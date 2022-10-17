ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panhandle, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDA

AMBUCS Pancake Breakfast hosted this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual AMBUCS Pancake breakfast will be hosted this Saturday. The event will be on Oct. 22, at the Rex Baxter Building at the fair ground from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tickets are $6 in advance and $8 at the door. Tickets can be purchased...
AMARILLO, TX
Purcell Register

George Ray Clift

George Ray Clift, 65, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away on October 9, 2022. Funeral services were held Monday, October 17, 2022 at Hillside Christian Church Auditorium in Amarillo, Texas. Arrangements were by Schooler Funeral Home. George was born November 12, 1956 in Odessa, Texas, to Donald Ray Clift and Rebecca...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

LWV Votung Guides Available

The League of Women Voters Guide is available in Canyon and Amarillo to aid citizens for the upcoming November elections. League officials say they have 100% participation in the guide by local candidates in contested races. The guide will also include candidates for all statewide races as well as local.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

New Boutique Store Opens in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Who doesn’t need another place to grab some cute clothing, jewelry, and home decor. GingerStudio806 is now open! It’s owned by Ashley Shadbolt and shared with Spruce Design Co. owner Tanna Murphy. They also have LINKED welded jewelry.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo in Flight: A tribute to the 'Boy from Amarillo'

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Within the past 50 years, Amarillo's aviation industry has seen some of its most memorable moments. Enterting the 1970s, the Amarillo Air Terminal, as it was then known, was reaping the benefits of a steady increase in commercial air travel. A new terminal opened in...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

100 Club of The Texas Panhandle Trucks and Treats Event

The 100 Club of The Texas Panhandle are gearing up for their Emergency Trucks and Treats Event. The festivities are set to take place Saturday October 29th from 2pm until 4pm. The event will be inside of Amarillo College West Campus Lot 6 in front of Building A. Stop by...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Childcare Deserts

It seems the Coivid -19 pandemic has created more than what we bargained for. Take for instance the childcare crises. Spiking inflation, staffing shortages, and increasing childcare costs is making for bigger childcare expenses for working families. Growing waiting lists and childcare workers employees going to other competitive companies is...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Underground Tunnels In Amarillo? Where Do They Lead To?

It's funny how you can learn something new every day. I mean, I know that's the saying, but do we truly do that?. Today, I can say that's a true statement. There's still a LOT for me to learn about Amarillo, I've been here less than two years. This one however kinda blew my mind.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Hiner Memorial Playground Groundbreaking

A groundbreaking is scheduled for Thursday at Connor Park 1900 !2th Avenue in Canyon. The groundbreaking will be for Kylie Hiner Playground, a fully assessible, and inclusive playground for persons with disabilities. The event starts at 11 a.m and lunch is being provided by the Southwest AMBUCS Amarillo. For more...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Halloween events in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here is a round-up of Halloween and Fall themed events happening around the Texas Panhandle area. Pathpoint Fellowship Fall Fest - 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at 6215 Canyon Drive - Enjoy food trucks, hayrides, bounce houses and more!. Friday, Oct. 21. Lifted Smoke & Vape...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

They Are Not For Sale Symposium

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Medicine in Amarillo and the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health is hosting a , “They are Not for Sale: Human Sex Trafficking Symposium.”. That’s being held on Saturday, October 29from 8;30 a.m to 1:00 p.m. at...
AMARILLO, TX
FMX 94.5

Toot’n Totum Announces How Many Lubbock Locations They Will Open

Back in January, I broke the news that Toot'n Totum is coming to Lubbock. Now we know a lot more. The Amarillo gas station chain has been serving the Texas Panhandle since 1950 with more than 90 locations providing guests with good fuel, great food, fresh fountain drinks, a Mr. Payroll, car washes, Car Care Centers & more.
LUBBOCK, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

“You Glow Girl” Empowerment Event

Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health is hosting a “ You Glow Girl” empowerment event for mothers and daughters in the 5th-8th grades. The event kicks off at 6 P.M. to 8 with check-in at 5:30 on November 3rd at the Amarillo Civic Center at 401 S Buchanan St.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Chicken A Luxury? Why Is It Expensive Here In Amarillo?

This morning I had an interesting conversation with a coworker. We were talking about the last time we remembered buying chicken. Oddly enough, neither one of us could remember the last time. The reason? It's expensive. Why is chicken so incredibly expensive in Amarillo?. I Miss Being Able To Enjoy...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy