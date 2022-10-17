A Maryland man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced for his role in the murder of two people in cold blood in November 2019. Malik Brooks has been sentenced to two consecutive Life sentences plus 205 years in prison for his role in the murders of Ayranna James, 22, and Courtney Richardson, 21, in November of 2019 on the 1900 block of McHenry Street in West Baltimore.

