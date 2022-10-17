Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Robinson Park trail in Seabrook temporarily closed for wastewater improvement project
The trail and parking lot will be closed for about two to three weeks. (Courtesy city of Seabrook) Beginning Oct. 20, a portion of a trail at Robinson Park at 4617 Todville Road, Seabrook, will close for a wastewater improvement project. Contractors working on the project will have the trail...
Multiple transportation projects in League City set to make progress soon
Work on the intersection of FM 518 and I-45 began Sept. 16 and will conclude by the end of the year. (Courtesy city of League City) The city of League City has been the headquarters for multiple transportation projects happening soon in the Bay Area. Read down below for more information on when they will be completed, how much they will cost and who is funding them.
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: What’s going on with construction on SH-242?
HOUSTON – Question: What’s going on with construction on SH-242 near the Woodlands?. Answer: This project travels through the Woodlands and originally, the Texas Department of Transportation was set to widen SH-242 from four to six lanes, between FM-1488 and IH-45 the North Freeway, by adding a lane in each direction.
The Woodlands agrees to regional funding for David Memorial Drive extension to be managed by Shenandoah
Karen Dempsey, chief administrative officer for The Woodlands Township, presents information about the regional participation agreement. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township on Oct. 20 agreed to its part of a regional project to extend David Memorial Drive in Shenandoah to Hwy. 242 with the goal of alleviating traffic congestion along I-45 in the region.
Tomball City Council votes to remove Medical Complex Drive extension west of Hwy. 249 from thoroughfare plan
At its Oct. 17 meeting, the Tomball City Council voted 3-1 to approve the first reading of a zoning request to remove the proposed extension of Medical Complex Drive to FM 2920 from the Major Thoroughfare Plan Map. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) At its Oct. 17 meeting, the Tomball City...
New multifamily housing community opening soon in Cypress
Highpark will feature a resort-style pool and other amenities for residents to enjoy. (Courtesy Highpark/Venterra Realty) Venterra Realty’s newest multifamily housing development, Highpark, announced in an Oct. 19 news release it is hiring, leasing and holding an open house event Nov. 1. The new apartment complex is located at 20515 Cypress Plaza Parkway, Cypress. Community members are invited to visit the complex’s clubhouse from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. for an inside look at community amenities and a tour of a model home.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose, including Dogtopia
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Sugar Land authorizes grant application for railroad monitoring upgrades
The Union Pacific Railroad track adjacent to the US 90A corridor serves approximately 32 trains every day. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Anticipating an increase in train traffic along the US 90A corridor, Sugar Land will look to federal funding to upgrade its existing railroad monitoring system. The council passed a resolution...
Kelsey-Seybold breaks ground on Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center expansion
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic executive and local clinic leadership gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 10 for a 135,000-square-foot expansion project. (Courtesy Kelsey-Seybold) Kelsey-Seybold’s Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center has moved one step closer to completing an expansion project. The clinic’s leadership gathered for an Oct. 10 groundbreaking, joining...
Houston approves $2.5 million for Jones Hall improvements as arts entities await decision on broader funding request
Houston First is in the process of renovating Jones Hall "to upgrade the acoustics, infrastructure, safety, and audience accessibility and amenities." (Courtesy Paul Hester) Houston City Council unanimously voted Oct. 19 to approve an interlocal agreement between the city and Houston First Corp. providing $2.5 million for improvements at Jones Hall.
Conroe announces next steps in search for city administrator
Conroe announced its next steps in the search for a city administrator in an Oct. 19 release. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) In an Oct. 19 release, Conroe Mayor Jody Czajkoski announced the city has begun working with SGR, a recruitment firm based in Keller, to continue its search for a city administrator.
Spring ISD voters to consider $850M bond package at polls Nov. 8
Rebuilding Spring High School will be a key project for Spring ISD in the coming year should voters approve Proposition A in the district’s $850 million bond proposal in the upcoming November election. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Voters will decide the fate of Spring ISD’s $850 million bond package Nov....
Learn about Katy's featured neighborhood, market data for September
A house located at Green Leaf Lane. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) The Fulbrook on Fulshear Creek subdivision combines country and small-town vibes through a variety of indoor and outdoor activities along with views of Huggins Lake. Median home value: $587,025. Homes on the market*: 33. Homes under contract*: 9.
Sugar Land accepts $1.2M donation for Cullinan Park improvements
Sugar Land annexed Cullinan Park in January 2016 under an interlocal agreement with the city of Houston and a memorandum of understanding with the Cullinan Park Conservancy. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Sugar Land has received more funding for improvements to Cullinan Park as it prepares for construction. Sugar Land City Council...
Q&A: Get to know League City City Council Position 3 candidates
Election Day is Nov. 8 with early voting kicking off Oct. 24. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Three candidates are vying for League City City Council Position 3 in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Newcomers Tom Crews, Chris Dodson and Brian Hanby will square off. Candidates were asked to keep responses under...
Hwy. 242 projects near FM 1314 continuing through 2023
Here is the latest on two projects on Hwy. 242 that the Texas Department of Transportation is working on in the Conroe area. (Courtesy Pexels) Here is the latest on two projects on Hwy. 242 that the Texas Department of Transportation is working on in the Conroe area. 1. A...
Sugar Land accepts $11.12M in federal coronavirus recovery funds
Approximately $350 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funding was allocated to assist state, local and tribal governments in their response to and recovery from the pandemic. (Courtesy Pexels) Sugar Land accepted $11.12 million in federal funding for coronavirus recovery, part of which it intends to use for investments in...
Montgomery ISD trustees give go ahead for evaluating possible CTE, agricultural science center site
The proposed $61.61 million centralized CTE facility would serve both high schools as would the proposed $21.31 million centralized agricultural science center, according to previous reporting and bond estimates. (Community Impact staff) The Montgomery ISD board of trustees gave district officials the approval to enter into a due diligence phase...
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Bellaire, Meyerland, West University, including Wild Fork Foods
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Bellaire, Meyerland and West University? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
See recent commercial real estate trends in The Woodlands area through October 2022
Office occupancy is up in The Woodlands area compared to last year. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Office occupancy ticked up 0.3% from 2021 in The Woodlands area, and it dropped 0.8% in the industrial sector. Retail occupancy exceeds 95% as of Oct. 3. Rental rates in all three commercial sections were up in September from the previous month.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0