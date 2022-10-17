ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

pacbiztimes.com

Real Estate: L.A. firm buys Ventura complex, hints at more purchases to come

The Hacienda Villas in Ventura recently sold for $12.55 million. (courtesy photo) Universe Holdings has bought Hacienda Villas, a 34-unit apartment complex in Ventura, for $12.55 million, Universe announced Oct. 19. Universe Holdings, a real estate investment firm in Los Angeles, entered the Ventura multifamily market in 2018, when it bought Capes at Ventura, a…
VENTURA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Second-hand store sells Hollywood hand-me-downs

BURBANK, Calif. — Tiara Nappi claims to have a corner on a unique market in retail clothing. “We are the only store of our kind anywhere in the world,” said Nappi. She owns a second-hand clothing store in Burbank called It’s a Wrap! She has made an arrangement with wardrobe departments at all the major studios.
BURBANK, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Thrift stores face challenges, Halloween provides opportunities

Buying your Halloween costume at a thrift store has always been a great value, but this year, there are more reasons to try a thrift store first before looking elsewhere. Thrift stores are facing challenges due to a drop in value for textiles sold as scrap, increased labor costs, rising fuel costs, online competition and a decrease in the percentage of clothing designed for durability.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
freightwaves.com

Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting

September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
LONG BEACH, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Hives New Store Opening

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara Hives is excited to announce the opening of a second store this Saturday, October 22, 2022! The new store is located at 3328 State Street in the old Instrumental Music location. The store hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm and on Sundays from 10am to 4pm. The flagship store at 516 Palm Ave in Carpinteria has already had tremendous support from the community since 2019 and will soon be expanding operations to offer plant-based foods, ferments and more in a brand-new kitchen! The partners, Ashley Farrell and Barnaby Draper, are local beekeepers focused on supporting bees, beekeepers and sustainability. In keeping with these values, patrons can expect to find beekeeping resources and support, and a treasure trove of bee products, hemp products and local art. To top it off, a tree is planted for every purchase! This means the community gets to participate in sustainability efforts as they shop!
SANTA BARBARA, CA
PLANetizen

Dodger Stadium Gondola Completes Draft Environmental Impact Report

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has released the draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for a proposed gondola to Dodger Stadium located above Downtown Los Angeles in Chavez Ravine. LA Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies LLC is proposing what is officially known as the Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
venturabreeze.com

Rudd has to clear out Bank of Books by the end of the month

Rudd has to clear out Bank of Books by the end of the month. Photo by Patricia Schallert. It was in June 1974. that Clarey Rudd, age 22, first opened a bookstore in Ventura called Rudds. A second store for the family business. He grew up working in his parents’ bookstore in Oxnard. During Rudd’s time at CSUF, he was invited by the owner to work at one of the largest independent bookstores in the nation. A year later, after his Junior year at Biola University, he became manager of their bookstore. Being part of the staff, he had to complete his marketing and management degree back at CSUF. At that time, he decided he was going to open a bookstore in Ventura.
VENTURA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica Restaurants Make ‘Best Along PCH’ List

Bay Cities, Tallula’s make list from Tasting Table. Tasting Table has published a list of the top 40 restaurants that you can find along Pacific Coast Highway and two Santa Monica restaurants have made the cut. One of them is Bay Cities, located on the Lincoln Boulevard portion of...
SANTA MONICA, CA

