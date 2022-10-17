Read full article on original website
funcheap.com
“Just Pull Up” Free Happy Hour Tour (SF)
Join Kept Experiences and explore some of the most exciting happenings in San Francisco!!. We provide a FREE shuttle that takes you to fantastic events all around the city. The objective of Just Pull Up! is to expose people to all the exceptional places hosting incredible experiences that capture the essence of our beloved San Francisco. You will be hosted by an SF native that provides a lighthearted narrative throughout the experience, plus thought-provoking insights that make each outing unique and unforgettable.
funcheap.com
Win Tix: SF’s Annual Roaring ’20s “Senior Prom” at Hotel Nikko (2022)
SF's Annual Roaring '20s "Senior Prom" at Hotel Nikko (2022) > Enter your details below including first/last name for the guestlist. Good Luck!. Contest ends at 1:00 pm on Thursday, October 27 and winners will be contacted via email. Can't See the Contest Entry Form?. Some evil web browsers and...
funcheap.com
“The Haunted Garden” Halloween Party (SF)
Our annual Halloween party is back for another year! Join us in our haunted garden for plenty of family-friendly spooky fun!. Museum Exhibit: Ghoulish and Ghastly: Victorian Monsters in Popular Culture. Food Truck: Mestizo. Light Refreshments available for purchase in garden. Halloween costumes are encouraged!. Disclaimer: Please double check event...
funcheap.com
“Renegade Chamber Orchestra” Concert (Richmond)
Renegade Orchestra – The Beauty of a Symphony, the Soul of a Rock Band. Welcome to the Renegade Orchestra – it’s time to throw out all the old conventions of a quiet, sleepy, stuffy show of musicians locked in straight jackets of tradition. Clap your hands, tap...
funcheap.com
Bay Area Singles’ Halloween Costume Party (San Jose)
Halloween is always the best theme each year for a party! Everyone is so much friendlier and less inhibited! $20/advance (by Oct 27) or $25/door includes a fun Costume Contest (costumes are optional), with prizes; and dancing to your favorite hits in a large, newly renovated Ballroom! Adults of all ages welcome. Friday, Oct 28, 2022, 8pm-Midnight.
funcheap.com
SF’s Brand New ‘Central Subway’ Neighborhood Celebrations
San Francisco’s brand new Central Subway Station will host a series of community preview events to celebrate the upcoming weekend service, their unique designs specific to each neighborhood, and to showcase the landmark artworks that were commissioned for each of the stations. The Central Subway Project improves public transportation...
funcheap.com
Open Mic Wednesday at Big Rock Market (San Rafael)
Every Wednesday – Open Mic – Big Rock Market in San Rafael, CA. 5:00pm to 9:00pm. Sign-up on-site. Great Food, Great Beers on Tap. Family Friendly. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
funcheap.com
San Rafael’s Marin Arts & Crafts Show 2022 (Nov. 4-6)
Marin Arts & Crafts Show is back at the Marin Center Exhibit Hall, November 4th-6th, featuring over 200 artisan exhibits, creating a vibrant showcasing of handcrafted wares, fine art, jewelry, ceramics, woodwork, antiquities, and specialty foods –along with plein-air painting workshops, wine tasting, and live music –it’s an art filled, holiday shopping event like no other.
funcheap.com
Made in Oakland 2022: Holiday Shopping, Wine & Music
Made in Oakland at Côte West celebrates local makers and showcases our diverse community of artists, artisans and craftspeople. Discover the talented people based in the Oakland area and shop their wares, just in time for the holidays. The event is free to attend and open to the public. You can purchase flights of wine for $20/person or grab a bottle with no corkage fee or a glass to enjoy while you shop. Kids & dogs are welcome!
funcheap.com
Baila Community Dance Party with Latin Hits (Berkeley)
La Peña’s BAILA Community Dance Party keeps going strong: put October 21st in your calendar and get ready to feel how fun life can be when you’re dancing! Come and experience three rooms of Latin Hits, salsa, bachata, community, and more! Discount tickets and more information available at bit.ly/bailaparty.
funcheap.com
This Cemetery is Now SF’s First Ever Archeological Landmark
Lincoln Park/City Cemetery is now officially a San Francisco city landmark. SF Heritage worked closely with Supervisor Connie Chan, the Planning Department, and community groups to draft the designation, which is the city’s first primarily archeological city landmark and one of the most important preservation accomplishments of recent years.
funcheap.com
Oakland’s “The Rise of the Phoenix” Halloween Ball 2022
The Rise of the Phoenix Ball is going to be the most legendary Halloween event you’ve ever been to. Periodt! We have partnered up with Oakland To All (OTA), an organization that is known for putting on the Bay Area’s most premiere ballroom events. The ICONIC Dashaun Wesley,...
funcheap.com
“After Dark: Revealing Landscapes” Exhibit at Exploratorium (SF)
Note: Free for members and donors-only a membership card and ID required for entry. The Tactile Dome is currently closed. Layers of history lie beneath our feet, and complex systems are at work across the planet-all without most people taking notice. Tonight, look and listen to the landscape to discover its stories. Join artist Susie Ibarra and scientist Michele Koppes as they share their sonic journey through watersheds from the Greenland Ice Sheet to glacier-fed rivers in the Himalayas and the Pacific Northwest. And delve beneath San Francisco’s streets to reveal Gold Rush history, natural history, and the past and continuing presence of Indigenous peoples with the Exploratorium’s Buried History project.
funcheap.com
Art & Lit Fest 2022 (Daly City)
DCPLA is excited to launch our inaugural Art & Lit Fest!. This event will showcase local artists and encourage the cultural rise of Daly City’s art community. The Art & Lit Fest will be a day of arts and crafts, performances, workshops, live music, and fun – celebrating the talent in our community while raising funds for Daly City Public Library.
funcheap.com
“Temescal Trick-or-Treat” 2022 Halloween Fun Fair (Oakland)
Bring your children for a fun and safe Halloween adventure!. The Temescal Telegraph Business Improvement District is excited to bring back Temescal Trick-or-Treat for the first time since 2019! Local businesses will get into the spirit by decorating their windows or storefront, wearing costumes, and greeting kiddos and their families with treats for this beloved neighborhood tradition. This event is an opportunity to provide a fun and safe environment for folks of all ages, and to connect face-to-face with neighbors for an evening of spooky celebration.
funcheap.com
Laugh Your Gays Off: Free Comedy in The Castro | SF
FREE – $5 suggested donation. Strong cocktails and great beers, plus 2-for-1 drinks until 9 pm, so come a bit before the show to grab one (actually two?) Who doesn’t need a drink and some laughs on a Sunday night before starting another week?. Please note that starting...
funcheap.com
2022 San Francisco Fall Restaurant Week (Oct. 21-30)
2022 San Francisco Fall Restaurant Week (Oct. 21-30) Fall San Francisco Restaurant Week returns October 21-30, 2022. Celebrate the flavors of San Francisco’s unique and diverse neighborhoods through special prix-fixe menus. Over 180 participating restaurants will offer special menus Friday, October 21st – Sunday, October 30th at one or...
funcheap.com
1/2 Off Oysters + Monday Night HellaFunny Comedy Show (Oakland)
1/2 Off Oysters + Monday Night HellaFunny Comedy Show (Oakland) Spend your Monday nights with hella great 1/2 off oyster deals, champagne specials, craft cocktails, an award-winning dinner menu (w/ tons of vegan options) and a special Monday Night HellaFunny comedy show!. This show takes place in a hidden speakeasy...
funcheap.com
“Sketchboard”: Figure Drawing Art Class & Live Music | SF
Join in at the Monument (140 9th St), for figure drawing accompanied by live musicians. Everyone is welcome, we are a mix of seasoned artists, students, and first timers. Poses range from 2, 5, 10, 15, 20 and 30 minutes. There will be easels provided and some materials for drop-ins.
funcheap.com
“Make It Home” Bay Area Warehouse Sale (San Rafael)
Come SHOP for amazing home decor, lighting, artwork, furniture – all for a great cause. ALL proceeds benefit Make It Home Bay Area Furnishing homes of those in need with donated furniture and household goods. Friday October 21 12noon-7pm Saturday October 22 9am-12noon. Make It Home Warehouse at Northgate...
