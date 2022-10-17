ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Opinion | Please young people, shock us with massive turnout

Those of us in school before the Vietnam War were told that America never lost wars, and that was just one part of our nation’s perfection. We lived in the land of freedom and opportunity. We made no mistakes, or at least none worth studying in class. That whitewashing...
State Debate: Will you vote for an election denier?, asks blogger John Torinus

Will you vote for an election denier?, asks conservative business columnist John Torinus, calling attention to Wyoming U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney's "litmus test" in picking candidates on Nov. 8th. He notes the number of candidates on Wisconsin's ballots who have prominently debunked the 2020 election, including gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.
State Debate: Journal Times tells county board to leave library board alone

The Racine Journal Times takes the side of the Kenosha Public Library in its decision to include the novel "Homegoing" by Yaa Gyasi in its Big Read program. The novel, depicting the 18th Century slave trade has been targeted by Kenosha County Board members as too graphic. The paper tells the board to read the book which, it insists, they will come to appreciate.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers launches bus tour to close reelection bid

It might not be a normal field trip —or a Magic School Bus — but Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers will launch a 10-day bus trip throughout the state on Oct. 27. The Democratic governor, a former educator and statewide Superintendent of Public Instruction, is set to travel the state in a school bus. This will be his "Doing the Right Thing Bus Tour," according to Evers' campaign.
