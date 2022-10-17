Read full article on original website
MLS Playoff Glance
Salt Lake 2, Austin 2, Austin wins 3-1 on penalty kicks. Minnesota 1, Dallas 1, Dallas wins 5-4 on penalty kicks. New York City at Montreal, 1:18 p.m. Dallas at Austin, 8:18 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. New York City-Montreal winner at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. or 8 p.m. Dallas-Austin winner at...
Penguins beat Kings 6-1, improve to 3-0-1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots, Jeff Petry and Jan Rutta scored their first goals of the season and the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the Los Angeles Kings 6-1 on Thursday night. Petry and Rutta, brought in by the Penguins during the offseason to give their blue line...
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — SAINTS: CB Paulson Adebo, WR Jarvis Landry, CB Marshon Lattimore, OG Andrus Peat, WR Michael Thomas, TE Adam Trautman, DE Payton Turner. ARIZONA: RB James Conner, LB Dennis Gardeck, C Rodney Hudson, CB Trayvon Mullen, K Matt Prater, OG Lecitus Smith, RB Darrel Williams>
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Capitals’ Evgeny Kuznetsov suspended 1 game for high-sticking Kyle Burroughs
ARLINGTON, Va. — The NHL Department of Player Safety suspended Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov one game for his high stick on Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs in Washington’s 6-4 win Monday night. Kuznetsov will serve the suspension for Thursday’s game against the Ottawa Senators. “It is important...
Eberflus leans on past experience with Bears mired in skid
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus remembered the transition going from Toledo to Missouri as an assistant under Gary Pinkel. From winning 10 games with a MAC powerhouse to taking a beating against the powers of the Big 12 the next few years, it was an eye-opening experience.
Chiefs visit 49ers in rematch of Super Bowl 54
KANSAS CITY (4-2) at SAN FRANCISCO (3-3) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Chiefs by 3, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chiefs 2-4, 49ers 3-3. LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat 49ers 31-20 on Feb. 2, 2020, in Super Bowl 54 in Miami. LAST WEEK: Chiefs lost 24-20 to...
Flores making an impact in Pittsburgh as Miami return looms
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Myles Jack never thought about going into coaching once his playing career is over. Then he met Brian Flores. There’s something about the way the Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant coach carries himself that Jack, an inside linebacker who like Flores is in his first year with the team, can’t shake.
Both QBs try to rebound when Ravens host Cleveland
CLEVELAND (2-4) at BALTMORE (3-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Ravens by 6, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Browns 2-4; Ravens 2-3-1. SERIES RECORD: Ravens lead 34-12. LAST MEETING: Browns beat Ravens 24-22 on Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. LAST WEEK: Browns lost to Patriots 38-15;...
Capitals unveil retro alternate jerseys
The Washington Capitals have unveiled their “reverse retro” alternate jerseys. The Reverse Retro jersey is reminiscent of the 1995 blue, black and bronze color scheme with the Capitol Building on the shoulder. This year’s Reverse Retro jersey is a combination of the Capitals’ road jersey in 2000 and the original rebrand from the team’s jerseys with the screaming eagle.
Cowboys get Prescott back as Lions try to turn yards into Ws
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott is back and will try to get the Dallas offense playing a little closer to the level of a stout defense that has lifted the Cowboys to a winning record. Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions moved the ball fine early in the...
Garrett, Clowney back as Browns prepare for Ravens, Jackson
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns got their defensive bookends back. Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney returned to practice Thursday, a significant development for a struggling Cleveland defense that will be stressed by elusive Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday. Garrett has been bothered by a sprained left shoulder...
Jets-Broncos matchup pits two of the league’s best defenses
NEW YORK JETS (4-2) at DENVER (2-4) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Broncos by 1½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Jets 4-2, Broncos 2-4. SERIES RECORD: Broncos lead 22-16-1. LAST MEETING: Broncos beat Jets 26-0 on Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver. LAST WEEK: Jets beat...
Depleted Capitals squander early lead in 5-2 loss to Senators
Depleted Caps squander early lead in 5-2 loss to Senators originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Down two of their top six forwards from their opening night roster, the Capitals took a 2-0 lead over the Ottawa Senators midway through the first period but couldn’t hold onto it. The Senators ripped off five unanswered goals to steal the 5-2 win and halt the Capitals’ early-season winning streak at two.
Kaprizov’s OT goal gives Wild 4-3 win over Canucks
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored 3:02 into overtime to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night for their first victory of the season. Kaprizov had his fourth goal of the season and added two assists as Minnesota...
Darcy Kuemper gives glimpse into Capitals’ potential reverse retro jerseys
Kuemper gives glimpse into Caps’ potential reverse retro jerseys originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Who doesn’t love a good reverse retro jersey? Washington Capitals fans are accustomed to being spoiled by the alternate threads, which have included last year’s red twist on the classic screaming eagle design.
Drake Batherson scores twice, Senators beat Capitals 5-2
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson scored twice in the second period and the Ottawa Senators overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Thursday night. Shane Pinto broke a tie in third and Tyler Motte and Alex DeBrincat added empty-net goals. Anton Forsberg stopped...
DC Sports Huddle: Making sense of the Commanders’ QB conundrum and Snyder’s ownership strife
The Washington Commanders will be without Carson Wentz for at least a month, opening the door for Taylor Heinicke’s return to the starting lineup. Will the journeyman backup yield better results for the Burgundy and Gold offense against Green Bay and beyond? Could the switch to Heinicke be permanent?
Oregon State rebuilds after last season’s disappointment
With only one win in Pac-12 play and just three wins overall last season, Oregon State is welcoming a chance for a fresh start. The Beavers return just four players this season as coach Wayne Tinkle undertakes an ambitious makeover that emphasizes youth. Nine players on the roster are freshmen.
