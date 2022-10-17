ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Elon Musk Says SpaceX Will Pay for Ukraine Starlink Service, Stockton Serial Killer Arrested: What You Need2Know Oct. 17

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PAY89_0icX7UVy00

Here are your Need2Know headlines for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

Comments / 0

 

CBS Sacramento

Stockton Serial Killer: Wesley Brownlee lived a few doors down from alleged victim

STOCKTON — Wesley Brownlee remains behind bars after being charged with three counts of murder - more charges are likely to follow as the investigation continues.CBS13 visited his home and discovered Brownlee lived just a few doors down from one of his alleged victims.Michael Wilson, a neighbor who knew the suspected serial killer, says he never thought Brownlee would be accused of something like this.Wilson revealed Brownlee lived a few doors down from his alleged victim, 21-year-old Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez.On Aug. 30, Rodriguez's body was found in the parking lot of his apartment complex. Wilson says he heard the gunshot.A...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

These serial killers all have ties to Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Throughout the 1970s and 80s, several unsolved murders and crimes in Sacramento and other parts of California were later traced back to people with connections to Sacramento. The individuals that went on the separate crime sprees became known as the serial killers with connections to Sacramento, including the Golden State Killer, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KMPH.com

EDD is reminding Californians to watch out for Identity Theft Scams

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Employment Development Department (EDD) is reminding people to be aware of scams from people claiming to work for EDD or Bank of America. Many of the fake scams will try to trick people to give up personal information through text messages or telephone.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pittsburg man charged with kidnapping, attempted rape in BART station assault

WALNUT CREEK -- A 35-year-old Pittsburg man has been charged with kidnapping and attempted rape in the Oct. 7th assault of a female victim at the Walnut Creek BART station. The Contra Costa County District Attorney office said Richard Lee McDowell was in custody and facing a three-count felony complaint in the attack of  a 20-year-old Jane Doe who resides in Daly City. McDowell and the victim were on the same BART train around midnight when the train stopped at the Walnut Creek Station. The victim exited onto the platform and McDowell followed her off the train. No one else was on the platform when McDowell grabbed the young woman and forced her into an elevator where the two struggled. At one point, the victim was able to activate the emergency alarm in the elevator and McDowell fled while BART Police were enroute.Armed with images from security camera footage and a description, law enforcement put out a bulletin on the McDowell. On October 15th, he was arrested by BART police at the North Concord Station. McDowell has been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and will be arraigned on October 21st,
PITTSBURG, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Stockton serial killer appears in court

STOCKTON, Calif. (KERO) — The man suspected of killing half a dozen people in Stockton in what investigators have described as the work of an apparent serial killer was in court on Tuesday, October 18th. 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and was...
STOCKTON, CA
newschain

Suspected California serial killer’s criminal past emerges

A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in northern California has a criminal history that includes traffic offences and convictions for drug crimes, authorities said. Stockton police arrested Wesley Brownlee, 43, on Saturday after surveilling him as he drove through the...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Homemade pellet gun seized from suspect during Stockton clean-up mission

STOCKTON – Officers say they arrested one person during a clean-up mission in Stockton this week after he was found with a homemade pellet gun in his waistband. The arrest happened Wednesday morning near Lincoln Street and Mormon Slough. Stockton police say officers were helping with the clean-up mission in the area when they noticed someone with what looked like a gun in his waistband. That man was promptly detained. The gun was soon found to be a homemade pellet gun, also known as a "zip gun."Ammunition was also soon found in the man's possession. Police say the suspect, 44-year-old Rondell Hale, also allegedly tried to hurt himself while he was being taken into custody. Hale has since been booked into jail and is facing weapons, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest charges. 
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting investigation closes road in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Police have closed the 2000 block of East 18th Street to Highway 160 in Antioch due to a shooting investigation, according to a Facebook post. “Road conditions will be updated when the roadway opens,” police stated. “Please slow down and make alternative travel plans and thank you in advance for your […]
ANTIOCH, CA
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

