New Haven, CT

105.5 The Wolf

Still Prefer Westchester, Danbury? Bradley Airport Announces New Routes

Bradley International Airport is after you again Western Connecticut air travelers, especially if you're a Florida, Arizona, California, or Utah transplant. I recently asked 'Which airport is more convenient to Danbury, Bradley or Westchester?', and man, there was a clear cut winner in the social media comments - Westchester. Most mentioned that they choose the 80 MPH average of 684, compared to the crawl of 84 through Waterbury and Hartford. I've always preferred Bradley, but that's because of the unpredictability of NY traffic.
DANBURY, CT
darientimes.com

This Connecticut corn maze is ranked one of the "biggest and best" in the U.S. by TimeOut

If you're looking to get lost in a corn maze that was recently named one of the nation's best, head to Moosup. TimeOut, a popular website that covers food, arts, culture and things to do, ranked Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm's corn maze in Moosup as one of the "biggest and best corn mazes" in the U.S. The site compiled its roundup of the best mazes by looking at a variety of factors like number of acres as well as intricacy of maze design.
PLAINFIELD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Waterbury Restaurant Named Best Fast Food in Connecticut By Food & Wine

Recently, Food & Wine Magazine came out with a list of the best fast food restaurants in every state, and Nardelli's in Waterbury is the pick for Connecticut. Food & Wine says that the "future of fast food" is all over the place and their updated list of favorite fast food places has changed somewhat. Crediting the pandemic for changing the way people eat and the introduction and expansion of delivery and takeout systems, taste buds also expanded and helped out the industry somewhat. Here is the criteria for Food & Wine for your favorite local fast food restaurant to make the list:
WATERBURY, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Self-pour taproom Hop & Vine coming to Stamford next spring

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three Connecticut friends and business partners are bringing self-pour technology to Stamford after they helped lobby for legislation to change the state's liquor laws. Connor Rasmussen, Matthew Ventura and Sakarin Seedasome are planning to open the Hop & Vine...
STAMFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

7 Connecticut bar crawls happening on Halloween weekend

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This Halloween, get into the spooky season with a bar crawl in Connecticut offering a mix of venues, bands, DJ's, food and drink specials, and costume contests with prizes of $1,000. All the events are for those ages 21 and over and require a ticket to participate. Read more about each of the events and how to get into a spooky crawl near you.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Sports Radio 940

Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?

When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
TORRINGTON, CT
zip06.com

An Idyllic Home in the Heart of Madison

Imagine living in the heart of Madison, where shopping, dining, arts, theater, and beaches are all minutes away. Welcome to a home that offers just that—an idyllic life right in the center of town. Stroll on the property’s grounds and take in the beautifully manicured lawn with accents that...
MADISON, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

After 30-Plus Years, National Retailer to Close at Mall

A Bridgeport City official as well as a store employee have confirmed that one of the oldest retail establishments at Meadowbrook Mall will be closing its doors. JOANN Fabric will cease operations early next year after more than three decades inside the facility. The business is a national retail chain that provided a wide range of fabrics along with sewing and arts and crafts supplies.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

CT sandwich shop named state’s ‘Best Fast Food’

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A popular magazine said it pinpointed the best fast food in each state, including Connecticut. Food & Wine called its 50 quick-service, locally-loved restaurants across the country “the future of fast food.”. For Connecticut, it named Waterbury’s Nardelli’s Grinder Shoppe as the best fast food...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Inaugural Napoli Food Show arrives at Mohegan Sun

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Napoli Foods, the Cheshire-based food giant that supplies so many markets and restaurants with an array of epicurean items made the most of its Monday at Mohegan Sun. The Earth Expo was filled with more than 140 vendors from across the region for the inaugural “Napoli...
MONTVILLE, CT
Eyewitness News

Local oil distributor worried about rising prices and shortages

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - There are growing worries among homeowners that rising oil prices could make it difficult to afford filling up their tanks. Eyewitness News talked to a local oil distributer who is concerned for his customers. Paul Burdick has been pulling out his trucks to make oil...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
theorangetimes.com

What Happened To Milford’s Native People

The Milford High School class of 1929 had it right. The cover of their yearbook showed a profile of what a Wepawaug Indian actually looked like. In the 1965 yearbook, it seems that the Indian has sprouted feathers. The picture from the Milford High School 1965 “Wepawaug” yearbook is a...
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Popular Family-Run Supermarket Opens New Location In Danbury

A family-run supermarket has expanded to a new location in Fairfield County. Caraluzzi’s Markets opened its new Danbury location at 102 Mill Plain Road earlier this month. The owners also operate locations in Bethel, Wilton, and Newtown, along with numerous wine and spirits stores. The owners said the Danbury...
DANBURY, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
CONNECTICUT STATE

