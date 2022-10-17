Read full article on original website
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
The final chapter in a leather-clad saga that long overstayed its welcome squeezes onto the streaming charts
There are perhaps no two franchises that sum up the early 2000s aesthetic better than Resident Evil and Underworld, both of which ran for a combined total of 11 movies, and earned a cumulative total north of $1.7 billion at the box office, despite neither property enjoying reviews that could even justifiably be described as “solid”.
Viewers are absolutely flabbergasted and livid with the ending to Netflix’s true-crime miniseries ‘The Watcher’
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Netflix’s The Watcher!. The Watcher, Netflix’s Ryan Murphy-helmed, true-crime miniseries that arrived just in time for Halloween, had all of the makings of a hit. Between its super creepy premise, based on a real-life true story, and all-star cast including Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, Mia Farrow, and Richard Kind, it’s no wonder that it made short work of knocking Murphy’s other true-crime miniseries, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, out of the streamer’s top spot.
Bloodthirsty horror fans desperate to see more from an acclaimed Netflix slasher franchise
It’s been over a year since Netflix released the horror film trilogy Fear Street. Beginning on July 2, 2021 with Fear Street Part One: 1994, Netflix would unveil sequels across a three-week event. Directed by Leigh Janiak and based on the novels of the same name by R. L. Stine, the Fear Street trilogy spans decades from 1994 — when Nelson Mandela became South African President — to 1666, the era of the infamous witch trials. Both their inhabitants and lifestyles are polar opposites in the neighboring towns of Sunnyvale and Shadyside; the former is known to be safe and extravagant, whereas the latter is destitute of resources and has been dubbed the “murder capital” of the United States.
‘House of the Dragon’ finale images tease the rise of the Black Queen
With three days to go until House of the Dragon airs its anticipated season one finale, HBO has released a batch of stills that highlight the formation of the Black Council and Rhaenyra’s imminent coronation as the rightful Ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. The last time on House, the...
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
‘Black Panther’ star reveals the disagreement with Chadwick Boseman that left her fuming
It may be altogether impossible to imagine an MCU star more beloved or lamented than Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther actor, who passed away at the tragically premature age of 43, was universally beloved by his colleagues, and his absence echoes in the multi-billion dollar movie franchise to this day.
‘Andor’ may have just teased an appearance from the most important character in ‘Star Wars’
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 7. So far Andor has been content to carve its own path through the Star Wars saga. We haven’t seen a single lightsaber, the Force seems like a distant religion irrelevant to the story, and there’s no crossover with any other stories set during the period between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.
A shabby subterranean horror torn apart by critics, crowds, and creatures digs deep for a streaming resurgence
Even the worst horror movies ever made can manage to find at least a handful of supporters no matter how egregiously awful the end product turns out to be, but you may have to look a lot harder than usual to find anyone who has nice things to say about The Cave.
Episodic horror aficionados still stung by the demise of Norman Reedus’ forgotten anthology series
Anthology series have perhaps fallen by the wayside over the years, with the glory days of Tales from the Crypt, the many Twilight Zone reboots, and Are You Afraid of the Dark? well beyond the current media appetite. During the mid 2000s, an anthology series was pitched with someone of...
Please enjoy actual hero Jack Black singing to a terminally ill ‘School of Rock’ fan
Jack Black has given the internet a nice warm bowl of soul food and reminded everyone that there are still good guys among the Hollywood elite by making the day of a terminally ill teenager whose favorite movie is School of Rock. The voice of Bowser in the upcoming The...
Horror historians relive the film which inspired Stephen King’s best ever
It’s hard to imagine a world of horror not shaped in some way by the lord of horror Stephen King, with his influence felt all over the genre today. But inspiration doesn’t exist in a vaccum, and the film which influenced King is currently getting a renaissance. Released...
A grotesque mind-numbing cult classic that left critics in awe is earning the praise of horror hardcores
In this day and age, silent films are a forgotten treasure of the past as dialogue-focused blockbusters have engulfed the cinematic scene. And while the horror genre has rarely utilized the silent approach, an underrated gore-fest feature that has been buried beyond the cinematic shadows has reared its ugly head just in time for this year’s spooky season. The film in question is Edmund Elias Merhige’s Begotten (1989), which has recently resurfaced in the hearts and minds of the horror-loving masses.
Jordan Peele refused to reveal spoilers to the cast of his latest horror phenomenon
If you spent several months desperately trying to piece together every hint and clue in regards to the plot of Jordan Peele’s horror feature Nope, then don’t worry — you definitely weren’t alone. As it turns out, not only did the decorated Get Out director refuse to allow spoilers to leak to the horror-loving masses, but Peele even kept the entire cast of the movie out of the loop.
‘God of War: Ragnarok’ is getting its own digital series, sort of
The agonizingly long wait for God of War: Ragnarok is almost over, and to mark the occasion, developers Santa Monica Studios are dropping a weekly docuseries which takes a peek under the hood and digs deeper into the world of the game and the Norse mythology it draws upon. If...
A needless, panned, but hugely influential remake gets a pass because it was made with love
If there’s one movie that can be pinpointed as the exact moment Hollywood developed its obsession with dusting off and reinventing every single iconic horror property under the sun, then 2003’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre would be the culprit. Directed by Marcus Nispel and produced by Michael Bay’s...
Major DCEU star rumored to be the top choice for Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ series
Even though the series was first announced close to four months ago, Marvel Studios has yet to officially confirm or deny anything about the in-development Wonder Man series for Disney Plus – with all of the information so far having been reported by the trades as opposed to Kevin Feige’s outfit.
The ‘Resident Evil 4’ remake trailer is eliciting some ravenous reactions
Hot off the heels of yesterday’s Silent Hill Transmission, Capcom responded in turn with a Resident Evil showcase, the star of which was undoubtedly a fresh new look at the Resident Evil 4 remake. Naturally, this is eliciting some strong, and nostalgic feelings from an understandably hyped horror gaming...
DC wants to remind you that its Doctor came first, sorry Marvel
Black Adam finally hits theaters this weekend, and it will be introducing its audience to the Justice Society of America. One of its members, Doctor Fate, portrayed by Pierce Brosnan, can warp reality and see into the future. Sounds a little derivative of a certain wizard from a certain other comic book franchise, no? Well, the DC comics Twitter account has given the world a little reminder of who came first.
Horror fans remain undecided on whether a cult favorite is underrated or overindulgent
In the wake of the release of Halloween Ends, several horror fans have been re-assessing Rob Zombie’s efforts. A few have recently said his work in the franchise deserves a second look and, now, debate online is turning to The Lords of Salem from 2012. A Redditor has floated...
