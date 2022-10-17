Sydney Sweeney Is Wary of Falling out of Love With Acting

It may seem like Sydney Sweeney appeared out of nowhere, but she’s anything but an overnight success. The MMA fighter has actually been acting professionally for over 13 years. In the past year, however, she’s truly started to see some of her hard work pay off in massive ways. The actor has starred in two of the most popular shows on HBO: Euphoria and The White Lotus . She also received Emmy nominations for both roles.

Sydney Sweeney | Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Sydney Sweeney has stacked her resume with movies and TV shows

Sweeney certainly seems the be taking advantage of her newfound recognition. She’s used the momentum from her latest projects to book even more acting roles. Currently, the Washington native is filming Madame Web . The Sony feature film will mark her first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A lover of action and superheroes, Sweeney seems overjoyed with the opportunity to be in the film. And with her super athletic background , the role seems right up her alley.

The ‘Euphoria’ star founded her own production company

But Sweeney isn’t content with just acting. The Voyeurs star is also interested in working behind the camera. This explains why she has her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films . Her hope with her company is to tell women-led stories. It also gives her more agency over her own career as she will be able to cast herself in roles that interest her.

Sweeney is cautious about making sure she stays in love with acting

For her part, Sweeney hasn’t made it a secret of how much she’s enjoying her success. The 25-year-old maintains that she’s worked tremendously hard to have the career that she currently has. And while she’s still enamored with acting over a decade later, she’s hyperaware that she can fall out of love with her job also. While speaking with Elle , Sweeney explained her plans to hopefully prevent that from happening.

“I’m in a really, really fortunate position to be able to love the job that I have, but I also know that can fall out of love with it,” Sweeney explained. “And I want to continue finding my love through the people I work with, the characters that I get to play, the people I get to meet through the projects that I’m fortunate to be able to be a part of. So I think it’s mainly being able to stay in love with what I do.”

What is Sweeney doing to ensure her love of acting continues?

Having variety within the characters she portrays seems to be one way Sweeney will continue to foster her love of acting. The Handmaid’s Tale alum is adamant about not playing the same type of role more than once. She wants to live out as many lives as possible through her uniquely crafted characters. Furthermore, she seems to enjoy keeping her loyal fans guessing about what she chooses to do next.

Sweeney also doesn’t seem to be content with just producing and acting. She’s also expressed interest in writing and directing one day in the future. Should she choose to take on those roles, that would be another way for her to continue to fall in love with acting and her work in the entertainment industry. It’s certainly been a busy few years for Sweeney, with even more work coming down the pipeline. We’re sure her fans can’t wait to see what she sinks her teeth into next.

