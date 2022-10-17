Read full article on original website
Still Prefer Westchester, Danbury? Bradley Airport Announces New Routes
Bradley International Airport is after you again Western Connecticut air travelers, especially if you're a Florida, Arizona, California, or Utah transplant. I recently asked 'Which airport is more convenient to Danbury, Bradley or Westchester?', and man, there was a clear cut winner in the social media comments - Westchester. Most mentioned that they choose the 80 MPH average of 684, compared to the crawl of 84 through Waterbury and Hartford. I've always preferred Bradley, but that's because of the unpredictability of NY traffic.
NBC Connecticut
Journey Coming to Connecticut With Toto for 50th Anniversary Tour
Journey is going on tour in 2023 and the band that brought us hits including “Don’t Stop Believin’” along with “Faithfully,” Separate Ways” and so many others will be coming to Connecticut with Toto. Journey’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 will be...
darientimes.com
This Connecticut corn maze is ranked one of the "biggest and best" in the U.S. by TimeOut
If you're looking to get lost in a corn maze that was recently named one of the nation's best, head to Moosup. TimeOut, a popular website that covers food, arts, culture and things to do, ranked Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm's corn maze in Moosup as one of the "biggest and best corn mazes" in the U.S. The site compiled its roundup of the best mazes by looking at a variety of factors like number of acres as well as intricacy of maze design.
Waterbury Restaurant Named Best Fast Food in Connecticut By Food & Wine
Recently, Food & Wine Magazine came out with a list of the best fast food restaurants in every state, and Nardelli's in Waterbury is the pick for Connecticut. Food & Wine says that the "future of fast food" is all over the place and their updated list of favorite fast food places has changed somewhat. Crediting the pandemic for changing the way people eat and the introduction and expansion of delivery and takeout systems, taste buds also expanded and helped out the industry somewhat. Here is the criteria for Food & Wine for your favorite local fast food restaurant to make the list:
wiltonbulletin.com
Self-pour taproom Hop & Vine coming to Stamford next spring
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three Connecticut friends and business partners are bringing self-pour technology to Stamford after they helped lobby for legislation to change the state's liquor laws. Connor Rasmussen, Matthew Ventura and Sakarin Seedasome are planning to open the Hop & Vine...
sheltonherald.com
7 Connecticut bar crawls happening on Halloween weekend
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This Halloween, get into the spooky season with a bar crawl in Connecticut offering a mix of venues, bands, DJ's, food and drink specials, and costume contests with prizes of $1,000. All the events are for those ages 21 and over and require a ticket to participate. Read more about each of the events and how to get into a spooky crawl near you.
Abandoned Town Hidden Under CT Reservoir Is Actually Pretty Creepy
The town is under the Saugatuck Reservoir in Fairfield County.
Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
connect-bridgeport.com
Menards Wait Proves Worthwhile as Ground Broken for Multi-Million, 240,000 Square Foot Retail Facility
For those doubting Menards would be coming to Bridgeport after a multi-year delay fueled by COVID-19 and supply issues among others, you can put that doubt aside. This afternoon, Menards made it official with a groundbreaking ceremony at the Charles Pointe Crossing development. “We are going to get started in...
Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?
When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
zip06.com
An Idyllic Home in the Heart of Madison
Imagine living in the heart of Madison, where shopping, dining, arts, theater, and beaches are all minutes away. Welcome to a home that offers just that—an idyllic life right in the center of town. Stroll on the property’s grounds and take in the beautifully manicured lawn with accents that...
connect-bridgeport.com
After 30-Plus Years, National Retailer to Close at Mall
A Bridgeport City official as well as a store employee have confirmed that one of the oldest retail establishments at Meadowbrook Mall will be closing its doors. JOANN Fabric will cease operations early next year after more than three decades inside the facility. The business is a national retail chain that provided a wide range of fabrics along with sewing and arts and crafts supplies.
sheltonherald.com
Bridge in Greenwich: Attendance grows at sectional tournament for American Contract Bridge League
In good news for in-person bridge games, the three-day sectional tournament held in Orange last weekend showed a marked improvement in attendance over that of the same type of event in the same location in the first week in June. Last week’s competition drew at total of 121 tables, compared...
Eyewitness News
CT sandwich shop named state’s ‘Best Fast Food’
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A popular magazine said it pinpointed the best fast food in each state, including Connecticut. Food & Wine called its 50 quick-service, locally-loved restaurants across the country “the future of fast food.”. For Connecticut, it named Waterbury’s Nardelli’s Grinder Shoppe as the best fast food...
Inaugural Napoli Food Show arrives at Mohegan Sun
MONTVILLE, Conn. — Napoli Foods, the Cheshire-based food giant that supplies so many markets and restaurants with an array of epicurean items made the most of its Monday at Mohegan Sun. The Earth Expo was filled with more than 140 vendors from across the region for the inaugural “Napoli...
Eyewitness News
Local oil distributor worried about rising prices and shortages
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - There are growing worries among homeowners that rising oil prices could make it difficult to afford filling up their tanks. Eyewitness News talked to a local oil distributer who is concerned for his customers. Paul Burdick has been pulling out his trucks to make oil...
theorangetimes.com
What Happened To Milford’s Native People
The Milford High School class of 1929 had it right. The cover of their yearbook showed a profile of what a Wepawaug Indian actually looked like. In the 1965 yearbook, it seems that the Indian has sprouted feathers. The picture from the Milford High School 1965 “Wepawaug” yearbook is a...
Frost advisory in effect for parts of Connecticut Wednesday morning
After the cold start, we stay cool into the afternoon with highs in the mid-50s and mostly sunny skies.
Popular Family-Run Supermarket Opens New Location In Danbury
A family-run supermarket has expanded to a new location in Fairfield County. Caraluzzi’s Markets opened its new Danbury location at 102 Mill Plain Road earlier this month. The owners also operate locations in Bethel, Wilton, and Newtown, along with numerous wine and spirits stores. The owners said the Danbury...
wiltonbulletin.com
Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
