KMA Sports: Sidney 3 Fremont-Mills 0 (KMAland Volleyball)
Sidney sweeps past Fremont-Mills, sets up another meeting with East Mills. Sidney made quick work of Corner Conference rival Fremont-Mills on Wednesday night, advancing with a 25-17, 25-8, 25-13 1A regional quarterfinal victory.
New coach, another state meet appearance for Plattsmouth
(Plattsmouth) -- It's another year with another state qualification for the Plattsmouth cross country program, although this year's berth comes under new leadership. The Plattsmouth boys are back at the state meet despite some recent injuries and illnesses. "We feel like we're finally healthy," Coach Chris Wiseman said. "The last...
Clarinda peaking at right time, heading into playoff clash with Roland-Story
(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Cardinals (5-3) have sprung to life in the latter parts of the regular season as they head into a clash with Roland-Story (4-4) on Friday. The Cardinals are hitting their stride at the right time as after a thrilling 58-43 win over Des Moines Christian in Week 7, Head Coach Collin Bevins' team followed that up with a dominant 52-7 regular-season finale victory over Red Oak (4-4).
Battle-tested Audubon ready for another challenge with No. 1 Remsen, St. Mary's
(Audubon) -- The fourth toughest schedule in Class 8-Player gets tougher on Friday night when Audubon opens the postseason with top-ranked Remsen, St. Mary's. The Wheelers are into the postseason at 4-5, but don't let their record fool you. Their five losses came to five playoff teams -- Winfield-Mt. Union, Southeast Warren, Fremont-Mills, CAM and West Harrison.
Riding late-season surge, East Mills eyes playoff bout with Southeast Warren
(Malvern) -- East Mills (6-2) had a strong finish to the regular season and is now gearing up for a first round matchup with Southeast Warren (8-1) Friday. With a 3-2 record and their backs against the wall in terms of playoff contention, the Wolverines rattled off three straight victories to secure a postseason bid in arguably the state’s toughest 8-player district.
Talking With Tom (Week 9): CAM, Logan-Magnolia
(KMAland) -- Tom Moore hit the road this week to chat with a pair of coaches preparing for home playoff games. The former Griswold coach went to Anita for a chat with CAM head coach Barry Bower and ventured to Logan for a conversation with Logan-Magnolia head coach Matt Straight.
Banged-up Atlantic hopeful for playoff spot, face tall task in Creston
(Atlantic) -- The Atlantic football team may be banged up, but they are feeling good after four wins in their last six games. The Trojans (4-4 overall, 2-2 Class 3A District 6) finished their second straight blowout win this past Friday, honoring their 21 seniors with a 55-6 win over Saydel.
Run-heavy Tri-Center ready for postseason opener with Gehlen Catholic
(Neola) -- Tri-Center's ground-and-pound approach behind one of KMAland's top athletes has put the Trojans in the playoffs for the third time in four years and 10th time in program history. Their playoff journey officially begins Friday night, but Coach Ryan Schroder's team has carried a postseason mentality into its...
Run game key for Bedford in postseason first rounder against West Harrison
(Bedford) -- It required a wild card berth, but Bedford football is into the playoffs. The Bulldogs (5-3) secured their spot in the postseason for the first time since 2016 and 20th time in program history with a 60-14 win over East Union. "The feeling is pretty high," Coach Jeremy...
Treynor looking to ride regular season finale victory into playoffs against ACGC
(Treynor) -- The Treynor Cardinals (5-3) finished the regular season on a high note and now face a tough ACGC (6-2) on Friday to open their 2022 Class 1A playoff campaign. After two tough losses in Weeks 6 and 7 to Underwood and Kuemper Catholic, Head Coach Jeff Casey's squad was able to stay above .500 for the season and walk away with a 23-0 win over MVAOCOU (1-7) last Friday.
SWCC announces Shipley to serve as interim volleyball coach for rest of season
(Creston) -- Southwestern Community College has announced Taylor Shipley will serve as the interim head coach of the volleyball program for the rest of the season. Shipley joined the SWCC volleyball staff as a volunteer assistant in July and takes over for Anna Humburg. View the complete release from SWCC...
Maryville's Auffert chats state medalist performance
(Maryville) -- Maryville junior Cailyn Auffert joined Thursday's Upon Further Review fresh off her stellar performance at the Class 2 State Golf Tournament. Auffert finished fifth on Tuesday, carding a 165 score. "I'm really thrilled with how it ended," Auffert said. "I wasn't expecting that because of the conditions. It...
Auburn takes four-game win streak into regular season finale with Nebraska City
(Auburn) -- Auburn football has won four in a row as they enter their regular season finale and have hopes of continuing to push their potential seed in the Class C1 state playoffs even higher. The Bulldogs (6-2 overall, 4-0 C1 District 2) have leaned on a strong run game,...
AL's Romano bringing energy, hopeful for playoff push
(Council Bluffs) -- Fresh off a milestone week, Abraham Lincoln junior setter Molly Romano is ready to lead her team into the postseason. The Wayne State commit has been the straw that stirs the drink in AL's offense, leading the Lynx to a 22-17 record and a No. 14 ranking in Class 5A.
Kathy Sump, 80, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Kathy passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Good Samaritan Care Center, Villisca, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Leora Jones, 92, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Christensen: Shen school activities revamp extends beyond sports
(Shenandoah) -- Athletics is just one part of a planned rejuvenation of the Shenandoah School District's activities. That's according to Shenandoah High School Principal Andrew Christensen. Last week, Christensen announced a concerted effort to "reach, revamp and reconnect" the district's extracurricular programs, involving not only students but also parents, guardians and the community, in general. The announcement follows the suspension of Shenandoah High School's varsity football season earlier this month due to a lack of players. Since last Monday's school board meeting, Christensen tells KMA News the announcement garnered a great response from the public.
Lawrence Wohlenhaus, 94, of Cumberland, Iowa
Pronunciation:"Wool In House" Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 5, 2020. Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. St. Timothy's - Reno Catholic Church Cemetery. Notes:. Lawrence Wohlenhaus, 94, of Cumberland, Iowa, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022...
Pavement maintenance slated for Redwood Avenue, 140th Street in Page County
(Clarinda) -- Page County residents should take note of a pavement maintenance project Friday. Page County Engineer J.D. King says a contract road maintenance crew will spray and squeegee road oil over recent bump grinds on Redwood Avenue, or M70, and 140th Street, or J20, to seal the asphalt pavement surface. The work, which is expected to take one day, will occupy one lane at a time, with a flagger providing traffic control for the mobile work zone. King says the plan is to start at the Clarinda city limits and work north on Redwood Avenue and then west on 140th Street.
Nodaway County Route 46 Nodaway River Bridge to close
(Quitman) -- A bridge replacement project in western Nodaway County is set to begin next month. The Missouri Department of Transportation says contractors from Emery Sapp and Sons, Inc. will close and replace the 89-year-old Nodaway River Bridge on County Route 46 south of Quitman beginning on November 2. During the closure, contractors will replace the bridge, update guardrails, and replace a box culvert near the bridge. Work is expected to be complete in early June 2023. Also during the closure, a signed detour will be in place for motorists on Route 113, U.S. Route 136, and U.S. Route 59.
