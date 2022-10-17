(Bob Hague, WRN) Following an alleged attempt to falsely obtain absentee ballots, the Wisconsin Elections Commission is mailing postcards to some voters who requested them. The Commission will continue a postcard initiative as an additional step to ensure absentee voting remains secure and reliable. On Monday, the WEC mailed more than 12,000 postcards to affirm that those voters who requested to have their absentee ballot sent to an address other than their voter registration address did so themselves.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO