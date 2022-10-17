Read full article on original website
sent-trib.com
Downtown Forward: BG residents start reimagining
Bowling Green residents got the opportunity to start thinking about the future of downtown on Thursday. A community feedback session, held at the Veterans Memorial Building at City Park, was the second such session this week and is part of the city’s Downtown Forward program. The city is partnering with Bowling Green State University’s Center for Regional Development in the effort as part of the CRD’s Reimagining Rural Regions – or R3 – program.
sent-trib.com
Enjoy BG parade from a parklet: Bid on seating
The Parklet Project and the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation have announced a new opportunity to support the 67th Annual Bowling Green Community Holiday Parade. Ohio Logistics, Don Rose Auction and Realty, the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Flatlands Coffee, Grounds for Thought, Juniper Brewing Company, Novel Blends, and SamB’s are partnering to auction the use of parklet spaces during this year’s holiday parade.
sent-trib.com
Bobcats advance to the district tournament
Otsego came into their Division II tournament game with a slightly better record than Bowling Green, but BG walked away with an 11-1 victory Thursday at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats advance to the district tournament with a 9-7-2 record, while Otsego bows out at 10-8. BG’s win demonstrates how good...
sent-trib.com
Mayor praises help of BG school district during fire
Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher expressed his appreciation for the assistance of Bowling Green City Schools staff after a fire broke out at an apartment building recently. Aspacher spoke during Tuesday’s regular board meeting. He said the fire occurred several weeks ago, and while the Bowling Green Fire Division...
sent-trib.com
Library honors veterans with music, readings
The Wood County District Public Library will be observing Veterans Day with a program of musical selections and readings meant to honor all those who serve. The events will be held Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. in the Atrium, 251 N. Main St. This program will feature Heather McEwen Goldman,...
sent-trib.com
Vouchers Hurt Ohio: Educators explain lawsuit against state
In the past two years, $500,000 has left the Bowling Green City Schools district — and is funding private school vouchers. Board of education member Ginny Stewart said she started tracking the money in 2020, where a line item showed that $138,855 was depleted from the BG coffers for vouchers. In 2021, that increased to $341,811.
sent-trib.com
BG author of children’s, Christian books at Novel Blends
A Bowling Green author will sign copies of her children and Christian novels on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Novel Blends, 116 S. Main St. Bettie Boswell is a long-time resident of Bowling Green and taught elementary music for Sylvania Schools before retiring. She started writing for publication about six years ago.
sent-trib.com
High school heat issues being fixed
Bowling Green High School is experiencing issues with the boiler system and does not have heat, according to a communication sent out by Principal Dan Black. Last week, the system was turned on to identify any issues and a few steam leaks were found. Workers have been on site all week working to fix the issue and say it will be fixed for this Thursday, Black said in a Tuesday email.
sent-trib.com
Property transfers: 10-20-22
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 4120 Waltham Road, Lake Township, residential, from Joseph Czajka, to Gloria Miller, $125,000. 114 Main St., Risingsun, residential, from Jessi Spencer, to Stuart and Kimberly Cole, $129,000. 12418 and 0 Williams Road, Perrysburg, commercial, 3.64 acres,...
sent-trib.com
Local briefs
A pedestrian was hurt when a car struck her in a Bowling Green crosswalk on Tuesday. According to a Bowling Green Police Division report, Abigail Fox was halfway into the crosswalk in the North Prospect and East Wooster streets intersection at 8:56 p.m. when she was struck by a 2021 Kia Forte driven by Brendon Rush, 21.
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: BG chamber holds ribbon cutting for Urban Creek Boutique
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the opening of Urban Creek Boutique, located at 1204 W. Wooster St., Suite 3 in Bowling Green. Owner Kaley Rummel is a Bowling Green High School graduate and feels that a western style clothing store is something BG has been missing. The shop is mainly western style wear, along with jewelry, accessories, body care items, and some home items too. Urban Creek Boutique offers a little bit of something for everyone and not just a certain age group. Rummel offers a points system, so for every dollar you spend, you earn a point and once you get to 200 points you get 10 dollars off your purchase. She also offers college students 15% off on purchases made on Wednesday's and Friday's. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)
sent-trib.com
Wood County Prevention Coalition selected for Blue Ribbon Distinction
The Wood County Prevention Coalition has received distinction as a Blue Ribbon Coalition. The process started in July, when the Wood County Prevention Coalition applied for Phase I of CADCA’s 2022 Got Outcomes! Awards. In Phase I, CADCA reviewed and scored applications along with various required submitted products (to...
sent-trib.com
How this Wood County railroad became a trail
Wood County has a rich railroad history. Most of our cities and villages at one time had a railroad depot. We had many railroad lines crisscrossing our county. As the county progressed, the old railways were abandoned leaving behind old, gravelly, railroad beds of soil. An old, abandoned railroad bed...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg runners dominate NLL meet
OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — The defending state champion Perrysburg girls cross country team took seven of the top eight spots to win the Northern Lakes League meet Saturday at Whiteford Valley Golf Club. The Perrysburg boys team finished as league runners-up and both Bowling Green teams finished third in...
sent-trib.com
Pedestrian struck in BG crosswalk
A pedestrian was hurt when a car struck her in a Bowling Green crosswalk on Tuesday. According to a Bowling Green Police Division report, Abigail Fox was halfway into the crosswalk in the North Prospect and East Wooster streets intersection at 8:56 p.m. when she was struck by a 2021 Kia Forte driven by Brendon Rush, 21.
sent-trib.com
Grounds for Thought brews up Sunday concerts
Live music gigs are returning to Grounds For Thought coffee house and they will be getting the documentary treatment. The new Sunday evening concert series started with a dry run. Dustin Galish will be hosting and booking the bands, and he did a test run on Sept. 23 with his band Tree No Leaves.
sent-trib.com
Debra Bick
Debra Bick, age 66, passed away on October 18, 2022. Debra was born in Emmett, Idaho to Bruce Yergenson and Beth Klein. Debra married John Bick on February 14, 1976 and he survives her in Bowling Green, Ohio. She is also survived by her son, Shawn (Meg) Bick; grandchildren: Rhian...
sent-trib.com
Haunted history with the Black Swamp Medicine Girls at Way library
PERRYSBURG — The Black Swamp Medicine Girls, Jeanne Caryer and Susan Wiesehan, will regale attendees with haunted tales of history at Way Public Library, 101 E. Indiana Ave., on Thursday at 7 p.m. During their presentation, they will explore the history of lobotomies, insane asylums and other horrors of...
sent-trib.com
See the foliage, take a spooky hike with Wood County parks
Reservations and registrations can be made for these September programs with the Wood County Park District by calling the main office at 419-353-1897 or visiting wcparks.org. Native Nursery Night is Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. at J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg. Get started volunteering at wcparks.org/volunteer. Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program.
sent-trib.com
BG schools leader: Community wants new high school
There are three weeks until the vote on the new Bowling Green High School is finalized, and the board of education vice chair is hoping the community will vote on the merits of the project. At Tuesday’s board meeting, Ryan Myers said that the proposed project “is a true representation...
