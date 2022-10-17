ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLKY.com

Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Clark Co. farmer discusses how corn has become a cash crop in Ky.

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Farmers are hitting the fields, across the Bluegrass, harvesting corn and soybeans. Kentucky enjoyed a record corn crop last year and is hoping for the same this year. The majority of the corn, harvested in central and eastern Kentucky, stays right here, going into bourbon.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington Public Library Booktackular

WATCH | Dog found paralyzed, dragging himself after EKY flooding looking for forever home. Dog found paralyzed, dragging himself after EKY flooding looking for forever home. WATCH | Suspects in off-campus party shooting that hurt UK students appear in court. Updated: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT. Suspects in...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

FCPS student charged with assaulting bus driver

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department and Fayette County Public Schools are investigating an incident on a school bus involving a bus driver and a student. According to Lexington police, the incident happened at around 4:00 pm on Wednesday afternoon. Police say that the bus driver reported being...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Working together for cleaner future is focus of Lexington conference

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Energy and the environment, two big topics, at the Governor’s Conference on Energy and the Environment in Lexington. The goal is to get Kentuckians to work together to make the state and cleaner place for future generations. Hundreds are attending the conference. They are learning...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Preliminary hearing held for suspects in Lexington daycare abuse case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two former daycare workers were in court Thursday morning and charged in connection to a child abuse case. Jaylan Kavanaugh and Carisia Grieve were employees at Tot’s Landing when the alleged abuse happened. Both Kavanaugh and Grieve appeared out of custody in court this morning...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington holding household hazardous waste disposal event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Many homes are housing hazardous materials like paints, cleaners, oils, batteries, and pesticides, that are challenging to dispose of. The city of Lexington occasionally offers household hazardous waste (HHW) collection events where Fayette County residents can drop off the hazardous materials that have accumulated in their homes. The city will properly dispose of them, free of charge.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police search for overnight shooting suspects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for two men they say shot at someone overnight. Officers were called to Parkers Mill Road, off Versailles Road, around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. A man told police he confronted two people who were looking into his vehicle, when one of them started...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

State asks public for input on plan to widen part of Winchester Rd. in Lex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Winchester Road is seeing major projects and plans in the future. The newest plan is the widening of Winchester Road, between Polo Club Boulevard and Haley Road. Local businesses say that a new hospital and middle school being built on Polo Club Boulevard might cause more traffic. Natasha Lacy with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says with the widening of Winchester Road, they hope to address that concern.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Broadway Live Presents "Annie" at Lexington Opera House

LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Superintendent calls FCPS performance on KDE report ‘unacceptable’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re getting a look at how Kentucky students are performing in the classrooms for the first time in three years. In 2020, the General Assembly made changes to how the state test Kentucky students, and, this year, the Kentucky Department of Education released a new color-coded system to outline those results.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police arrest woman after crash in stolen truck

WATCH | Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 23 hours ago. WATCH | Kentucky...
LEXINGTON, KY

