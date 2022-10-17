High School Football | Fisher, Currituck start strong in win over Pasquotank

The Currituck football team got off to a fast start scoring 21 points in the first quarter at Pasquotank High School Friday night. With a strong running game led by senior Ryan Fisher, the Knights led 41-14 at halftime, and then withstood a strong second half effort by the Panthers to prevail by the final score of 61-34.

The “Ryan Express” was the outstanding performer in this contest. Fisher gained 254 yards on 18 carries and ran for four touchdowns as Currituck (5-3, 3-2 Northeastern Coastal Conference) amassed over 500 yards in total offense, and five different Knights reached the end zone.

It was senior night for Pasquotank (2-6, 1-4 NCC) and the upperclassmen took the spotlight. The Panthers superior all-around athlete Darrion Carver scored two touchdowns, one rushing and the other on a spectacular 99-yard kickoff return. A second senior, linebacker/ tight end James Lumsden scored three times, two on pass receptions, and one on a pick six.

Currituck took the opening kickoff and scored in seven plays, the key play a 28-yard keeper by quarterback R.J. Seymore. Damon Gerres finished the drive with a three-yard sweep around right end. Conversion kick good by Luca Costanzo and it was Knights 7-0. Just a few minutes later, Currituck got the ball back deep in their own territory after a 44-yard punt by Panther kicker Chris Lester. Three plays later, Fisher took a handoff off left tackle, cut to the sideline and outraced the secondary for a 71-yard touchdown.

Down two scores, Pasquotank needed some momentum, and they got it when Carver gathered in the long kickoff near the goal line and accelerated up the middle. Getting through the first wave, he bumped off a tackle at midfield, cut slightly to the right and went the distance. Lester’s kick was good, and the score was 14-7 with 3:43 left in the first quarter.

The tide turned quickly though as Currituck needed just four plays to answer with their third touchdown. A good kick return by K j Gallop got the Knights started at their 49-yard line. Seymore passed to David Saunders for nine yards, and Fisher ripped of a 32- yard run. From two yards away the senior plunged in for his second score and the Knights were again up by double digits.

Currituck would add to the lead as two drives in the second quarter would end in two successful field goals by the sure-footed Costanzo. The sophomore connected from 40 and 24 yards to push the Knight lead to 27-7 with 2:46 left in the first half. Pasquotank tried to respond, but on a third down play Currituck defensive end Nicholas Simpson strip-sacked the quarterback and raced 47 yards with the ball for a Knight touchdown.

With less than two minutes left each team would record another score. Knight quarterback Seymore passed to Damien Hicks for a 30-yard touchdown with just 18 seconds left. The following kickoff would seem to be just a formality, but Panther Amari Downing had other ideas. The senior almost went all the way, finally being tackled on the Currituck 16-yard line. After a false start, Kyler White passed to Hunter Manjavinos for 20 yards to the 1-yard line. Carver carried it in as the half ended.

Currituck pushed their advantage to 48-14 early in the third quarter on Fisher’s third touchdown, a four-yard plunge. It was set up by a 29-yard completion from quarterback Devin Duke to his brother Damon Duke.

Pasquotank kept up their effort and it brought results. Tight end Lumsden made a brilliant juggling catch for a five-yard score after the Panthers recovered a fumble. Just before the third quarter ended, the senior would catch another short pass at the goal line for his second touchdown reception. To complete the trifecta, Lumsden would intercept a pass at the Pasquotank 20-yard line and return it all the way down the left sideline for an 80-yard pick-six for the final points of the game.

After the game, Currituck coach Paul Bossi was grateful for the win, but not happy with some of his team’s mistakes and lapses in focus. “We cannot give up long kickoff returns, turnovers, and commit bad penalties going forward. We cannot give our opponent points if we expect to win tough games. Everyone has to keep their concentration and do their job.”

Pasquotank coach Calton Ford has seen his team progress and improve during the course of the season. “We have pulled together. A lot of young players have gotten experience, and we have played with more consistency. The effort has always been there.”