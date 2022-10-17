ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Suburban Times

Grave Concerns hosting Oct. 22 Service Project. Public Invited

Submitted by Grave Concerns. For twenty years the Grave Concerns project has been bringing dignity to former patients who died while resident at Western State Hospital between 1871 and 1950. There are 3,200 such graves located in the Pioneer Cemetery currently within the boundaries of Fort Steilacoom Park. Patient graves were originally marked with a small numbered concrete block as the only form of identification. Grave Concerns endeavors to replace the numbered markers with a granite gravestone containing the name, and birth and death dates of each individual. About 1800 grave markers have been installed thus far.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Online Auction to Benefit Homeless Animals in Pierce County

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting its annual Raise Your Paw Online Auction on Oct. 19-28, an event that animals in need rely on every year. With over 90 items available, bidders have a chance to win...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Person found dead along roadside east of Hobart

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma Animal Shelter to Host “Fall in Love” Adoption Event

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is partnering with Tacoma Subaru to host a “Fall in Love” adoption event from Oct. 21-23. Made possible by a grant from the ASPCA and Subaru, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County will be offering 25% off adoption fees for all animals.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Holiday Blue Lights in Lakewood Returns!

Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce. The Lakewood Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that we will install blue lights for Lakewood’s Nights of Lights for a third year. To give you some background: Norton Clapp and his wife Mary, developed Lakewood Center (The Colonial Center), one of...
LAKEWOOD, WA
98.3 The KEY

Tri-Cities I-82 Semi Head-On Crash: I Was First at the Scene

Everyone knows I drive to Seattle for every Seattle Seahawks game and have been doing it for years. This last Sunday I left my house around 5 am and headed out for the game like usual. About a mile outside Richland, I noticed a glow of a fire in the road up ahead. What happened next might have changed me forever.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Death investigation underway near Maple Valley

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A death investigation is underway near Maple Valley, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. The death was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Detectives with the King County Major Crimes Unit are at the scene in the 20800 block of Kerriston Road processing evidence.
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
southsoundmag.com

Local Author Announces Book Signing

Join author Peggy Cleveland for the launch and signing of her latest title, 100 Things To Do in Tacoma Before You Die, today (Oct. 20) at Silver Cloud Hotel Tacoma at Point Ruston Waterfront from 5-8 p.m. The author has long called Tacoma home following 33 moves (Cleveland is a...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Free Online Tutoring for Clover Park School District Middle and High School Students

Clover Park School District announcement. Clover Park School District has an amazing online tutoring resource for students through Paper! Secondary students have access to 24/7, unlimited assistance from highly trained tutors who provide quick essay feedback and real-time answers to challenging questions. HOMEWORK HELP. Paper’s tutors can help students who...
LAKEWOOD, WA
westseattleblog.com

MISSING: Have you seen Jason?

11:57 PM MONDAY: That’s Jason, whose cousin Emily hopes you can help his family find him. Emily says Jason has been missing since October 5:. He was last seen taking the 165 metro bus from Kent, on his way to White Center. He often visited parks and churches in the West Seattle area in the night hours to walk but always returned home or texted us back. … He was last known to be at Fauntleroy Church on 9/27, but we are hoping that maybe he has visited familiar places in the meantime since he was missing.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Four Credit Union’s Support Local Service Projects

Tacoma, WA – In celebration of International Credit Union Day, four local credit unions are teaming up to complete three local service projects on October 20, 2022. America’s Credit Union (DuPont), TAPCO CU (Tacoma), Sound Credit Union (Tacoma), and Harborstone Credit Union (Lakewood) are coming together to support the Pierce County Community.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Fourth reported person shot in Tacoma within a week

TACOMA, Wash. - A 29-year-old woman was hit by gunfire while she was inside her home as a result of a nearby drive-by shooting, making her the fourth reported person to fall victim to gun violence in Tacoma within a week. The woman was rushed to the emergency room, where...
TACOMA, WA

