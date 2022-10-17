Depleted Caps squander early lead in 5-2 loss to Senators originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Down two of their top six forwards from their opening night roster, the Capitals took a 2-0 lead over the Ottawa Senators midway through the first period but couldn’t hold onto it. The Senators ripped off five unanswered goals to steal the 5-2 win and halt the Capitals’ early-season winning streak at two.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 12 HOURS AGO