wegotthiscovered.com

‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller

The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
wegotthiscovered.com

Viewers are absolutely flabbergasted and livid with the ending to Netflix’s true-crime miniseries ‘The Watcher’

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Netflix’s The Watcher!. The Watcher, Netflix’s Ryan Murphy-helmed, true-crime miniseries that arrived just in time for Halloween, had all of the makings of a hit. Between its super creepy premise, based on a real-life true story, and all-star cast including Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, Mia Farrow, and Richard Kind, it’s no wonder that it made short work of knocking Murphy’s other true-crime miniseries, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, out of the streamer’s top spot.
wegotthiscovered.com

Bloodthirsty horror fans desperate to see more from an acclaimed Netflix slasher franchise

It’s been over a year since Netflix released the horror film trilogy Fear Street. Beginning on July 2, 2021 with Fear Street Part One: 1994, Netflix would unveil sequels across a three-week event. Directed by Leigh Janiak and based on the novels of the same name by R. L. Stine, the Fear Street trilogy spans decades from 1994 — when Nelson Mandela became South African President — to 1666, the era of the infamous witch trials. Both their inhabitants and lifestyles are polar opposites in the neighboring towns of Sunnyvale and Shadyside; the former is known to be safe and extravagant, whereas the latter is destitute of resources and has been dubbed the “murder capital” of the United States.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘House of the Dragon’ finale images tease the rise of the Black Queen

With three days to go until House of the Dragon airs its anticipated season one finale, HBO has released a batch of stills that highlight the formation of the Black Council and Rhaenyra’s imminent coronation as the rightful Ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. The last time on House, the...
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror historians relive the film which inspired Stephen King’s best ever

It’s hard to imagine a world of horror not shaped in some way by the lord of horror Stephen King, with his influence felt all over the genre today. But inspiration doesn’t exist in a vaccum, and the film which influenced King is currently getting a renaissance. Released...
wegotthiscovered.com

A grotesque mind-numbing cult classic that left critics in awe is earning the praise of horror hardcores

In this day and age, silent films are a forgotten treasure of the past as dialogue-focused blockbusters have engulfed the cinematic scene. And while the horror genre has rarely utilized the silent approach, an underrated gore-fest feature that has been buried beyond the cinematic shadows has reared its ugly head just in time for this year’s spooky season. The film in question is Edmund Elias Merhige’s Begotten (1989), which has recently resurfaced in the hearts and minds of the horror-loving masses.
wegotthiscovered.com

Jordan Peele refused to reveal spoilers to the cast of his latest horror phenomenon

If you spent several months desperately trying to piece together every hint and clue in regards to the plot of Jordan Peele’s horror feature Nope, then don’t worry — you definitely weren’t alone. As it turns out, not only did the decorated Get Out director refuse to allow spoilers to leak to the horror-loving masses, but Peele even kept the entire cast of the movie out of the loop.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘God of War: Ragnarok’ is getting its own digital series, sort of

The agonizingly long wait for God of War: Ragnarok is almost over, and to mark the occasion, developers Santa Monica Studios are dropping a weekly docuseries which takes a peek under the hood and digs deeper into the world of the game and the Norse mythology it draws upon. If...
wegotthiscovered.com

Major DCEU star rumored to be the top choice for Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ series

Even though the series was first announced close to four months ago, Marvel Studios has yet to officially confirm or deny anything about the in-development Wonder Man series for Disney Plus – with all of the information so far having been reported by the trades as opposed to Kevin Feige’s outfit.
wegotthiscovered.com

The ‘Resident Evil 4’ remake trailer is eliciting some ravenous reactions

Hot off the heels of yesterday’s Silent Hill Transmission, Capcom responded in turn with a Resident Evil showcase, the star of which was undoubtedly a fresh new look at the Resident Evil 4 remake. Naturally, this is eliciting some strong, and nostalgic feelings from an understandably hyped horror gaming...
wegotthiscovered.com

DC wants to remind you that its Doctor came first, sorry Marvel

Black Adam finally hits theaters this weekend, and it will be introducing its audience to the Justice Society of America. One of its members, Doctor Fate, portrayed by Pierce Brosnan, can warp reality and see into the future. Sounds a little derivative of a certain wizard from a certain other comic book franchise, no? Well, the DC comics Twitter account has given the world a little reminder of who came first.

