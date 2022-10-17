ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M, South Carolina football teams make good use of bye week

With an extra week to prepare for Saturday’s game, the Texas A&M football team knows a lot more about South Carolina, but more importantly the Aggies know more about themselves. “We self-scout every week no matter what,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. The bye week gave the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Annual AggiesCAN drive opens Saturday at Texas A&M volleyball match

Texas A&M’s canned food drive AggiesCan will begin at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the Aggies’ volleyball match against Kentucky at Reed Arena. Fans will also be able to donate to AggiesCan at 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the Aggies’ second volleyball match against Kentucky, at 2:45 p.m. Sunday before A&M’s soccer match against Missouri and before kickoff of A&M’s football game against Ole Miss on Oct. 29 at Kyle Field. Volunteers will be accepting donations for an hour and a half at the volleyball and soccer matches and for three and a half hours at the football game.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 6 Texas A&M men's golf team to compete in Georgia Collegiate this weekend

The sixth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will compete in the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Friday through Sunday in Alpharetta, Georgia. Seniors Sam Bennett and William Paysse, junior Daniel Rodrigues and sophomore Phichaksn Maichon and Vishnu Sadagopan will compete for the Aggies, who will tee off at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday with No. 7 Virginia and No. 12 Alabama.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie soccer team finishes in 1-1 tie with Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Texas A&M soccer team played South Carolina to a 1-1 tie in Southeastern Conference play Thursday at Stone Stadium. The Aggies (8-5-4, 2-4-2) scored on Quinn Cornog's goal in the 21st minute. The Gamecocks (9-3-4, 4-3-1) tied the match in the 59th minute when Payton Patrick scored her second goal of the year on an assist from Catherine Barry.
COLUMBIA, SC
Bryan College Station Eagle

South Carolina looks to end losing ways against Texas A&M on Saturday

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks are hopeful that eight is enough when it comes to consecutive losses to Texas A&M. The second-year head coach chuckled when a reporter at Tuesday’s press conference said the media had asked Beamer last year about the Gamecocks never beating the Aggies.
COLUMBIA, SC
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M volleyball team's rally falls short at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Texas A&M volleyball team rallied from two sets down to force a fifth set but lost to Arkansas 25-18, 25-12, 20-25, 23-25, 15-11 in Southeastern Conference play at Barnhill Arena on Wednesday night. A&M freshman Logan Lednicky had 28 kills and 16 digs, while Elena...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie women's basketball team picked to finish 11th in South Carolina-led SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Defending national champion and unanimous preseason No. 1 South Carolina is not surprisingly the favorite to win another Southeastern Conference title. The Gamecocks were picked Tuesday to win their seventh SEC championship in 10 seasons in voting by league and national media. The SEC didn’t release vote totals, but the pick seemed a no-brainer with South Carolina unanimously voted preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated WR Carter Frank stepping up as leader for Tigers

Carter Frank knew he’d be on varsity this year, but he wasn’t sure what his role would be. The senior wide receiver spent his freshman year at A&M Consolidated on the freshman team and the next two years on the JV. All seniors move up to varsity, so he knew that was going to happen, but he didn’t expect to earn a starting spot.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M’s Pierce Rollins loses in final at ITA regional

WACO — Texas A&M’s Pierce Rollins lost to Baylor’s No. 100 Jake Finn Bass 6-2, 6-2 in the singles final of the ITA Texas Regional on Tuesday. With his performance, Rollins qualified for the ITA National Fall Championship set to start Nov. 2 in San Diego.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Burton-Runge fooball game back on

The Burton football team will play Runge at 7 p.m. Friday in Snook as scheduled after reports surfaced that Runge would cancel its last three games of the season because of a lack of players. Runge superintendent Hector O. Dominquez Jr. told the Victoria Advocate’s Mike Forman on Wednesday that...
BURTON, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station takes 3 of 4 middle school volleyball matches with A&M Consolidated

The College Station Middle School volleyball teams won 3 of 4 matches against A&M Consolidated Middle School on Thursday. College Station won both seventh grade matches, topping Consol Silver 25-20, 25-20 and Consol Black 25-22, 25-16. In eighth grade action, Consol Silver won 25-17, 17-25, 25-19, and College Station beat Consol Black 25-18, 25-21.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan swimming team takes second at tri-meet with Waco Midway, Temple

The Bryan swimming team finished second at a tri-meet with Waco Midway and Temple on Thursday. Waco Midway won the meet. Bryan’s Asa Ayers won the boys 200-yard individual medley and placed second in the 500 freestyle, while Hugo West won the 100 breaststroke and placed second in the 200 freestyle. For the Lady Vikings, Kitri Hollis finished second in the girls 100 breaststroke.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Thursday, Oct. 20

EVENTS Chemistry Road Show, 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station. Puttin’ on the Ritz Luncheon & Vintage Fashion Show, 11:30 a.m., Miramont Country Club, 1 Miramont Blvd. in Bryan. Lunch and Learn, noon, “Legacy Giving and Stewardship” by...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Blinn tops Kentucky White 2-0 in Valorant match

BRENHAM — Blinn’s Valorant esports team swept Kentucky White 2-0 on Monday to improved to 4-1 in National Esports Collegiate Conference play. Sophomore Austin Ray and freshmen Hayden Whitaker, Khanh Dewey, Shawn Fox and Adam Laamoumi competed for the Buccaneers. Blinn is in second place in its conference...
BRENHAM, TX

