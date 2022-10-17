Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
wpsdlocal6.com
State to officially acknowledge lynchings on historic Frankfort bridge, issue apologies to families
FRANKFORT, KY — This weekend in Frankfort, city officials will formally apologize to families of victims lynched at Frankfort's historic Singing Bridge. The event is being hosted by a Frankfort-based nonprofit organization called Focus on Race Relations, who aim to encourage open and honest conversations about race. The FORR...
WKYT 27
Madison among Ky. counties taking part in program to increase seat belt use
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County is among the Kentucky counties participating in a rural roads study aimed at keeping drivers safe on rural roads. High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project selected five counties for a year-long seat belt education, enforcement and engineering program. Madison County officials and officials...
WKYT 27
Clark Co. farmer discusses how corn has become a cash crop in Ky.
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Farmers are hitting the fields, across the Bluegrass, harvesting corn and soybeans. Kentucky enjoyed a record corn crop last year and is hoping for the same this year. The majority of the corn, harvested in central and eastern Kentucky, stays right here, going into bourbon.
LEX18 News
Biden: $74 million investment to create union jobs in Ky.
The Biden administration has announced a $74, 252,680 investment to create "good-paying" union jobs and reclaim abandoned mine lands (AML) in Kentucky.
WKYT 27
Lexington Public Library Booktackular
WKYT 27
FCPS student charged with assaulting bus driver
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department and Fayette County Public Schools are investigating an incident on a school bus involving a bus driver and a student. According to Lexington police, the incident happened at around 4:00 pm on Wednesday afternoon. Police say that the bus driver reported being...
WKYT 27
Working together for cleaner future is focus of Lexington conference
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Energy and the environment, two big topics, at the Governor’s Conference on Energy and the Environment in Lexington. The goal is to get Kentuckians to work together to make the state and cleaner place for future generations. Hundreds are attending the conference. They are learning...
WKYT 27
Preliminary hearing held for suspects in Lexington daycare abuse case
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two former daycare workers were in court Thursday morning and charged in connection to a child abuse case. Jaylan Kavanaugh and Carisia Grieve were employees at Tot’s Landing when the alleged abuse happened. Both Kavanaugh and Grieve appeared out of custody in court this morning...
fox56news.com
Lexington holding household hazardous waste disposal event
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Many homes are housing hazardous materials like paints, cleaners, oils, batteries, and pesticides, that are challenging to dispose of. The city of Lexington occasionally offers household hazardous waste (HHW) collection events where Fayette County residents can drop off the hazardous materials that have accumulated in their homes. The city will properly dispose of them, free of charge.
WKYT 27
Lexington police search for overnight shooting suspects
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for two men they say shot at someone overnight. Officers were called to Parkers Mill Road, off Versailles Road, around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. A man told police he confronted two people who were looking into his vehicle, when one of them started...
WKYT 27
Woman pleads guilty in Lexington case that had gone cold for a decade
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has pleaded guilty in a Lexington murder case. Rachel Martin was arrested in October 2020 in connection with the May 2009 murder of 71-year-old Charlie Sowers. Sowers, a Lexington bar owner, was found dead inside his Augusta Drive home. After the death of Sowers,...
WKYT 27
State asks public for input on plan to widen part of Winchester Rd. in Lex
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Winchester Road is seeing major projects and plans in the future. The newest plan is the widening of Winchester Road, between Polo Club Boulevard and Haley Road. Local businesses say that a new hospital and middle school being built on Polo Club Boulevard might cause more traffic. Natasha Lacy with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says with the widening of Winchester Road, they hope to address that concern.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years
WUKY
Five years on, what does Lexington's removal of Confederate statues mean for the city?
Following years of community debate, the removal of twin Confederate statues long overlooking the street adjacent to the city’s old courthouse happened with little advance notice – following an opinion by then-Attorney General Andy Beshear. Within hours, the controversial statues were being hoisted off their pillars and a...
WKYT 27
Broadway Live Presents "Annie" at Lexington Opera House
WKYT 27
Superintendent calls FCPS performance on KDE report ‘unacceptable’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re getting a look at how Kentucky students are performing in the classrooms for the first time in three years. In 2020, the General Assembly made changes to how the state test Kentucky students, and, this year, the Kentucky Department of Education released a new color-coded system to outline those results.
fox56news.com
Friend of Lexington’s latest homicide victim concerned over his death
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Days after a man was found dead in Lexington his friends are still trying to find out why someone would stab him to death. Robert “Bobbi” Wallace Jr., 53, was Lexington’s 38th homicide of the year. Which sets a record no one wanted to break.
WKYT 27
Lexington police arrest woman after crash in stolen truck
fox56news.com
Madison County Sheriff, KSP launch High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s something you should do multiple times a day, putting on your seat belt before driving off. But not everyone in Kentucky is following the ‘Click it or ticket’ law. This is causing more accidents and injuries in rural communities. Thanks...
