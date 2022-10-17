Read full article on original website
Related
The best early Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods Pro 2, iPad and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is still over a month away, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to find great deals...
Apple Insider
Apple's 10th-gen iPad arrives with more speed & new colorful design
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's tenth-generationiPad has an overhauled design that more closely matches that of the iPad Pro and iPad Air. Launched alongside the updated M2 iPad Pro, the tenth-generation iPad has undergone the biggest design change...
TechRadar
Apple may be readying a pair of MacBook Pros with new M2 chips to arrive late 2022
Apple’s new MacBook Pro models which will theoretically debut with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips won’t be out this month, but should arrive before the end of the year, according to the grapevine. This comes from one of the more reliable sources on all matters Apple,...
Apple's Entire iPad Family Is Discounted on Amazon
With four models and five screen sizes to pick from, Apple's iPad line is meant to have a device fit for everyone. Whether that be a device for streaming, some work and play, or a full on computer replacement. And making the popular tablets even more appealing is that they're...
Apple Unveils Completely Redesigned iPad in Four Vibrant Colors
CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Apple® today introduced the new iPad® with an all-screen design featuring a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina® display. The new iPad is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, which delivers even faster performance with incredible power efficiency for demanding tasks while still providing all-day battery life. 1 Updated cameras include an Ultra Wide 12MP front camera located along the landscape edge of iPad for an even better video calling experience, and an updated 12MP back camera to capture sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. A USB-C port supports a wide range of accessories, Wi-Fi 6 brings...
Apple is reportedly slashing its iPhone 14 Plus production amid concerns of weak demand
It's looking increasingly likely that Apple may have made a mistake ditching the "mini" iPhone in favor of the larger, iPhone 14 Plus.
Apple Watch 8 vs. Apple Watch SE (2022): Which one is right for you?
The biggest differences between the Apple Watch 8 vs Apple Watch SE (2022), to help you decide which one to buy. Here's how they compare in price, design, features and battery life.
Best wireless speakers 2022
Whether you're spending big or currently coin conscious, these are the best wireless speakers on the market
AOL Corp
Sony releases its first over-the-counter hearing aids
Earlier this summer, the US FDA greenlit the sale of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, and now we're seeing some from one of the largest audio companies in the world. Sony has announced the availability of its first OTC hearing aids, the $1,000 CRE-C10 and $1,300 CRE-E10, built in partnership with WS Audiology.
Apple Introduces Next-Generation iPad Pro, Supercharged by the M2 Chip
CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Apple® today announced the new iPad Pro® with the M2 chip, delivering the ultimate combination of portability, versatility, and unbelievable performance. The new iPad Pro features a next-level Apple Pencil® hover experience and superfast wireless connectivity, along with the world’s most advanced mobile display, pro cameras, Face ID®, Thunderbolt, and a four-speaker audio system. New features in iPadOS® 16 — including Stage Manager™, full external display support, 1 desktop-class apps, and Reference Mode — take pro workflows on iPad® even further. Enabled by its advanced hardware and iPadOS 16, iPad Pro has an incredible ecosystem of powerful pro apps unlike any other device of its kind. The new iPad Pro is available to order starting today, and in stores beginning Wednesday, October 26. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005815/en/ With breakthrough performance of the M2 chip, a next-level Apple Pencil hover experience, and superfast wireless connectivity, the new iPad Pro delivers a powerful and unique iPad experience that continues to be in a class of its own. (Photo: Business Wire)
Cult of Mac
New Apple TV 4K is faster and cheaper
Apple has unveiled the 2022 Apple TV 4K with significantly faster internals and a lower price. It features the same A15 Bionic chip found inside the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series. The 2022 Apple TV carries a lower starting price of $129, making it $50 cheaper than the previous...
Digital Trends
Amazon is selling this 65-inch QLED TV for under $1,000 today
Now’s the time to get Samsung’s 65-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV for under a thousand dollars. The Samsung Q70A, which usually costs $1,400, is part of a special, limited-time offering that has slashed the price by nearly a third, down to $948. We haven’t covered a sale for more than $400 dollars off for this ultra-high-definition TV in the past, so you likely won’t see a deal this good for quite some time. The best part? Unlike some of our Samsung TV deals, this sale is directly from Amazon, so you can enjoy free shipping and any Amazon Prime perks you have alongside the deal.
Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon (Including Pricing)
Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's firm, the world's No....
Apple Insider
LG's new 32-inch Smart Monitor has AirPlay 2 for streaming content
The smartness of the 4K 60Hz monitor comes from the company's webOS, software that also powers LG smart TVs. It includes various streaming apps, such as Netflix and Hulu, as well as a smart home dashboard for controlling some connected smart accessories. The monitor also supports AirPlay 2, an upgrade...
New York Post
Apple fans will love these products and accessories on sale
Whether you’re a diehard Apple fan or someone who just appreciates when something works well, Apple products are some of the best in class. The only issue is the price. Even third-party accessories for Apple products often carry a heavy price tag, but things may be a little more affordable during our Apple Days sale.
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 review: Premium wireless headphones with top sound
Next-gen premium wireless active noise-canceling headphones with audiophile emphasis on sound.
With Tesla stock set to fall, Elon Musk made his boldest prediction to date
Elon Musk said he saw a future in which Tesla would be worth some $4.5 trillion, more than Apple and Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco combined. Elon Musk unveiled his boldest, most outlandish prediction yet for Tesla—only this time markets are not buying it. Shares are set to...
The Verge
The new iPad makes no sense
You heard me. What’s up with this entry-level iPad?. The iPad had one thing going for it: price. At $329, the entry-level model has been a real pain in my neck as a laptop reviewer for the past year. Every time I’ve wanted to recommend a budget laptop, Chromebook, or tablet, I’ve had to caveat that the iPad exists and might be a better deal. For multimedia or as a secondary device that didn’t need to accommodate, say, an enterprise workload, $329 was a steal. It was the sole reason I could say “just get a tablet” to some people without immediately being laughed out of whatever room I happened to be in.
Apple Insider
New Apple TV 4K with A15, HDR10+, more storage debuts
The Apple TV 4K got a slight spec bump and price change on Tuesday. The two versions differ by port availability and internal storage. The base storage has increased from 32GB to 64GB. This model is missing an Ethernet port, but has the A15 Bionic and other features included with tvOS. This lower-end model starts at $129.
tipranks.com
Apple Introduces Multiple New Products
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has unveiled a number of products today. This includes a redesigned iPad, the next-generation Apple TV 4K, and iPad Pro. The new iPad features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display along with the A14 Bionic chip for superior performance. Further, the iPad Pro featuring the M2 chip also offers a next-level Apple pencil hover experience as well as faster connectivity.
Comments / 0