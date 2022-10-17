ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Record-Herald

Local Sports Scores

Fairfield Union 3, Washington 0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-22) Jackson 3, McClain 1 (17-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-23) Jackson scored on a 25-yard touchdown pass with no time remaining to win the game.
WASHINGTON STATE
Record-Herald

Local players compete in Div. II tennis Sectional

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, members of the Washington High School and Miami Trace High School tennis teams competed in the Division II Sectional tournament. For Washington, Elie Racine went 1-1. She defeated Trista Dunn of Vinton County, 6-0, 6-0. She then lost to Blossom Smith of Waverly, 6-0, 6-1. Abby...
WASHINGTON, DC
Tribune-Review

5 things to watch in Week 8 of high school football

It’s hard to be perfect. With two weeks left in the regular season, only seven WPIAL teams still own an undefeated record, the lowest total in three years. Last season, 10 teams finished the regular season unbeaten. In 2020, there were 14, inflated in part because of pandemic cancellations.

