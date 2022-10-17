ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dallasexpress.com

Galleria Dallas Offers Benefit Market

This weekend Galleria Dallas is hosting a market that will benefit Bonton Farms, an organization that helps provide nutritional counseling, cooking classes, general health, and wellness guidance. The event comes from a month-long partnership between the North Dallas shopping center and the agriculture-focused South Dallas nonprofit. The benefit, which is...
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

These are the best new restaurants around Dallas you need to try: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone that lives around the city of Dallas has a couple of go-to restaurants that they frequent monthly, weekly, and even daily. Does the same-old-same-old get, well, old? Are you looking to try something new, maybe a cuisine you haven’t tried before? This fall would be the perfect time to get into a new restaurant and see if they can dethrone your local favorites.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas to Hold Sixth Annual EggFest

If you are someone who loves grilling, eating, and spending time with friends or family, then this weekend has an event hatched just for you: the 6th Annual North Texas EggFest. EggFest is a family-friendly event that has something for everyone. The event will feature cooking demonstrations, delicious samples, live...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW New Home Values Fall in September

Last month, new homes in Dallas Fort-Worth saw their values drop roughly $10,000 on average. According to the latest New Home Sales Report from HomesUSA, in September the three-month moving average of new home prices in North Texas was $502,686, down from $512,934 the previous month. Austin and San Antonio...
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Dallas restaurant ranked in America’s top 10 to dine at during the fall season

DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall season is well underway as we’re halfway through the month of October and when you think of eating out in the autumn months, what comes to mind?. Well, North Texas, you’ll be happy to hear that a recent report from Resy ranked the ten restaurants that define American dining in fall 2022 and a Dallas restaurant was listed in the top five.
DALLAS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

H-E-B announces opening date for Plano store

PLANO, Texas — After pushing the opening date back, H-E-B has finally announced when it plans to welcome customers to its newest store in Plano — Nov. 2. The news comes just weeks after the San Antonio-based company hosted its grand opening for the first store in North Texas, in Frisco.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

North Texas Tollway Expansion Lengthens Commute Temporarily

Near the Frisco intersection of Dallas Parkway and Panther Creek Parkway, three ramps to and from Dallas North Tollway (DNT) will be closed for 12 to 18 months in order to widen the highway. The City of Frisco released a map of the closed ramps, which include the northbound entrance...
FRISCO, TX
Southlake Style

Willie D's Opens In Dallas

Texas-inspired cuisine with an elevated twist recently came to Dallas. Inspired by classic South Texas icehouses, Willie D's is a new Dallas bar and restaurant that serves old-school favorites, Texas-inspired cocktails and ice-cold beer. With house-ground burgers, hand-made tacos, fresh tortillas, grilled oysters and loaded cheese fries, Willie D's aims to make you feel right at home as soon as you walk through the door.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Hopes to Hire Out of Permit Backlog

As the City of Dallas seeks to alleviate the permitting backlog that has slowed the building and construction process, the development services department recently moved to fill empty positions in its ranks. Dallas’ Development Services Department (DSD) held a hiring event Tuesday to fill multiple positions for the city, including...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation

DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

This Membership-Oriented Nail Salon Is Planning a Dallas Takeover

Rachel Apfel Glass has always complained about getting her nails done. While working in the finance industry for 10 years, the New Yorker would constantly go to the salon. But “I always felt like a manicure was an errand,” she says. She couldn’t find a salon she liked. There wasn’t a quality place in between the small mom-and-pop salon on the corner and the high-end spa to change out her nail color.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Downtown Dallas’ Splashy New Water Feature Gets a Grand Unveiling

Klyde Warren Park's new Nancy Best Fountain (Photo by Tamytha Cameron) I‘ve been in many Altos of late where the conversation ultimately lands on, “Have you seen those cool new fountains in Klyde Warren Park?” I was recently fortunate enough to make it to the party unveiling the conversation-starting water feature.
DALLAS, TX

