New Haven, CT

recordpatriot.com

WHEAT, Elks community Thanksgiving food drive enters 10th year

WEST HAVEN — A longstanding community Thanksgiving food drive has reached its 10th anniversary, and officials say it still serves a critical need. "Food drives account for 20 percent of the food we get, so that helps us to supplement us by giving us a greater variety of food," said West Haven Emergency Assistance Task Force Executive Director Rose Majestic. "It helps to supplement us through the winter when the donations drop."
WEST HAVEN, CT
recordpatriot.com

After learning how to walk again, North Haven man returns to Gaylord to help others

WALLINGFORD — Dino Fuoco said he thanks two lords: the Good Lord and Gaylord Hospital. Fuoco, 90, was able to live an independent life before early this year when he collapsed out of bed, struggling to breathe, move or speak. He was able to reach his telephone and call 911. He does not recall how paramedics entered his home or took him to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was diagnosed with COVID-19. His symptoms were severe.
WALLINGFORD, CT
recordpatriot.com

Former New Haven man gets 5 years for cocaine trafficking, officials say

NEW HAVEN — A former local resident was sentenced to more than five years in prison followed by four years of supervised release Monday for trafficking cocaine, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Pedro Luis Rivera-Rodriguez, also known as Cano, 39, of Deltona, Fla., came to the attention...
NEW HAVEN, CT
recordpatriot.com

Charges dropped against Randy Cox who is paralyzed after injury in New Haven police custody

NEW HAVEN — The criminal charges have been dropped against Richard "Randy" Cox, a city man officials say was paralyzed after he was injured in police custody in June. Cox was arrested June 19 after police said they found him in possession of a handgun at a block party on Lilac Street. He was charged with possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, first-degree threatening, second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.
NEW HAVEN, CT
recordpatriot.com

CT Supreme Court to decide on release of records in Madison cold case murder

The Connecticut Supreme Court will decide whether the Madison Police Department must release records compiled in its investigation of the 12-year-old unsolved murder of Barbara Hamburg. The department claims the case remains active and releasing the file could hinder a prospective prosecution or even result in witness intimidation. But the...
MADISON, CT

