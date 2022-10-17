ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Multiple transportation projects in League City set to make progress soon

Work on the intersection of FM 518 and I-45 began Sept. 16 and will conclude by the end of the year. (Courtesy city of League City) The city of League City has been the headquarters for multiple transportation projects happening soon in the Bay Area. Read down below for more information on when they will be completed, how much they will cost and who is funding them.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ask 2: What’s going on with construction on SH-242?

HOUSTON – Question: What’s going on with construction on SH-242 near the Woodlands?. Answer: This project travels through the Woodlands and originally, the Texas Department of Transportation was set to widen SH-242 from four to six lanes, between FM-1488 and IH-45 the North Freeway, by adding a lane in each direction.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Woodlands agrees to regional funding for David Memorial Drive extension to be managed by Shenandoah

Karen Dempsey, chief administrative officer for The Woodlands Township, presents information about the regional participation agreement. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township on Oct. 20 agreed to its part of a regional project to extend David Memorial Drive in Shenandoah to Hwy. 242 with the goal of alleviating traffic congestion along I-45 in the region.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

New multifamily housing community opening soon in Cypress

Highpark will feature a resort-style pool and other amenities for residents to enjoy. (Courtesy Highpark/Venterra Realty) Venterra Realty’s newest multifamily housing development, Highpark, announced in an Oct. 19 news release it is hiring, leasing and holding an open house event Nov. 1. The new apartment complex is located at 20515 Cypress Plaza Parkway, Cypress. Community members are invited to visit the complex’s clubhouse from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. for an inside look at community amenities and a tour of a model home.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose, including Dogtopia

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Kelsey-Seybold breaks ground on Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center expansion

Kelsey-Seybold Clinic executive and local clinic leadership gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 10 for a 135,000-square-foot expansion project. (Courtesy Kelsey-Seybold) Kelsey-Seybold’s Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center has moved one step closer to completing an expansion project. The clinic’s leadership gathered for an Oct. 10 groundbreaking, joining...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston approves $2.5 million for Jones Hall improvements as arts entities await decision on broader funding request

Houston First is in the process of renovating Jones Hall "to upgrade the acoustics, infrastructure, safety, and audience accessibility and amenities." (Courtesy Paul Hester) Houston City Council unanimously voted Oct. 19 to approve an interlocal agreement between the city and Houston First Corp. providing $2.5 million for improvements at Jones Hall.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery ISD trustees give go ahead for evaluating possible CTE, agricultural science center site

The proposed $61.61 million centralized CTE facility would serve both high schools as would the proposed $21.31 million centralized agricultural science center, according to previous reporting and bond estimates. (Community Impact staff) The Montgomery ISD board of trustees gave district officials the approval to enter into a due diligence phase...
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Bellaire, Meyerland, West University, including Wild Fork Foods

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Bellaire, Meyerland and West University? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
BELLAIRE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy