Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Nebraska offers 2026 recruits with strong Huskers connection
Nebraska Cornhuskers fans might recognize the surname of the Huskers newest offers out in Arizona as Bastian Vanden Bosch and Case Vanden Bosch each received a verbal tender. The brothers are freshman football players for Arizona powerhouse Brophy Prep and the son of former Nebraska defensive lineman Kyle Vanden Bosch, who played for the Huskers from 1998 to 2000, and the defender was a tour de force finishing with 142 career tackles, 13 sacks, 34 tackles for a loss and 46 pressures. Vanden Bosch was an important special teams player as well where he blocked three kicks in a single season.
Corn Nation
How to Watch: Top games of Week Eight during Nebraska bye
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have the second bye week of the season, but there for the devout college football fans out there we all have a smorgasbord of other options. Given the quality of the 2022 Huskers, arguably the options are even better football available to watch, sadly. There are plenty...
Nebraska Football: Former Husker leads Campbell against ‘Prime Time’
While one former Nebraska football player has taken over the head coaching job in Lincoln from yet another former Cornhusker head coach, there is another former Husker who has been leading a program longer than either Scott Frost and Mickey Joseph combined. Until now, Mike Minter has been doing his thing in relative obscurity, but he’s about to get a taste of the spotlight when his Campbell Camels take on Deion Sanders and Jackson State on Saturday afternoon.
Corn Nation
The 24 HOUR RULE: Breaking the Habit
So for the first time since the Pelini years, I just got downright pissed watching a Husker game. And I mean pissed because I wanted the win. There was no logic to it and I didn’t care. I wanted it for Trey Palmer who put on a Nebraska receiving show never before seen. I wanted it for Casey Thompson who keeps getting up off the deck. I wanted it for Anthony Grant who’d be running for 1600 yards behind a decent offensive line.
News Channel Nebraska
Benning laments 'decimated' linebacking corps
NEBRASKA CITY - Damon Benning, a color analyst for the Huskers Radio Network, told the Big Red Buzz audience in Nebraska City Thursday that Nebraska’s football team remains in a positive position mentally, but talent issues are a factor going into the final five games of the regular season.
Analyst Names Favorite For The Nebraska Coaching Job
As the 2022 season winds down, Nebraska continues to search for its next head coach. Saturday Tradition's Shawn Ekwall ranked the top-five candidates to fill the role in place of Scott Frost, who got fired three games into the season. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold led the list of candidates he believes athletic director Trev Alberts should consider.
1011now.com
Hoiberg announces Huskers starting lineup
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg has decided a starting lineup for the Huskers’ exhibition game against Chadron State. Hoiberg says Sam Griesel will be Nebraska’s top point guard. Griesel, a Lincoln East graduate, joined the program over the off-season after previously playing at North Dakota State. Griesel will be joined in the backcourt by SMU transfer Emmanuel Bandoumel and sophomore C.J. Wilcher.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Where the Huskers' coaching search currently stands
Yes, there are still 5 games to play. Things change by the week. But Nebraska’s coaching search is starting to narrow. Where will AD Trev Alberts turn for a new coach? One thing’s for certain; Nebraska absolutely cannot botch this hire. Alberts must get it right. With Nebraska...
Corn Nation
A Volleyball Top 15 Match-up Preview: #3 Nebraska vs #12 Purdue
#3 Nebraska (16-1, B1G 8-0) vs #12 Purdue (15-3, B1G 6-2) When: Wednesday, October 19 2022, 7 pm (CT) #3 Nebraska (16-1, B1G 8-0) #12 Purdue (15-3, B1G 6-2) Purdue graduated everyone who was a contributor, and I mean everyone. The players that remain from last season were role players rather than consistent point scorers. They have highs and lows this season largely because they are led heavily by a freshman and a supporting group that is not used to carrying the load.
Daily Nebraskan
Three takeaways from Nebraska volleyball’s sweep at No. 12 Purdue
Nebraska notched its 14th sweep of the season with a win over Purdue on Wednesday and advanced to 9-0 in conference play. The victory also marked the Huskers’ ninth-straight road win – third behind Louisville and Pittsburgh with 24 and 11 respectively – as well as their 16th consecutive set victory and 10th-straight victory overall. Nebraska has not dropped a set since its Oct. 2 match on the road against Maryland.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers offer massive Louisiana lineman
When it comes to Mickey Joseph and Nebraska football recruiting, it certainly appears as though the interim head coach has a type. At least in the offensive line department. That type is very similar to the Huskers’ latest prospect offered. 2024 Louisiana native Joseph Cryer is a mountain of a man. That’s all the more impressive, considering how long he has to go until he can actually play college ball.
Nebraska Football: Trev Alberts has inconsistencies in metrics stories
The Nebraska football program is going to have to release the metrics it gave to former head coach Scott Frost when he was retained at the end of last year. In fact, now that a judge ruled on Tuesday that the university would have to divulge the agreement Trev Alberts and the former head coach reached at the end of last year, Alberts decided to go ahead and tell everyone.
Look: Hilarious Nebraska Football Mascot Photo Goes Viral
Purdue took down Nebraska in a wild, 43-37 shootout in West Lafayette last Saturday. While the Cornhuskers took an L on the scoreboard, Nebraska mascot Herbie the Husker took one from his counterpart, Purdue Pete. In a photo shared by Purdue Associate AD Patrick Crawford, Purdue Pete can be seen...
Alberts salutes Joseph's work, talks 'toughness' as Husker coaching search goes on
Two months from now Trev Alberts will surely be discussing in-depth on his monthly radio appearance many of the qualities he sees in Nebraska's new permanent football coach. Of course some around here wondering if interim coach Mickey Joseph can get enough done during his ongoing job interview to perhaps be that man. Alberts wasn't giving away any clues. However, he did give kudos to Joseph for how he's handled his role, going 2-2 since taking the position, but 2-1 since the bye week after an initial tricky first week against Oklahoma.
Corn Nation
Judge Rules University of Nebraska Must Turn over Frost Contract Metrics
From the Department of “Who Gives A Flying Fuck”, a Lincoln judge has ruled that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln must turn over the performance metrics of Scott Frost’s renegotiated contract. This ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by USA Today seeking said metrics, or basically, “What Scott Frost must do to keep his job”, a point which may seem moot now because the worst coach in University of Nebraska football has been fired.
KETV.com
'Calming force': Shereef Mitchell now healthy, ready to make an impact for Creighton basketball
OMAHA, Neb. — One key piece is returning to Creighton men's basketball — healthy — and ready to make an impact. Omaha native Shereef Mitchell missed all but six games last season with an injury. KETV NewsWatch 7's Matt Foster has more on the defense, determination and...
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
1011now.com
Omaha WarHorse Casino slowly progressing while Lincoln’s generates thousands
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In just the first week of operation, Nebraska’s first casino generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue. The WarHorse Casino in Lincoln opened for business on September 23 and generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days. To many, that...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Comments / 0