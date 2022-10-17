Read full article on original website
Record number of Wisconsin school districts ask voters to exceed revenue limits
Three weeks until Election Day and many schools will be asking voters to approve referendums. More than 40 school districts want to exceed their revenue limits set by the state.
Michels: More competition will improve the education system for all Wisconsin students
According to the Wisconsin department of public instruction, voters statewide will be asked to approve 81 school referendums. One reason: state dollars haven't kept up with costs.
captimes.com
Letter | Vote for democracy
Dear Editor: What a beautiful time of year. It’s life affirming to see our children and families dress up and trick-or-treat on Halloween. It’s also a time to affirm our democracy. Just as we teach our children and grandchildren Halloween traditions, we also teach them the importance of voting and participating in our American democracy.
WSAW
School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill
CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts around Wisconsin are receiving false threats, including some schools in central Wisconsin. Just after noon Thursday, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, the caller said several people had been shot. The caller was a man with a heavy accent and provided no other information. No other calls were received regarding such an incident.
thecentersquare.com
Wisconsin Republican budget architects celebrate record surplus
(The Center Square) – The Republicans responsible for crafting the state budget that resulted in Wisconsin's repeated record surpluses are not taking a victory lap. Rep. Mark Born, Beaver Dam, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, didn’t speak publicly about the new $4.3 billion budget surplus until The Center Square reached out.
captimes.com
State Debate: Journal Times tells county board to leave library board alone
The Racine Journal Times takes the side of the Kenosha Public Library in its decision to include the novel "Homegoing" by Yaa Gyasi in its Big Read program. The novel, depicting the 18th Century slave trade has been targeted by Kenosha County Board members as too graphic. The paper tells the board to read the book which, it insists, they will come to appreciate.
spectrumnews1.com
Political insiders weigh in: Could Wisconsin Republicans gain a supermajority this fall?
MADISON, Wis. — The statewide races for governor and U.S. Senate have received a lot of attention, unsurprisingly. However, the local races for state Assembly and Senate could lead to bigger changes come January. Down-ballot races matter more than some might realize. Regardless of what happens in the race...
wxpr.org
“No longer functional”: Wisconsin’s Green Fire calls for changes to the state’s environmental rule-making process
Wisconsin’s Green Fire Executive Director Fred Clark says it wasn’t always this way. Between the 1960s and 2010, the group says Wisconsin was recognized as a national leader in conservation and environmental protection. “Those kind of victories, that brought together conservation and science and the role of the...
wpr.org
Wisconsin nursing schools struggle to graduate enough students amid nurse shortage
As the demand for nurses grows across Wisconsin, nursing education programs are struggling to churn out enough graduates — but not for lack of applicants. Instead, schools are facing dwindling numbers of faculty and limited classroom space, forcing them to turn away prospective students. According to the 2022 Wisconsin...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Michels proposes breaking up DNR, prioritizes businesses and hunters
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels set his sights on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, suggesting the agency should be broken up to better serve what he sees as the agency’s customers: businesses and hunters. “It’s not my opinion that the DNR is broken,” Michels said in...
wpr.org
Wisconsin tax burden falls to lowest level in decades
Wisconsin's tax burden hit its lowest level in two decades in 2020, according to an annual report released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The report looked at new federal data, showing Wisconsin's state and local tax collections rose just 1.7 percent in 2020 — the smallest increase since 2015.
wpr.org
Violent crime is up. Here's how Wisconsin’s candidates for governor say they'll tackle it.
When the candidates for Wisconsin governor met in last week's debate, Republican Tim Michels promised that if he's elected, criminals would take notice. "I'm going to let them know, there's a new sheriff in town," Michels said. Michels and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers agree that more state funding needs to...
wuwm.com
DNR unveils map of PFAS contamination in Wisconsin, some communities grapple with tainted drinking water
Concerns about and cases of PFAS contamination seem to be increasing by the minute throughout the country. Against that backdrop, the Wisconsin DNR unveiled an interactive tool that lays out locations throughout the state that are impacted by the chemicals grouped under the umbrella term PFAS. At a briefing Tuesday,...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Elections Commission Mails Postcards to More than 12,000 Voters Who Requested Absentee Ballots
(Bob Hague, WRN) Following an alleged attempt to falsely obtain absentee ballots, the Wisconsin Elections Commission is mailing postcards to some voters who requested them. The Commission will continue a postcard initiative as an additional step to ensure absentee voting remains secure and reliable. On Monday, the WEC mailed more than 12,000 postcards to affirm that those voters who requested to have their absentee ballot sent to an address other than their voter registration address did so themselves.
captimes.com
Michels on abortion ban: 'I will never arrest a doctor,' but cops should
When gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels said he wouldn’t arrest doctors for violating Wisconsin’s abortion ban, he meant it — literally. Michels was asked during a Tuesday Q&A at the Milwaukee Rotary Club whether the state’s 173-year-old ban on the procedure should remain in place. Michels has...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Ron Johnson’s Campaign Launches Website For Wisconsin Voters to Report Election Integrity Concerns
Senator Ron Johnson’s reelection campaign has taken steps to help assure voters that the 2022 elections will be secure and run in accordance with law. According to a press release issued today, the campaign launched a website and video in time for the 2022 election that allows voters to report instances that they believe constitute violations of election laws.
captimes.com
State Debate: Will you vote for an election denier?, asks blogger John Torinus
Will you vote for an election denier?, asks conservative business columnist John Torinus, calling attention to Wyoming U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney's "litmus test" in picking candidates on Nov. 8th. He notes the number of candidates on Wisconsin's ballots who have prominently debunked the 2020 election, including gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.
Wisconsin ginseng farmer shares biggest concerns ahead of Election Day
TMJ4 News is talking with voters across Wisconsin in a series of reports called the Road to November. Shannon Sims and Charles Benson traveled to Wausau to talk with ginseng farmer, Will Hsu.
Daily Cardinal
Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin state senator following fatal car accident
A wrongful death lawsuit was filed Tuesday against Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley (D-Mason) following her involvement in a July fatal car accident that killed a five-year-old girl and her mother. Bewley was not injured in the accident. The lawsuit was filed in Ashland County on behalf of Brandon...
spectrumnews1.com
Despite lower yields statewide, one Wisconsin farmer's corn crop is thriving
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A northeast Wisconsin farmer said he’s feeling pretty good after looking over the crop fields near Van Wychen Farms in Kaukauna. Jake Raab works for the Van Wychen’s. He jokes he’s their number one employee. Raab said this time of year is one...
