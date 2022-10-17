ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Local organizations come together to remind community of Safe Place Program

Citing a rise in the number of youth requesting services, partners of the Safe Place program, managed by the nonprofit Children’s Cabinet in partnership with multiple northern Nevada locations to offer respite to those looking to extricate themselves from dangerous or compromised circumstances, united Tuesday at a press conference to remind northern Nevadans how to use the program.
NEVADA STATE
EPA Awards $1.4 Million in Grant Funding to Improve and Protect Water Quality in Nevada

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded $1,432,000 to the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) to support implementation of Nevada’s Nonpoint Source State Management Plan. Nonpoint source (NPS) pollution is caused by rainfall moving over the ground, leading...
NEVADA STATE
Northern Nevada International Center Awarded $1.2 million to Honor Legacy of Late Senator John McCain

The University of Nevada, Reno’s Northern Nevada International Center (NNIC), a nonprofit leading global engagement for Nevada, has been awarded a new grant from the United States Department of State that will enable the organization to host participants of the Study of U.S. Institutes (SUSI) for Global Student Leaders program beginning in 2023 through 2025.
NEVADA STATE
NDOT Hosts Public Information Tour for U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan

Nov. 3, 5p.m. - 7p.m.: Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority Boardroom, 169 U.S. 50, Stateline. Those interested can also visit dot.nv.gov/US50EastShore for study information. Community members requiring special accommodations to access study information can contact 702-232-5288. Through the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan, NDOT has evaluated U.S. 50...
NEVADA STATE
ACLU Files Petition Against Hand-Counting Ballot Measure

Nevada’s ACLU Chapter has taken their hand-counting ballot lawsuit against Nye County to the state Supreme Court. The Nevada chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit in the state Supreme Court challenging Nye County and its interim clerk’s plan to count election votes both by hand and machine. The method was crafted by elected officials and candidates acting on false claims of election fraud. The county plans to start hand-counting mail-in ballots two weeks before Election Day. The ACLU says that risks public release of early voting results. And it says county officials' use of a hand-screen tabulator could allow election workers to ask about a voter's disability. Nye County officials have characterized the claims as “misleading allegations.”
NYE COUNTY, NV
Nevada Police Union overwhelmingly votes ‘No Confidence’ in Gov. Sisolak

Nevada Police Union (NPU) members say they have voted ‘No Confidence’ in Governor Steve Sisolak over his handling of the critical shortages and turnover rates of state police. NPU is the state’s largest police union, representing all category I peace officers including Nevada’s highway patrol troopers, parole and...
NEVADA STATE
California Highway Patrol Receives Grant to Promote Safe Teen Driving

(October 18, 2022) The California Highway Patrol (CHP) announced today that it received a grant from the Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to help promote safe driving behaviors for teens. The Teen Distracted Driving (TDD) II grant announcement coincides with National Teen Driver Safety Week October 16-22. The number one...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association Celebrates Completion of Upper Tyrolian Trail

The Tahoe Fund and Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association (TAMBA) will celebrate the completion of the Upper Tyrolian Trail on Tuesday, October 18 with a grand opening event. Volunteers, supporters and donors will gather for a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebratory ride on the new singletrack trail, which offers panoramic views of Lake Tahoe and jumps and berms to help riders practice their skills.
Falls Colors are Reaching Their Peak in Northern Nevada

If the weather is right, fall can be a beautiful time of year in the Truckee Meadows. As the sun angle lowers, the color of the leaves change. A lower sun angle means shorter days and less sunlight. Chlorophyll not only produces the green color in trees, but also absorbs sunlight. During the fall, trees change colors as the chlorophyll goes away.
NEVADA STATE
Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Hosting Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest and Haunted Hotel Events

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino, the only full-service waterfront resort in North Lake Tahoe, has announced its 2022 schedule of Halloween events. During Halloween week, the resort will host the annual Howl-O-Ween pet costume contest as well as a Haunted Hotel experience to benefit local community organizations.

