BASYE, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The woman has been found safe as of Oct. 20, 1:30 p.m. according to reports. The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating two people, one of whom is believed to have been abducted from a Basye home Wednesday morning. According to...

BASYE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO