ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
captimes.com

Letter | Vote for democracy

Dear Editor: What a beautiful time of year. It’s life affirming to see our children and families dress up and trick-or-treat on Halloween. It’s also a time to affirm our democracy. Just as we teach our children and grandchildren Halloween traditions, we also teach them the importance of voting and participating in our American democracy.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill

CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts around Wisconsin are receiving false threats, including some schools in central Wisconsin. Just after noon Thursday, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, the caller said several people had been shot. The caller was a man with a heavy accent and provided no other information. No other calls were received regarding such an incident.
STEVENS POINT, WI
thecentersquare.com

Wisconsin Republican budget architects celebrate record surplus

(The Center Square) – The Republicans responsible for crafting the state budget that resulted in Wisconsin's repeated record surpluses are not taking a victory lap. Rep. Mark Born, Beaver Dam, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, didn’t speak publicly about the new $4.3 billion budget surplus until The Center Square reached out.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

State Debate: Journal Times tells county board to leave library board alone

The Racine Journal Times takes the side of the Kenosha Public Library in its decision to include the novel "Homegoing" by Yaa Gyasi in its Big Read program. The novel, depicting the 18th Century slave trade has been targeted by Kenosha County Board members as too graphic. The paper tells the board to read the book which, it insists, they will come to appreciate.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Michels proposes breaking up DNR, prioritizes businesses and hunters

Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels set his sights on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, suggesting the agency should be broken up to better serve what he sees as the agency’s customers: businesses and hunters. “It’s not my opinion that the DNR is broken,” Michels said in...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin tax burden falls to lowest level in decades

Wisconsin's tax burden hit its lowest level in two decades in 2020, according to an annual report released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The report looked at new federal data, showing Wisconsin's state and local tax collections rose just 1.7 percent in 2020 — the smallest increase since 2015.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Elections Commission Mails Postcards to More than 12,000 Voters Who Requested Absentee Ballots

(Bob Hague, WRN) Following an alleged attempt to falsely obtain absentee ballots, the Wisconsin Elections Commission is mailing postcards to some voters who requested them. The Commission will continue a postcard initiative as an additional step to ensure absentee voting remains secure and reliable. On Monday, the WEC mailed more than 12,000 postcards to affirm that those voters who requested to have their absentee ballot sent to an address other than their voter registration address did so themselves.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Ron Johnson’s Campaign Launches Website For Wisconsin Voters to Report Election Integrity Concerns

Senator Ron Johnson’s reelection campaign has taken steps to help assure voters that the 2022 elections will be secure and run in accordance with law. According to a press release issued today, the campaign launched a website and video in time for the 2022 election that allows voters to report instances that they believe constitute violations of election laws.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

State Debate: Will you vote for an election denier?, asks blogger John Torinus

Will you vote for an election denier?, asks conservative business columnist John Torinus, calling attention to Wyoming U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney's "litmus test" in picking candidates on Nov. 8th. He notes the number of candidates on Wisconsin's ballots who have prominently debunked the 2020 election, including gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy