrested for Cyberstalking, Harassment, Identity Theft
Jason Michael Leidel, an active duty U.S. naval officer from Silver Spring, has been charged with cyberstalking, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy in connection with a campaign to harass his ex-wife, according to the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland. His girlfriend, Sarah Elizabeth Sorg, of Silver...
CBS News
Judge to decide if squeegee worker accused in Inner Harbor murder will be tried as adult
Next month, a judge will decide if a 15-year-old will be tried as an adult in the death of Timothy Reynolds, who was shot while confronting squeegee workers near Baltimore's Inner Harbor. A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17. The teen is facing first-degree murder charges after he allegedly killed...
Maryland Man In Custody On Rape Charge In Baltimore County, Police Say
A wanted rape suspect in Maryland has been apprehended following a months-long investigation into an alleged summer incident, according to police. Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit announced that Christopher Hutchinson, 30, has been charged with second-degree rape following an investigation into an incident reported on Sunday, July 24, officials announced.
Wbaltv.com
Baby died from homicide in west Baltimore, medical examiner rules
A 1-year-old girl died as a result of homicide, the medical examiner's office ruled. Baltimore police said officers were called around 12:14 p.m. on Oct. 4 for an unresponsive baby in the 2700 block of Ellicott Driveway. Police said officers tried to save the baby's life, but that Nyemia Gillard...
Suspect Facing Murder Charge For Gunning Down Maryland Man In DC, Police Say
The months-long investigation into the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old Maryland man led to a murder charge for a suspect who was wanted in Washington, DC, police announced. Dionte Anderson, 24, of Southeast, DC, was arrested by members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder while armed for his role in the death of Greenbelt resident Adrian Mack over the summer.
WBOC
Trappe Town Council Member Arrested for Rape Resigns From Office, Lawyer Says
TRAPPE, Md. - A member of the Trappe Town Commissioners who was arrested for rape late last week in Talbot County resigned from his post on Thursday, his lawyer said. In a resignation letter he submitted to the town of Trappe, Gregory Edward Fries, 31, said he did not want to be a "distraction," according to Fries' lawyer Tom Maronick Jr.
Baltimore Police Investigate Shooting That Left At Least One Man Dead
One man is dead after being found suffering from gunshot wounds after an apparent shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the 4400 block of Pall Mall Road after receiving reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore police. Once...
fox5dc.com
New details in Metrobus assault investigation
A Metro spokesperson tells FOX 5 that the driver of the W4 bus that a D.C. woman was assaulted on did not follow proper reporting protocol. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to a former Metrobus operator who said incidents like the one that occurred on Monday happen all the time.
Loaded Gun Confiscated From 12-Year-Old At Baltimore Middle School Is Fourth Of The Year
A loaded handgun was confiscated from a 12-year-old student on Wednesday afternoon at a Maryland middle school, according to authorities. Officials said that a loaded .25 caliber handgun was discovered by a staff member at the Booker T. Washington Middle School at around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 19 who then alerted the Baltimore City Police Department.
CBS News
Gov. Hogan visits McCormick & Co. new distribution center in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan was om Baltimore County Thursday to tour McCormick's new 1.8 million square-foot Northeast Distribution Center at Tradepoint Atlantic Park, largest distribution site for McCormick in the world. The governor was joined by McCormick & Company CEO Lawrence Kurius and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
$4K reward for info leading to an arrest in East Baltimore double shooting
Metro Crime Stoppers are offering a $4,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a double shooting that happened on Oct. 14.
Toddler's Traumatic Death In Baltimore Ruled A Homicide By Medical Examiner
Doctors in Maryland have ruled the death of a 1-year-old toddler in Baltimore a homicide, police say. Officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called at approximately 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 to the 2700 block of Ellicott Driveway for a report of an unresponsive baby. Upon arrival, officers rendered...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County police K-9 unit to conduct demonstrations at special pet-blessing ceremony
TIMONIUM, Md. — A special pet-blessing ceremony takes place this weekend in person for the first time since the pandemic began at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. The blessing will include demonstrations from the Baltimore County police K-9 unit. Patrol dogs and their handlers worked on obedience Thursday morning at the K-9 unit's training facility in Dundalk.
Police ID MTA Bus Driver Gunned Down On Her Way To Work In Baltimore
Baltimore City Police have identified the MTA bus driver who was killed earlier this week near Carroll Park in Southwest Baltimore. Elaine Jackson, 40, was found with multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard as she was reportedly making her way to work.
