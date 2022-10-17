ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panther Football Comes Back to tie in Final Minute

By Ken Drake
The Middlebury football team was in a first place battle with Trinity. Both teams came into the day (4-0) on the year. Midd trailed 21-0 in the third quarter, but came back to tie the game in the final minute of regulation. But Trinity would score on their last drive to win the game, 27-21. Highlights from the come back in the video above.

