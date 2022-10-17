ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NRVNews

Bobbitt, Carol Shook

Carol Lynn Bobbitt, 75, of Dublin, Va. passed from this life on October 17, 2022, in Galax, Va. Lynn was born in Jenkins, Ky. on May 19, 1947, and lived many years of her life in the Bluefield Va. area. She was a devoted mother and loved her family with...
DUBLIN, VA
NRVNews

Reynolds, Scott Neal Madison

Scott Neal Madison Reynolds, age 51 of Salem, Virginia passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his home. Born April 8, 1971 in Radford, he was the son of Beverly Sutphin Reynolds and the late James Madison “Mat” Reynolds. Scott is survived by his. Wife – Sherry Elizabeth...
SALEM, VA
NRVNews

Duncan, Susan Dunn

Dr. Susan Ellen (Dunn) Duncan, Ph.D., of Hiwassee passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at her home. Born in Mansfield, Ohio she was the daughter of Robert Dunn & Jean Mallarnee Dunn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert Duncan, Jr. and her sister-in-law, Jan Duncan Bourke.
HIWASSEE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Jeff McGregor’s American Karate featured on reality show

For the last three decades, local martial arts expert Jeff McGregor has been working with students at his school, Jeff McGregor’s American Karate. Located in the Old Dutch Supermarket at 2308 W. Main Street, Jeff McGregor’s American Karate has prided itself for years on welcoming students of all abilities and skill levels to learn about self-defense, self-confidence, and self-discipline.
DANVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia

A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
VIRGINIA STATE
NRVNews

Bales, Graham Reggie

Graham C. “Reggie” Bales, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his home in Lindside, WV. Born August 25, 1933, in Pearisburg, VA, he was the son of the late Charles Morgan and Nannie Susan Morris Bales. Reggie was of the Baptist faith and was...
LINDSIDE, WV
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home spotlights dangers of dabbing and high-THC

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Here @ Home Wednesday, Natalie and Kate sat down with Laura Stack, a speaker and author of personal productivity books, who lost her 19-year-old son, Johnny, when he died by suicide after becoming psychotic from dabbing high-THC marijuana concentrates, according to Stack. She responded by...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

School bus evacuated after candy wrapper fire on board

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt after a small fire led to the evacuation of a school bus in Roanoke Thursday afternoon. The fire was started by students from James Madison Middle School, who ignited cologne, which caught a candy wrapper on fire, according to Roanoke City Public Schools.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Danville tables ban against sleeping on street

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Danville City Council decided to table an ordinance Tuesday night to ban sleeping on public property that isn’t designated as a campground. Council said they needed to learn more about the issue. The ordinance would ban people from sleeping on city sidewalks and creating encampments and would also require police to […]
DANVILLE, VA
theroanoker.com

Ginger’s Jewelry Celebrates 40 Sparkling Years

From graduations and birthdays to engagements and anniversaries, Ginger Mumpower and her talented team of jewelry experts have been there to help Roanoke’s residents celebrate life’s biggest milestones. Left to right: Anna Harris, Stacey Cotter, Ginger Mumpower, Casey Mumpower, Kelly Millington at Ginger's Jewelry. Ginger Mumpower discovered her...
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Museum adds Robertson to Directors Board

The Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation (BM&CF) is pleased to welcome Todd Robertson to the Museum’s Board of Directors. As the President and majority owner of Stateson Homes, Todd brings over 30 years of leadership experience in the real estate industry. Prior to launching Stateson Homes, Todd spent nineteen years with a large national homebuilder where he started his career in 1992 as an assistant project manager.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Residents protest Evans Spring development project

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Evans Spring residents say they’re coming together to try and protect the neighborhood from a proposed development project. The city of Roanoke plans to develop about 150 acres of land near I-581, the largest group of developable vacant land left in Roanoke. Nearby residents...
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Roanoke Among 12 VA Cities To Get “Operation Ceasefire” Help To Stop Violent Crime

As part of a statewide tour last week meeting local leaders, Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) met with Roanoke Valley officials including Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea Sr. (D), Sen. John Edwards (D) and law enforcement directors. Miyares underscored the crucial importance of having fully-funded, fully-staffed, fully-supported police departments in order to effectively fight crime and […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Christiansburg encourages online bill pay

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Christiansburg is encouraging its residents to pay real estate and personal property taxes online this year. Christiansburg has a new software that will allow people to pay these bills online with no added fees. The town says this method is preferred and it’s...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Virginia Tech quarterback carousel hard to keep up with

In some respects, Virginia Tech football fans had to be shaking their heads in the wake of Tennessee’s 52-49 upset of No. 3-ranked Alabama this past weekend. The Volunteers were led by quarterback Hendon Hooker, a Greensboro, N.C., product who had begun his college career as a Hokie. At...
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy