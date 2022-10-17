Nevada’s ACLU Chapter has taken their hand-counting ballot lawsuit against Nye County to the state Supreme Court. The Nevada chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit in the state Supreme Court challenging Nye County and its interim clerk’s plan to count election votes both by hand and machine. The method was crafted by elected officials and candidates acting on false claims of election fraud. The county plans to start hand-counting mail-in ballots two weeks before Election Day. The ACLU says that risks public release of early voting results. And it says county officials' use of a hand-screen tabulator could allow election workers to ask about a voter's disability. Nye County officials have characterized the claims as “misleading allegations.”

