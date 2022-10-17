ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Shooter Gets Two Life Sentences For Role In Grisly Double Murder In Baltimore

A Maryland man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced for his role in the murder of two people in cold blood in November 2019. Malik Brooks has been sentenced to two consecutive Life sentences plus 205 years in prison for his role in the murders of Ayranna James, 22, and Courtney Richardson, 21, in November of 2019 on the 1900 block of McHenry Street in West Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Silver Spring Couple Arrested for Cyberstalking, Harassment, Identity Theft

Jason Michael Leidel, an active duty U.S. naval officer from Silver Spring, has been charged with cyberstalking, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy in connection with a campaign to harass his ex-wife, according to the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland. His girlfriend, Sarah Elizabeth Sorg, of Silver...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Man In Custody On Rape Charge In Baltimore County, Police Say

A wanted rape suspect in Maryland has been apprehended following a months-long investigation into an alleged summer incident, according to police. Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit announced that Christopher Hutchinson, 30, has been charged with second-degree rape following an investigation into an incident reported on Sunday, July 24, officials announced.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baby died from homicide in west Baltimore, medical examiner rules

A 1-year-old girl died as a result of homicide, the medical examiner's office ruled. Baltimore police said officers were called around 12:14 p.m. on Oct. 4 for an unresponsive baby in the 2700 block of Ellicott Driveway. Police said officers tried to save the baby's life, but that Nyemia Gillard...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Suspect Facing Murder Charge For Gunning Down Maryland Man In DC, Police Say

The months-long investigation into the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old Maryland man led to a murder charge for a suspect who was wanted in Washington, DC, police announced. Dionte Anderson, 24, of Southeast, DC, was arrested by members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder while armed for his role in the death of Greenbelt resident Adrian Mack over the summer.
WASHINGTON, DC
WBOC

Trappe Town Council Member Arrested for Rape Resigns From Office, Lawyer Says

TRAPPE, Md. - A member of the Trappe Town Commissioners who was arrested for rape late last week in Talbot County resigned from his post on Thursday, his lawyer said. In a resignation letter he submitted to the town of Trappe, Gregory Edward Fries, 31, said he did not want to be a "distraction," according to Fries' lawyer Tom Maronick Jr.
TRAPPE, MD
fox5dc.com

New details in Metrobus assault investigation

A Metro spokesperson tells FOX 5 that the driver of the W4 bus that a D.C. woman was assaulted on did not follow proper reporting protocol. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to a former Metrobus operator who said incidents like the one that occurred on Monday happen all the time.
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County police K-9 unit to conduct demonstrations at special pet-blessing ceremony

TIMONIUM, Md. — A special pet-blessing ceremony takes place this weekend in person for the first time since the pandemic began at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. The blessing will include demonstrations from the Baltimore County police K-9 unit. Patrol dogs and their handlers worked on obedience Thursday morning at the K-9 unit's training facility in Dundalk.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

