Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Beloved LA Restaurant Saved By Community CampaignLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
pacbiztimes.com
Real Estate: L.A. firm buys Ventura complex, hints at more purchases to come
The Hacienda Villas in Ventura recently sold for $12.55 million. (courtesy photo) Universe Holdings has bought Hacienda Villas, a 34-unit apartment complex in Ventura, for $12.55 million, Universe announced Oct. 19. Universe Holdings, a real estate investment firm in Los Angeles, entered the Ventura multifamily market in 2018, when it bought Capes at Ventura, a…
spectrumnews1.com
Second-hand store sells Hollywood hand-me-downs
BURBANK, Calif. — Tiara Nappi claims to have a corner on a unique market in retail clothing. “We are the only store of our kind anywhere in the world,” said Nappi. She owns a second-hand clothing store in Burbank called It’s a Wrap! She has made an arrangement with wardrobe departments at all the major studios.
yovenice.com
Dinah’s Family Restaurant Refusing to Leave Historic Building During Construction
Redevelopment leaves future of restaurant uncertain. Dinah’s Family Restaurant has refused to leave their restaurant while the buildings around the historic building are being razed, as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The owners intend on keeping the restaurant open during construction. Eater Los Angeles quotes a representative of the...
Looking for a job? Here's who is hiring in SoCal amid coronavirus economic slowdown
While the coronavirus has led to shuttered businesses and massive layoffs, here are some of the companies that need more workers.
Ventura County Reporter
Thrift stores face challenges, Halloween provides opportunities
Buying your Halloween costume at a thrift store has always been a great value, but this year, there are more reasons to try a thrift store first before looking elsewhere. Thrift stores are facing challenges due to a drop in value for textiles sold as scrap, increased labor costs, rising fuel costs, online competition and a decrease in the percentage of clothing designed for durability.
Conditions for obtaining the Los Angeles housing lottery
This program provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families who meet the terms of the program, all by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you also love to go out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
Vin Scully’s Hidden Hills mansion on the market for $15 million
Have an extra $15 million to spare? You could own the Hidden Hills home of late legendary broadcaster Vin Scully.
Photos: Boston’s Mark Wahlberg Tells Us Why He Sold His Nearly $90 Million Beverly Hills Estate
Just wait until you see the photos of the Wahlberg family palatial estate in the the most famous zip code in America. 71 Beverly Park in Beverly Hills, California, is a 30,500 square foot home now off the market with Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency in Beverly Hills, California, as it goes through the procedure of closing with new owners.
5 Los Angeles Homes That Come With an Elevator
The residential real estate flex du jour? In-home elevators. You’ll find them rising in these L.A. homes hitting the market The post 5 Los Angeles Homes That Come With an Elevator appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
foxla.com
100,000 people applied for LA's Section 8 housing lottery on the first day: You can still apply
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles' Section 8 housing waitlist lottery officially opened to the public just two days ago. Since then, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) tells FOX 11 more than 100,000 applications were received on the first day alone. That's a 24% increase from when the waitlist last opened five years ago.
This California Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
freightwaves.com
Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting
September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Hives New Store Opening
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara Hives is excited to announce the opening of a second store this Saturday, October 22, 2022! The new store is located at 3328 State Street in the old Instrumental Music location. The store hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm and on Sundays from 10am to 4pm. The flagship store at 516 Palm Ave in Carpinteria has already had tremendous support from the community since 2019 and will soon be expanding operations to offer plant-based foods, ferments and more in a brand-new kitchen! The partners, Ashley Farrell and Barnaby Draper, are local beekeepers focused on supporting bees, beekeepers and sustainability. In keeping with these values, patrons can expect to find beekeeping resources and support, and a treasure trove of bee products, hemp products and local art. To top it off, a tree is planted for every purchase! This means the community gets to participate in sustainability efforts as they shop!
These California cities ranked as the safest for trick-or-treating, according to study
As Halloween approaches, families across the Southland are gearing up to take their children trick-or-treating by purchasing costumes and stocking up on candy. Safety is also a priority for parents leading up to Halloween. Some residents won’t have to travel far to ensure their kids stay safe while enjoying the spooky holiday. Seven California cities […]
PLANetizen
Dodger Stadium Gondola Completes Draft Environmental Impact Report
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has released the draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for a proposed gondola to Dodger Stadium located above Downtown Los Angeles in Chavez Ravine. LA Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies LLC is proposing what is officially known as the Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit...
As California plans for a new desalination plant, take a look at how these facilities work
Derek Liang / UnsplashThe Doheny Ocean Desalination Project, estimated to be completed in 2027, will provide 5 million gallons of drinking water a day to residents in Orange County.
venturabreeze.com
Rudd has to clear out Bank of Books by the end of the month
Rudd has to clear out Bank of Books by the end of the month. Photo by Patricia Schallert. It was in June 1974. that Clarey Rudd, age 22, first opened a bookstore in Ventura called Rudds. A second store for the family business. He grew up working in his parents’ bookstore in Oxnard. During Rudd’s time at CSUF, he was invited by the owner to work at one of the largest independent bookstores in the nation. A year later, after his Junior year at Biola University, he became manager of their bookstore. Being part of the staff, he had to complete his marketing and management degree back at CSUF. At that time, he decided he was going to open a bookstore in Ventura.
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Restaurants Make ‘Best Along PCH’ List
Bay Cities, Tallula’s make list from Tasting Table. Tasting Table has published a list of the top 40 restaurants that you can find along Pacific Coast Highway and two Santa Monica restaurants have made the cut. One of them is Bay Cities, located on the Lincoln Boulevard portion of...
Comments / 0