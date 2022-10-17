Read full article on original website
Related
bossierpress.com
High school football: Airline downs Byrd, improves to 5-0 in 1-5A
The Airline Vikings continued their march through District 1-5A Thursday night, defeating the Byrd Yellow Jackets 48-28 at Lee Hedges Stadium. Airline improved to 5-3 overall with its fifth straight victory and 5-0 in district. The Vikings can clinch at least a share of the championship with a victory over Parkway next Friday at Preston Crownover Stadium. The Panthers (6-1, 3-1) host Natchitoches Central (3-4, 2-2) Friday night.
bossierpress.com
High school volleyball: Parkway downs Haughton; Airline hosts Byrd Friday in big District 1-I match
The Parkway Lady Panthers defeated the Haughton Lady Bucs in four sets Thursday night at Parkway. The Lady Panthers won the first set 25-17 then pulled out a 27-25 victory in the second. The Lady Bucs took the third 26-17. Parkway closed out the match 25-20 in the fourth. The...
bossierpress.com
Middle school football: Haughton, Cope split games; Elm Grove sweeps; Greenacres 8th, Benton 7th win
Haughton and Cope split district games Tuesday at Haughton. Haughton won the eighth-grade game 22-14. Cope won the seventh-grade game 20-6. In another seventh-grade district game, Elm Grove stayed undefeated with a 32-20 victory over Rusheon at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. The Eagles (5-0, 4-0) clinched at least a share of the district title.
bossierpress.com
High school football: Bossier Parish Week 7 game capsules
WHERE/WHEN: Lee Hedges Stadium, 7 p.m. LAST WEEK: Airline def. Haughton 55-42, Byrd def. Parkway 39-14 AIRLINE NOTES: Vikings have won four in a row … Airline averaging 54.5 points in district play … Sophomore QB Ben Taylor has passed for 1,917 yards and 26 TDs … Tre’ Jackson scored five TDs last week, five rushing and one receiving.
KTBS
More bullying allegations surface in Bossier Parish
HAUGHTON, La. -- More stories of bullying are surfacing after a Benton teen’s suicide. Another family is planning to file a lawsuit against Bossier Schools in an unrelated incident that happened on Platt Elementary. Holly Klosterman said her son Cody, 7, endured bullying at his school in September. But...
Shreveport School Lands on List of Top Performing in State
ACT scores in Louisiana are down for the 5th consecutive year and the same holds true in the Shreveport area. The highest performing schools locally are Caddo Magnet with a 26.8, 5th highest in the state and Byrd with a 21. The lowest performing schools are Woodlawn with a 14 and BTW with a 14.1.
KSLA
Principal of Bossier High announces retirement, cites medical issues
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The long-time principal of Bossier High School has announced his intentions to retire due to recent health issues. Principal David Thrash made the announcement Tuesday, Oct. 18. He says he will be taking immediate medical leave and will officially retire at the end of December after working in education for 40 years.
KSLA
BCPD: Train back on track after derailment in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A train derailment caused a traffic backup in Bossier City Wednesday morning. On Oct. 19, a train was stopped on the tracks in Bossier City near I-20 and Airline Drive. The Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) suggested drivers divert to Benton Road. The stop was...
Are The Texas Rangers Secretly Behind Shreveport’s Baseball Dream?
This week, the City of Shreveport announced some major plans for the area currently occupied by an abandoned Fair Grounds Field. Parts of the plan were reveled during a press conference with Shreveport officials, and REV Entertainment. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins outlined some basic details, but no specifics were offered.
bossierpress.com
Deputy Honored for His Life-Saving Work for the Third Time
On Monday morning, Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington presented a special life-saving award to a. Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputy in a ceremony at the Bossier Parish Courthouse. “You being at the right place at the right time seems to be your calling,” said Sheriff Whittington. “I. know you...
North Texas teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with minor at previous district, officials say
RICHARDSON, Texas — A teacher in the Richardson school district was arrested last week on a charge of an inappropriate relationship with a minor, district officials confirmed to WFAA. Richardson school officials said art teacher Jason Delezen was arrested by Texarkana police for an incident related to his time...
Shreveport Facing Whistleblower Lawsuit
Former City of Shreveport Controller Ben Hebert has filed legal action against the City of Shreveport for wrongful termination. Shreveport attorney Allison Jones, with the local firm Downer, Jones, Marino & Wilhite filed the lawsuit on behalf of S. Ben Hebert. Hebert alleges he was wrongfully fired from his position...
KSLA
Elderly man killed in west-central Caddo Parish wreck
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - An elderly man was killed in a wreck in Caddo Parish on Monday, Oct. 17. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says it happened in the 8400 block of Blanchard Furrh Road just before 10:40 a.m. James Peck Jr., 70, was found dead in the wreckage of a vehicle that had veered off the road just west of Back Path Road into the woods.
One Of Bossier’s Busiest I-20 On Ramps Is Open Again
Late yesterday morning, it was if the Gates of Heaven had re-opened and the angels began to sing!. We received official word from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development via their Facebook page that the I-220 westbound on-ramp from I-20 eastbound in Bossier Parish is now back open to traffic following repairs to the bridge.
westcentralsbest.com
Bossier Parish schools hoping information for parents will protect kids
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Protecting our kids, it’s something all parents want to do. But it’s becoming more and more difficult in this technology age. Bossier Parish schools held an event Monday to inform parents about the dangers facing students right now. It is an adults only conversation...
KSLA
Two Shreveport coaches share how they’ve learned from each other over 15 years
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two Shreveport coaches have a relationship that stretches back 15 years to Tyler Junior College, when current Captain Shreve Head Coach Adam Kirby walked into the office of then TJC Head Coach Danny Palmer. It started when Kirby, a new freshman, decided to take a look...
Here Is Why So Many People Think Bossier High School Is Haunted
Living in Shreveport-Bossier, You Will Randomly Learn of New Hauntings. From JuJu Road to the Old Chicago building downtown there are so many stories illustrating how haunted the Shreveport-Bossier area is. Before you start saying that Shreveport has the most haunted spots, remember Bossier has its fair share of scary spots that I would hate to be at alone at night.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police search for shooting suspect in white Charger
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night. According to police, they responded to a call at Ochsner LSU reporting a gunshot victim arriving at the hospital by private vehicle. The victims, an unidentified adult male and female couple, were...
ktalnews.com
Minor accident on I-20 causes major delays
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Motorists traveling westbound on I-20 report traffic moving at a snail’s pace Thursday morning. Caddo 911 log has a minor injury reported on I-20 near Kings Highway. Video submitted by motorists shows traffic confined to one lane as Shreveport police and fire work to...
bossierpress.com
Linda Jane Brown McKeithen
Linda Jane Brown McKeithen, 79, of Bossier City, Louisiana, went home to her lord and savior Jesus Christ on Monday, October 10, 2022. Linda was born on April 5, 1943 in Lakeland, Florida to the late Mary Spataro Brown and William Sanford Brown. She grew up an Air Force brat traveling the United States. She started school in Bossier City, LA and graduated high school in Anchorage, AK. and finally returning to Bossier City for her father’s retirement at Barksdale Air Force base.
Comments / 0