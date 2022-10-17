Read full article on original website
Local organizations come together to remind community of Safe Place Program
Citing a rise in the number of youth requesting services, partners of the Safe Place program, managed by the nonprofit Children’s Cabinet in partnership with multiple northern Nevada locations to offer respite to those looking to extricate themselves from dangerous or compromised circumstances, united Tuesday at a press conference to remind northern Nevadans how to use the program.
Health Care Officials, Advocates Headline “Lower Costs, Better Care” Bus Tour Stop in Reno
Monday morning, Protect Our Care’s Care Force One arrived in Reno to highlight how the Inflation Reduction Act’s measures will lower premiums and prescription drug costs for millions of Americans. The legislation works to reduce racial inequities in health care, improve care for seniors, strengthen families, and save...
EPA Awards $1.4 Million in Grant Funding to Improve and Protect Water Quality in Nevada
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded $1,432,000 to the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) to support implementation of Nevada’s Nonpoint Source State Management Plan. Nonpoint source (NPS) pollution is caused by rainfall moving over the ground, leading...
Northern Nevada International Center Awarded $1.2 million to Honor Legacy of Late Senator John McCain
The University of Nevada, Reno’s Northern Nevada International Center (NNIC), a nonprofit leading global engagement for Nevada, has been awarded a new grant from the United States Department of State that will enable the organization to host participants of the Study of U.S. Institutes (SUSI) for Global Student Leaders program beginning in 2023 through 2025.
Cortez Masto Announces Over $107 Million in Funding to Support Nevada's Growing Energy Economy
(October 18, 2022) U.S. Senator Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) announced that over $107 million is headed to Nevada to support companies manufacturing and recycling components of lithium-ion batteries, which play a crucial role in the country’s growing clean-energy economy. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) will award $57,744,831 to the...
NDOT Hosts Public Information Tour for U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan
Nov. 3, 5p.m. - 7p.m.: Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority Boardroom, 169 U.S. 50, Stateline. Those interested can also visit dot.nv.gov/US50EastShore for study information. Community members requiring special accommodations to access study information can contact 702-232-5288. Through the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan, NDOT has evaluated U.S. 50...
One Nevada Announces Fall Shred Day Donation to SPCA of Northern Nevada
The SPCA of Northern Nevada received $2,000 in donations from One Nevada Credit Union’s annual fall shred day. The shredding service was free to the public, but donations were accepted benefiting SPCA of Northern Nevada. Washoe County residents donated an impressive $1,094 for the safe shred of their unwanted...
ACLU Files Petition Against Hand-Counting Ballot Measure
Nevada’s ACLU Chapter has taken their hand-counting ballot lawsuit against Nye County to the state Supreme Court. The Nevada chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit in the state Supreme Court challenging Nye County and its interim clerk’s plan to count election votes both by hand and machine. The method was crafted by elected officials and candidates acting on false claims of election fraud. The county plans to start hand-counting mail-in ballots two weeks before Election Day. The ACLU says that risks public release of early voting results. And it says county officials' use of a hand-screen tabulator could allow election workers to ask about a voter's disability. Nye County officials have characterized the claims as “misleading allegations.”
Nevada Police Union overwhelmingly votes ‘No Confidence’ in Gov. Sisolak
Nevada Police Union (NPU) members say they have voted ‘No Confidence’ in Governor Steve Sisolak over his handling of the critical shortages and turnover rates of state police. NPU is the state’s largest police union, representing all category I peace officers including Nevada’s highway patrol troopers, parole and...
California Highway Patrol Receives Grant to Promote Safe Teen Driving
(October 18, 2022) The California Highway Patrol (CHP) announced today that it received a grant from the Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to help promote safe driving behaviors for teens. The Teen Distracted Driving (TDD) II grant announcement coincides with National Teen Driver Safety Week October 16-22. The number one...
Reno Man Sentenced For Sending Death Threats To Nevada Elected Officials
Matthew Carter was found guilty of three counts of Aggravated Stalking, as well as one count of Misdemeanor Harassment. Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced the sentencing of Matthew Carter, a Reno man who sent death threats to multiple Nevada elected officials.
Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association Celebrates Completion of Upper Tyrolian Trail
The Tahoe Fund and Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association (TAMBA) will celebrate the completion of the Upper Tyrolian Trail on Tuesday, October 18 with a grand opening event. Volunteers, supporters and donors will gather for a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebratory ride on the new singletrack trail, which offers panoramic views of Lake Tahoe and jumps and berms to help riders practice their skills.
Falls Colors are Reaching Their Peak in Northern Nevada
If the weather is right, fall can be a beautiful time of year in the Truckee Meadows. As the sun angle lowers, the color of the leaves change. A lower sun angle means shorter days and less sunlight. Chlorophyll not only produces the green color in trees, but also absorbs sunlight. During the fall, trees change colors as the chlorophyll goes away.
Former Nevada Deputy Attorney General accused of murder to appear in court in December
Tudor Chirila was in court today for an identity hearing. The suspect now has a Governor's Warrant Hearing on December 5, 2022 where the Governor will sign a valid warrant of arrest after a decision that extradition from Reno to Hawaii should happen. Chirila is accused of a murder that...
Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Hosting Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest and Haunted Hotel Events
Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino, the only full-service waterfront resort in North Lake Tahoe, has announced its 2022 schedule of Halloween events. During Halloween week, the resort will host the annual Howl-O-Ween pet costume contest as well as a Haunted Hotel experience to benefit local community organizations.
