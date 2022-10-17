Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
Grave Concerns hosting Oct. 22 Service Project. Public Invited
Submitted by Grave Concerns. For twenty years the Grave Concerns project has been bringing dignity to former patients who died while resident at Western State Hospital between 1871 and 1950. There are 3,200 such graves located in the Pioneer Cemetery currently within the boundaries of Fort Steilacoom Park. Patient graves were originally marked with a small numbered concrete block as the only form of identification. Grave Concerns endeavors to replace the numbered markers with a granite gravestone containing the name, and birth and death dates of each individual. About 1800 grave markers have been installed thus far.
The Suburban Times
Online Auction to Benefit Homeless Animals in Pierce County
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting its annual Raise Your Paw Online Auction on Oct. 19-28, an event that animals in need rely on every year. With over 90 items available, bidders have a chance to win...
Person found dead along roadside east of Hobart
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
knkx.org
How four Tacoma police officers arrived at the street corner where Manny Ellis died
The Walk Home is a podcast, produced by KNKX in partnership with The Seattle Times, about the life and death of Manny Ellis, a Black man killed in Tacoma police custody in 2020. KNKX Special Projects reporter and producer Will James joined Morning Edition Host Kirsten Kendrick to talk about...
The Suburban Times
LPD seeks public’s help on solving a series of robberies in Lakewood and neighboring jurisdictions
City of Lakewood Police Department announcement. Lakewood Police need the public’s help in identifying a group of teens suspected to be involved in multiple robbery cases in Lakewood and neighboring jurisdictions. The first incident in this series occurred on October 17th, at 3:45AM at the 7200 block of South...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Animal Shelter to Host “Fall in Love” Adoption Event
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is partnering with Tacoma Subaru to host a “Fall in Love” adoption event from Oct. 21-23. Made possible by a grant from the ASPCA and Subaru, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County will be offering 25% off adoption fees for all animals.
The Suburban Times
Holiday Blue Lights in Lakewood Returns!
Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce. The Lakewood Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that we will install blue lights for Lakewood’s Nights of Lights for a third year. To give you some background: Norton Clapp and his wife Mary, developed Lakewood Center (The Colonial Center), one of...
Car ramming Kent business caught on camera, second business also damaged by car
KENT, Wash. — Two tobacco shops that are a few miles from one were damaged in Kent overnight. Paritosh Vakharia, the co-owner of Cigar King on 104th Avenue Southeast and 256th Street said a car rammed into his business. “Around 3 a.m., some car came in and crashed in,...
Medics respond to rescue in rafters of 5th Avenue Theatre
Medics with the Seattle Fire Department responded to a medical emergency in the rafters of the 5th Avenue Theatre on Wednesday, according to Seattle Fire. At about 11:44 a.m. on Oct. 19, a man experienced a medical emergency in the rafters above the 5th Avenue stage, near the 1300 block of 5th Avenue.
Tri-Cities I-82 Semi Head-On Crash: I Was First at the Scene
Everyone knows I drive to Seattle for every Seattle Seahawks game and have been doing it for years. This last Sunday I left my house around 5 am and headed out for the game like usual. About a mile outside Richland, I noticed a glow of a fire in the road up ahead. What happened next might have changed me forever.
Tacoma police seek witnesses in drive-by shooting
Tacoma police are seeking witnesses to a shooting between occupants of cars in a Tacoma parking lot. At 7:38 p.m. on Oct. 2, a white VW Jetta and a gray Honda Accord were loitering in the parking lot of Billy B’s Pub & Grub, located at 1213 South 56th Street in Tacoma.
Death investigation underway near Maple Valley
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A death investigation is underway near Maple Valley, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. The death was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Detectives with the King County Major Crimes Unit are at the scene in the 20800 block of Kerriston Road processing evidence.
southsoundmag.com
Local Author Announces Book Signing
Join author Peggy Cleveland for the launch and signing of her latest title, 100 Things To Do in Tacoma Before You Die, today (Oct. 20) at Silver Cloud Hotel Tacoma at Point Ruston Waterfront from 5-8 p.m. The author has long called Tacoma home following 33 moves (Cleveland is a...
capitolhillseattle.com
Business owner shot and killed at MLK and Union — UPDATE: Arrest
A man was shot and killed near MLK and E Union Wednesday night in the Central District. Police were sent to the area after multiple 911 callers reported gunfire just before 6:30 PM. Seattle Fire was called to the scene to a report of a man down with a gunshot...
Weekend shootings in South Sound leave neighbors terrified
TACOMA, Wash. — Several South Sound neighborhoods are on edge after four drive-by shootings in just two hours, including one where at least 40 bullets were fired. The first shooting Saturday night injured a 29-year-old woman. By 11 o’clock, three more homes had been shot up, all of them...
The Suburban Times
Free Online Tutoring for Clover Park School District Middle and High School Students
Clover Park School District announcement. Clover Park School District has an amazing online tutoring resource for students through Paper! Secondary students have access to 24/7, unlimited assistance from highly trained tutors who provide quick essay feedback and real-time answers to challenging questions. HOMEWORK HELP. Paper’s tutors can help students who...
Suspected killer of Central District community leader arrested
A suspect has been arrested in the case of a Seattle business owner who was shot and killed Wednesday evening near Martin Luther King Jr. Way and East Union Street. Seattle Police announced the arrest Thursday afternoon and said that the arrest came in the Central District with the assistance of SWAT teams.
westseattleblog.com
MISSING: Have you seen Jason?
11:57 PM MONDAY: That’s Jason, whose cousin Emily hopes you can help his family find him. Emily says Jason has been missing since October 5:. He was last seen taking the 165 metro bus from Kent, on his way to White Center. He often visited parks and churches in the West Seattle area in the night hours to walk but always returned home or texted us back. … He was last known to be at Fauntleroy Church on 9/27, but we are hoping that maybe he has visited familiar places in the meantime since he was missing.
The Suburban Times
Four Credit Union’s Support Local Service Projects
Tacoma, WA – In celebration of International Credit Union Day, four local credit unions are teaming up to complete three local service projects on October 20, 2022. America’s Credit Union (DuPont), TAPCO CU (Tacoma), Sound Credit Union (Tacoma), and Harborstone Credit Union (Lakewood) are coming together to support the Pierce County Community.
q13fox.com
Fourth reported person shot in Tacoma within a week
TACOMA, Wash. - A 29-year-old woman was hit by gunfire while she was inside her home as a result of a nearby drive-by shooting, making her the fourth reported person to fall victim to gun violence in Tacoma within a week. The woman was rushed to the emergency room, where...
