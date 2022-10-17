To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Since arriving at Syracuse University, I haven’t met a soul that hasn’t had some sort of experience with dating apps. Some may be looking for casual hookups, some may just be using it for fun, while others may be using these apps to find a relationship. During the past couple of years since the pandemic, dating app usage has skyrocketed, with Tinder recording 300 billion swipes in a day and other dating apps recording an increase in activity. Hookup culture can be great for people who want the “no strings attached” feeling, but users don’t usually realize the negative consequences of dating apps until they are too into the game.

2 DAYS AGO