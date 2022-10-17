Read full article on original website
Centamin increases gold production in Egypt in third quarter, revenue up 19%
The company said that production increase was attributable to higher grades from both the underground and open pit...
Corrective price rebounds for gold, silver
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, on modest upside corrections following recent selling pressure. A weaker U.S. dollar index and higher crude oil prices today are working in favor of the metals market bulls. December gold was last up $7.60 at $1,641.80 and December silver was up $0.296 at $18.66.
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
Diamcor announces delivery increase
Diamcor Mining (TSXV:DMI) announced today it delivered approximately 5,593 carats of rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material at the company's Krone-Endora at Venetia. It was the company's first tender and sale of the current quarter ending December 31, 2022. The total included several individual gem quality diamonds...
Blackstone's earnings fall 16% on sharp drop in asset sales
NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N), the world's largest alternative asset manager, said on Thursday its third-quarter distributable earnings fell 16% year-on-year, owing to a sharp drop in asset sales amid a downturn in the market. Financial markets have been rocked by geopolitical unrest from the Russia-Ukraine...
LBMA delegates see silver prices rallying 54% in the next 12 months
However, despite the challenges, there is still a lot of optimism in the marketplace, according to attendees at...
Gov't bonds aren't the safe haven they once were - BlackRock
In their weekly market outlook, asset managers at BlackRock said they don't expect government bonds, a traditional safe-haven...
Recharge Resources spins out nickel project
Recharge Resources (RR: CSE) said today it plans to spin out its 100%-owned Pinchi Lake Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia. Shareholders will receive one share in the spin-out for every three shares they hold in Recharge. CEO David Greenway, said he wants the company's attention to lie with...
Salesforce shares jump on report that Starboard has taken a stake
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Starboard Value LP has taken a stake in Salesforce Inc (CRM.N), CNBC reported, citing the activist investment firm's founder Jeff Smith. Shares of the software firm, which fell about 42% this year, rose more than 7% in trading before the bell. The hedge fund did not...
American Airlines forecasts strong profit for December quarter
Oct 20 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) expects to report a profit in the December quarter above Wall Street estimates, the company said on Thursday, helped by a strong rebound in travel as the demand shows no signs of cooling despite high airfare. Major U.S. carriers are optimistic...
Deutsche Boerse CEO: getting calls for M&A deals but am selective
FRANKFURT, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) is getting a lot of incoming calls on merger and acquisition ideas but is being selective, Theodor Weimer, chief executive of the German exchange operator, told analysts on Thursday. In the same call, finance chief Gregor Pottmeyer said stress in the European...
Credit Suisse taps RBC, Morgan Stanley for capital increase -Bloomberg News
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) is working with banks including Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) (RY.TO) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) on a potential capital increase, should it need to shore up its balance sheet and raise funds for its restructuring, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Bitcoin Oct. 20 chart alert - Bulls, bears struggle amid sideways grind
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Thursday. The low volatility, sideways and choppy trading range has been going on for the past five weeks. Bulls and bears continue to fight for control, with neither having a decided edge. That suggests more of the same in the near term. Stay tuned!
South Africa declares crypto assets as financial products
The FSCA referred to crypto assets as "a digital representation of value," and mandated that they be regulated...
Sayona signs rail contract, expects lithium production to commence in 2023
Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA) said today it awarded a C$43 million to Solurail Logistique to transport spodumene (lithium) concentrate from Sayona's North American Lithium (NAL) operation to port. Under the agreement, the transport company will be responsible for transporting lithium from the NAL operation in La Corne to the Port of...
Investor Elliott takes stake in Germany's Fresenius - source
FRANKFURT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Elliott Investment Management has taken a stake in Fresenius SE (FREG.DE), a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, sparking speculation the activist investor might push for a break up of the diversified healthcare company. Fresenius and Elliott were not immediately available for...
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala sells $1 billion in 10-1/2-year bonds - document
DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala sold on Tuesday $1 billion in bonds maturing in 10-1/2 years after drawing more than $4.2 billion in orders for the debt sale, a bank document showed. The bonds launched at 165 basis points (bps) over 10-year U.S. Treasuries...
Europe's STOXX 600 extends winning streak to fourth day; Avanza surges
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Europe's STOXX 600 rose for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, building on the previous session's rally that was driven by Britain's reversal of its fiscal plan, with investors keeping a watch on earnings to gauge the economic outlook. The region-wide index (.STOXX) ended 0.34% higher....
Canada's annual inflation rate eases slightly to 6.9% on cheaper gas
OTTAWA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate inched down to 6.9% in September, the third consecutive monthly deceleration, as lower prices at the gas pump offset another 41-year high in food costs, Statistics Canada data showed on Wednesday. The headline inflation number was a notch ahead of analyst...
Mexican buy now, pay later app Nelo lands $100 mln credit line
MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Mexican "buy now, pay later" application Nelo has received a $100 million credit facility from U.S. private equity firm Victory Park Capital, which it will use to cushion its loan book and grow its business, the company said on Wednesday. The funding gives Nelo...
