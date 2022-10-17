Read full article on original website
Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote
ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
GA election officials investigating after suspected fake ballot discovered at early voting location
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — State election officials say a possibly fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning, officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. A full-scale investigation is now underway about who created it and why. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
At town hall, Atlanta mayor slams Wellstar’s planned hospital closure
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Wednesday that Wellstar Health System’s closure of the Atlanta Medical Center is becaus...
Atlanta City Council adds formerly incarcerated persons as a protected class
ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council has added formerly incarcerated persons to the city's list of protected classes, amending the city's Code of Ordinances to prohibit discrimination of anyone based on criminal history. The council made the amendment with a unanimous vote at Monday's meeting. It adds to the...
Walker runs with celebrity appeal, but past allegations complicate his campaign
Editor’s note: This article includes a racial epithet the candidate used at a recent political rally. The Atlanta Journa...
Warnock campaign look to appeal to Hispanic, Latino voters in close race with Walker
ATLANTA — A big Hollywood star came to Atlanta Wednesday night to inspire Hispanic and Latino voters to head to the polls. Lin-Manuel Miranda, the force behind Broadway’s Hamilton and Disney’s Encanto, is the latest big name to visit Georgia with less than three weeks until election day.
Ga. Secretary of State reports only minor issues on first day of early voting
ATLANTA — Besides what’s being called a minor hiccup with a state voter registration system, county officials and the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office report only minor issues on the first day of statewide early voting. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed to Channel 2′s Richard...
A push to create a new city in Cobb County sparks reactions on both sides
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — There are growing concerns about the proposal to make Mableton a city of its own. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was talking to voters in Mableton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The group that is for...
Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say
Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Alpharetta judge presided over cases, represented defendants at same time, investigation finds
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A former Alpharetta city judge is accused of representing defendants as their lawyer while also presiding over their cases as their judge. The city has sent its investigation of Barry Zimmerman to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the State Bar of Georgia. It’s up to...
Dollar General location in Cobb County among several facing Department of Labor fines
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Several Dollar General Stores across Georgia, Florida and Alabama are facing fines from the Department of Labor after investigators say the company continues to be cited for safety violations. “I’m really shocked,” said customer Nijah Simpson. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Labor...
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Board of Commissioners postpones possible building purchase in McDonough
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners has opted to delay discussions surrounding the purchase of a $2 million building in downtown McDonough. The board voted not to allow the purchase of the three-story former BB&T bank building that sits on 1.67 acres at the corner of John Frank Ward Boulevard and Zach Hinton Parkway. The $2 million price tag includes the adjacent parking lot.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of DEANNA KAY ALLEN, aka DEANNA K. ALLEN, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: DeAnn Rochelle Harris Personal Representative's Address: 6287 Odum Circle NW Covington, Georgia 30014 This 27 day of September, 2022. 908-84139, 10/19,26,11/2,9,2022.
Tests find ‘forever chemicals’ in Chattahoochee, other Georgia rivers
So-called “forever chemicals” have been detected in several Georgia rivers, including the Chattahoochee River, which serves as the primary source of drinking water for the city of Atlanta, according to a new report.
cobbcountycourier.com
First Cobb Senior Citizens Expo provides 55+ community with free, low-cost resources
On Friday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County hosted its first free senior citizen’s expo at the Senior Wellness Center on Powder Springs Street in Marietta. The expo featured about 25 vendors, who offered information about their low-cost or free...
GA candidates take the debate stage in Atlanta, Herschel Walker does not participate
ATLANTA — Candidates for both House and Senate squared off Sunday night in a series of debates hosted by the Atlanta Press Club. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was at those debates as it started with a fiery to-and-fro between Republican incumbent Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Democrat Marcus Flowers.
Grant to assist hiring and retaining teachers in Gwinnett County
Georgia Gwinnett College will use grant funds to support its teacher pipeline to Gwinnett County Public Schools.
Herschel Walker Ditches Georgia Senate Debate, Represented by ‘Empty Podium’
Herschel Walker failed to show up to the Georgia Senate debate featuring Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Libertarian Chase Oliver on Sunday and was represented instead by an empty podium. The Republican nominee, still feeling the pinch from Friday’s debate and the fallout over his “prop” badge, declined an invitation to the Atlanta Press Club forum. Under the club’s rules, he was represented by an empty podium. “Herschel Walker said ‘any time, any place’ but refused to show up tonight,” Warnock tweeted. “Looks like Herschel Walker was too afraid to return to the debate stage after Friday’s debate. That’s a shame because the people of Georgia deserve more.”“Mr. Walker will be represented by this empty podium” pic.twitter.com/YbhDrcKsW3— Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2022 Read it at PBS News
Newnan Times-Herald
Piedmont Newnan breaks ground on 50-bed expansion
Piedmont Newnan Hospital broke ground Wednesday morning for their new South Tower on their campus on Poplar Road. The tower is expected to be completed in spring 2024, and is Piedmont’s largest investment on the Poplar Road campus since moving there in 2012. At the time, the hospital was a 136-bed hospital.
1 million: DeKalb megachurch hits mega-milestone in grocery giveaways
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church hit an impressive — but sobering — milestone over the weekend, distributing free foo...
