Texas A&M, South Carolina football teams make good use of bye week
With an extra week to prepare for Saturday’s game, the Texas A&M football team knows a lot more about South Carolina, but more importantly the Aggies know more about themselves. “We self-scout every week no matter what,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. The bye week gave the...
Annual AggiesCAN drive opens Saturday at Texas A&M volleyball match
Texas A&M’s canned food drive AggiesCan will begin at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the Aggies’ volleyball match against Kentucky at Reed Arena. Fans will also be able to donate to AggiesCan at 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the Aggies’ second volleyball match against Kentucky, at 2:45 p.m. Sunday before A&M’s soccer match against Missouri and before kickoff of A&M’s football game against Ole Miss on Oct. 29 at Kyle Field. Volunteers will be accepting donations for an hour and a half at the volleyball and soccer matches and for three and a half hours at the football game.
No. 6 Texas A&M men's golf team to compete in Georgia Collegiate this weekend
The sixth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will compete in the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Friday through Sunday in Alpharetta, Georgia. Seniors Sam Bennett and William Paysse, junior Daniel Rodrigues and sophomore Phichaksn Maichon and Vishnu Sadagopan will compete for the Aggies, who will tee off at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday with No. 7 Virginia and No. 12 Alabama.
Aggie soccer team finishes in 1-1 tie with Gamecocks
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Texas A&M soccer team played South Carolina to a 1-1 tie in Southeastern Conference play Thursday at Stone Stadium. The Aggies (8-5-4, 2-4-2) scored on Quinn Cornog's goal in the 21st minute. The Gamecocks (9-3-4, 4-3-1) tied the match in the 59th minute when Payton Patrick scored her second goal of the year on an assist from Catherine Barry.
Two ACL tears makes comeback sweeter for Texas A&M forward Andersen Williams
On the surface, there wasn’t much remarkable about Texas A&M forward Andersen Williams’ game-tying goal against Georgia earlier this season. Teammate Jai Smith cut a pass back from the end line to Williams, and her shot found the back of the net. But the celebration demonstrated an outpouring...
SEC Men's Basketball Media Day: Buzz Williams
Texas A&M men's basketball coach Buzz Williams' press conference from the 2022 SEC Basketball Tipoff, held in Birmingham, Alabama. (October 19, 2022 - video courtesy the Southeastern Conference)
South Carolina looks to end losing ways against Texas A&M on Saturday
South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks are hopeful that eight is enough when it comes to consecutive losses to Texas A&M. The second-year head coach chuckled when a reporter at Tuesday’s press conference said the media had asked Beamer last year about the Gamecocks never beating the Aggies.
Texas A&M volleyball team's rally falls short at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Texas A&M volleyball team rallied from two sets down to force a fifth set but lost to Arkansas 25-18, 25-12, 20-25, 23-25, 15-11 in Southeastern Conference play at Barnhill Arena on Wednesday night. A&M freshman Logan Lednicky had 28 kills and 16 digs, while Elena...
Aggie women's basketball team picked to finish 11th in South Carolina-led SEC
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Defending national champion and unanimous preseason No. 1 South Carolina is not surprisingly the favorite to win another Southeastern Conference title. The Gamecocks were picked Tuesday to win their seventh SEC championship in 10 seasons in voting by league and national media. The SEC didn’t release vote totals, but the pick seemed a no-brainer with South Carolina unanimously voted preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25.
A&M Consolidated WR Carter Frank stepping up as leader for Tigers
Carter Frank knew he’d be on varsity this year, but he wasn’t sure what his role would be. The senior wide receiver spent his freshman year at A&M Consolidated on the freshman team and the next two years on the JV. All seniors move up to varsity, so he knew that was going to happen, but he didn’t expect to earn a starting spot.
Texas A&M-TCU swimming and diving matches moved to College Station
The Texas A&M men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams’ dual matches against TCU have been moved from Fort Worth to the Aggies’ Rec Center Natatorium at 3 p.m. Nov. 4. Admission is free. The Aggies will have a tri-meet against Indiana and Texas at 2...
Aggie swimming and diving teams to compete in tri-meet in Austin on Friday
The Texas A&M swimming and diving teams will compete against Texas and Indiana in a tri-meet at the Jamail Texas Swim Center on Friday in Austin. Diving events will begin at 11:30 a.m. with swimming events starting at 2 p.m. All three men’s teams are ranked nationally with Texas second,...
Texas A&M’s Pierce Rollins loses in final at ITA regional
WACO — Texas A&M’s Pierce Rollins lost to Baylor’s No. 100 Jake Finn Bass 6-2, 6-2 in the singles final of the ITA Texas Regional on Tuesday. With his performance, Rollins qualified for the ITA National Fall Championship set to start Nov. 2 in San Diego.
SEC Women's Basketball Media Day: Joni Taylor
Texas A&M women's basketball coach Joni Taylor's press conference from the 2022 SEC Basketball Tipoff, held in Birmingham, Alabama. (October 18, 2022 - video courtesy the Southeastern Conference)
Burton-Runge fooball game back on
The Burton football team will play Runge at 7 p.m. Friday in Snook as scheduled after reports surfaced that Runge would cancel its last three games of the season because of a lack of players. Runge superintendent Hector O. Dominquez Jr. told the Victoria Advocate’s Mike Forman on Wednesday that...
College Station takes 3 of 4 middle school volleyball matches with A&M Consolidated
The College Station Middle School volleyball teams won 3 of 4 matches against A&M Consolidated Middle School on Thursday. College Station won both seventh grade matches, topping Consol Silver 25-20, 25-20 and Consol Black 25-22, 25-16. In eighth grade action, Consol Silver won 25-17, 17-25, 25-19, and College Station beat Consol Black 25-18, 25-21.
Bryan swimming team takes second at tri-meet with Waco Midway, Temple
The Bryan swimming team finished second at a tri-meet with Waco Midway and Temple on Thursday. Waco Midway won the meet. Bryan’s Asa Ayers won the boys 200-yard individual medley and placed second in the 500 freestyle, while Hugo West won the 100 breaststroke and placed second in the 200 freestyle. For the Lady Vikings, Kitri Hollis finished second in the girls 100 breaststroke.
Calendar for Thursday, Oct. 20
EVENTS Chemistry Road Show, 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station. Puttin’ on the Ritz Luncheon & Vintage Fashion Show, 11:30 a.m., Miramont Country Club, 1 Miramont Blvd. in Bryan. Lunch and Learn, noon, “Legacy Giving and Stewardship” by...
Blinn tops Kentucky White 2-0 in Valorant match
BRENHAM — Blinn’s Valorant esports team swept Kentucky White 2-0 on Monday to improved to 4-1 in National Esports Collegiate Conference play. Sophomore Austin Ray and freshmen Hayden Whitaker, Khanh Dewey, Shawn Fox and Adam Laamoumi competed for the Buccaneers. Blinn is in second place in its conference...
College Station volleyball team's defense stifles Magnolia West in 3-1 win
Magnolia West’s big-swinging outside hitter Evyn Snook, who leads District 21-5A in kills, entered Tuesday’s matchup at College Station with 69 more than the next highest attacker on the list. It’s a matchup that made College Station senior libero Ava Martindale grin from ear to ear. “The...
