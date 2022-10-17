Read full article on original website
NRVNews
Kirk, Hazel Smith
Hazel Jean Smith Kirk, 85 of Pembroke, VA departed this life to enter into the gates of Heaven with her Heavenly Father on October 20, 2022 in the care of Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital. Born in Giles County, VA on July 31, 1937 she was a daughter of the late Jim and Mary Spangler Smith.
NRVNews
Bales, Graham Reggie
Graham C. “Reggie” Bales, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his home in Lindside, WV. Born August 25, 1933, in Pearisburg, VA, he was the son of the late Charles Morgan and Nannie Susan Morris Bales. Reggie was of the Baptist faith and was...
NRVNews
Harvey, Jackson Eugene
Jackson Eugene Harvey, 85, of Dublin, passed Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Baptist Health Medical Center in Conway, Arkansas. He was a U. S. Army veteran having served during the Korean Conflict and retired from the Lynchburg Foundry where he was a mechanical engineer. He was preceded in death...
NRVNews
Simpkins, Richard Lee
Richard Lee Simpkins, 74, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at his home in Christiansburg. He was a U. S. Army veteran having served during Vietnam and was retired from Norfolk & Southern Railroad. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Nanny Simpkins. Survivors include his wife...
NRVNews
Reynolds, Scott Neal Madison
Scott Neal Madison Reynolds, age 51 of Salem, Virginia passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his home. Born April 8, 1971 in Radford, he was the son of Beverly Sutphin Reynolds and the late James Madison “Mat” Reynolds. Scott is survived by his. Wife – Sherry Elizabeth...
NRVNews
Williams, Fred L.
Fred L. Williams Jr. 87 yrs old of Christiansburg, VA went to be with his lord and savior Saturday October 15, 2022. Fred is preceded in death by his wife France R. Williams. Parents Fred & Carolyn Williams. Two sisters & brother in laws Aileen & Harley (Pete) Dove and Betty & James Hinkle.
NRVNews
Jefferson, Linda Conner
Linda Conner Jefferson, 67, passed peacefully in Christiansburg, VA on October 17, 2022. Linda was born on February 26, 1955, in Floyd, VA to Doris and Alvin Conner, who preceded her in death. Linda is survived by her devoted husband, Jimmy Jefferson; son, Jason and Erin Sage; daughter, Justina and...
NRVNews
Duncan, Susan Dunn
Dr. Susan Ellen (Dunn) Duncan, Ph.D., of Hiwassee passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at her home. Born in Mansfield, Ohio she was the daughter of Robert Dunn & Jean Mallarnee Dunn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert Duncan, Jr. and her sister-in-law, Jan Duncan Bourke.
NRVNews
Graham, Judy Crouse
Margaret “Judy” Crouse Graham, 78, of Radford, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eldridge and Margaret Crouse; and her brother, Douglas Crouse. Survivors include her loving husband of 58 years, Windell L. Graham; daughters, Amanda H. Graham and Judith...
NRVNews
Anders, Sr., Jimmie F.
Jimmie F. Anders Sr. 78, of Willis, passed away on Wednesday October 19, 2022. Jimmie was preceded in death by his wife, Charidy Anders; parents, Fred, and Easter Anders; son-in-law, Richard Mager, two brothers, and one sister. Jimmie was a man with a big heart and a deep love for...
NRVNews
10/23: A Smithfield Hallowe’en
Celebrate the arrival of Fall through the sights, sounds and tastes of the season at A Smithfield Hallowe’en! SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2022 from 12 PM – 4 PM at 1000 Smithfield Plantation Rd, Blacksburg, VA 24060-5441. Enjoy live music at the pavilion featuring Happy Hollow String Band, Bruce...
NRVNews
Charges Filed for Pulaski Shooting Incident
Updated release: On Monday, October 17, 2022 additional warrants were obtained and served on Antione Maurice Meadows and Dominique Marice Hoback, both for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 additional warrants were obtained on Eric Lamont Hunter for Reckless Handling of a Firearm,...
NRVNews
Blacksburg Museum to Update Collection
The Blacksburg Museum & Cultural Museum announces that it is one of 56 institutions in the United States selected to participate in the Collections Assessment for Preservation (CAP) program. CAP helps museums improve the care of their collections by providing support for a general conservation assessment of the museum’s collections and buildings.
NRVNews
Waterstone Mortgage Opens Christiansburg Branch
National mortgage lender Waterstone Mortgage Corporation is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch in Christiansburg, led by Branch Manager Dave Shelor. The branch includes a second office location in nearby Blacksburg. Shelor has nearly 20 years of experience in the mortgage lending industry. His team includes mortgage...
