Panther Football Comes Back to tie in Final Minute
The Middlebury football team was in a first place battle with Trinity. Both teams came into the day (4-0) on the year. Midd trailed 21-0 in the third quarter, but came back to tie the game in the final minute of regulation. But Trinity would score on their last drive to win the game, 27-21. Highlights from the come back in the video above.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.
Comments / 0