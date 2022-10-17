Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Palo Duro Canyon Is an Underrated Texas GemNick ReynoldsAmarillo, TX
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathroomsJuliette FairleyTexas State
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Butterfly Memorial Brings Families TogetherMedia TVAmarillo, TX
KFDA
AMBUCS Pancake Breakfast hosted this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual AMBUCS Pancake breakfast will be hosted this Saturday. The event will be on Oct. 22, at the Rex Baxter Building at the fair ground from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tickets are $6 in advance and $8 at the door. Tickets can be purchased...
Purcell Register
George Ray Clift
George Ray Clift, 65, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away on October 9, 2022. Funeral services were held Monday, October 17, 2022 at Hillside Christian Church Auditorium in Amarillo, Texas. Arrangements were by Schooler Funeral Home. George was born November 12, 1956 in Odessa, Texas, to Donald Ray Clift and Rebecca...
kgncnewsnow.com
LWV Votung Guides Available
The League of Women Voters Guide is available in Canyon and Amarillo to aid citizens for the upcoming November elections. League officials say they have 100% participation in the guide by local candidates in contested races. The guide will also include candidates for all statewide races as well as local.
Myhighplains.com
New Boutique Store Opens in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Who doesn’t need another place to grab some cute clothing, jewelry, and home decor. GingerStudio806 is now open! It’s owned by Ashley Shadbolt and shared with Spruce Design Co. owner Tanna Murphy. They also have LINKED welded jewelry.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo in Flight: A tribute to the 'Boy from Amarillo'
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Within the past 50 years, Amarillo's aviation industry has seen some of its most memorable moments. Enterting the 1970s, the Amarillo Air Terminal, as it was then known, was reaping the benefits of a steady increase in commercial air travel. A new terminal opened in...
kgncnewsnow.com
100 Club of The Texas Panhandle Trucks and Treats Event
The 100 Club of The Texas Panhandle are gearing up for their Emergency Trucks and Treats Event. The festivities are set to take place Saturday October 29th from 2pm until 4pm. The event will be inside of Amarillo College West Campus Lot 6 in front of Building A. Stop by...
Beto is Back in Amarillo! Where are the Other Candidates?
It's the season for campaigning and campaigning means visits from those running for office. Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke will be in Amarillo tonight, Thursday, October 20, 2022. The Get Out the Vote Rally will begin at 6 pm at the Four Points Sheraton at 1911 East I-40. O'Rourke is on...
kgncnewsnow.com
Childcare Deserts
It seems the Coivid -19 pandemic has created more than what we bargained for. Take for instance the childcare crises. Spiking inflation, staffing shortages, and increasing childcare costs is making for bigger childcare expenses for working families. Growing waiting lists and childcare workers employees going to other competitive companies is...
Underground Tunnels In Amarillo? Where Do They Lead To?
It's funny how you can learn something new every day. I mean, I know that's the saying, but do we truly do that?. Today, I can say that's a true statement. There's still a LOT for me to learn about Amarillo, I've been here less than two years. This one however kinda blew my mind.
kgncnewsnow.com
Hiner Memorial Playground Groundbreaking
A groundbreaking is scheduled for Thursday at Connor Park 1900 !2th Avenue in Canyon. The groundbreaking will be for Kylie Hiner Playground, a fully assessible, and inclusive playground for persons with disabilities. The event starts at 11 a.m and lunch is being provided by the Southwest AMBUCS Amarillo. For more...
KFDA
Halloween events in the Amarillo area
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here is a round-up of Halloween and Fall themed events happening around the Texas Panhandle area. Pathpoint Fellowship Fall Fest - 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at 6215 Canyon Drive - Enjoy food trucks, hayrides, bounce houses and more!. Friday, Oct. 21. Lifted Smoke & Vape...
kgncnewsnow.com
They Are Not For Sale Symposium
The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Medicine in Amarillo and the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health is hosting a , “They are Not for Sale: Human Sex Trafficking Symposium.”. That’s being held on Saturday, October 29from 8;30 a.m to 1:00 p.m. at...
KFDA
City of Amarillo, businessman argue over Civic Center lawsuit funding
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Lawyers for the city of Amarillo filed documents Tuesday that essentially said the court can’t rule on the lawsuit challenging funding for a makeover of the Civic Center Complex. Businessman Alex Fairly is suing and if he wins, he is asking the judge to order...
Toot’n Totum Announces How Many Lubbock Locations They Will Open
Back in January, I broke the news that Toot'n Totum is coming to Lubbock. Now we know a lot more. The Amarillo gas station chain has been serving the Texas Panhandle since 1950 with more than 90 locations providing guests with good fuel, great food, fresh fountain drinks, a Mr. Payroll, car washes, Car Care Centers & more.
Senor Chubby’s in Amarillo is Open For Your Taco Needs
It's been a whirlwind of a week already. We found out about a few businesses and restaurants closing. When we lose food in the area luckily it seems that there is food heading our way to fill the void. One that opened without much warning. Oh, and I am glad...
Amarillo Makes the Top 200 Cities for Single Moms
When it comes to being a parent no parent wants to be a single parent. Life happens and things happen and you find yourself as a single mom its a plus when you're in a good city. I found myself a single mom 11 years ago, and it's tough especially...
987thebomb.com
Amarillo is Delighted to See Roll Em Up Taquito’s Finally Open
This really has seemed like a roller coaster of emotions. I feel like we have gone through a lot with Roll Em Up Taquitos already. We found out they were coming to Amarillo back in May. Now with the news, there was some drama. They were moving into a location...
kgncnewsnow.com
“You Glow Girl” Empowerment Event
Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health is hosting a “ You Glow Girl” empowerment event for mothers and daughters in the 5th-8th grades. The event kicks off at 6 P.M. to 8 with check-in at 5:30 on November 3rd at the Amarillo Civic Center at 401 S Buchanan St.
abc7amarillo.com
Beto O'Rourke returning to Amarillo for Get Out the Vote rally Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will return to Amarillo on Thursday for a Get Out the Vote rally. O’Rourke is running against Governor Greg Abbott in next month's election. The rally will be held at 6 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton...
Chicken A Luxury? Why Is It Expensive Here In Amarillo?
This morning I had an interesting conversation with a coworker. We were talking about the last time we remembered buying chicken. Oddly enough, neither one of us could remember the last time. The reason? It's expensive. Why is chicken so incredibly expensive in Amarillo?. I Miss Being Able To Enjoy...
