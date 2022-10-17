ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, parents arrested

CONCOW, Calif. (AP) — The parents of a toddler who was poisoned by ingesting fentanyl in Northern California were arrested on child endangerment charges, authorities said. The parents of the child took their son to a fire station in the town of Concow Monday and told firefighters they feared he had ingested an unknown substance while in someone else’s care, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
recordpatriot.com

Staunton man dies in three-vehicle crash

WEST ALTON — A Staunton man died Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash. About 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, a truck being driven by Shawn Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles, Missouri, was going north on U.S. 67 when it collided with a pickup truck being driven by George Redenius, 82, of Staunton. The impact of the collision caused Redenius' truck to collide with a vehicle being driven by Jordan Bryant, 26, of Alton, according to police.
STAUNTON, VA
recordpatriot.com

NP pleads guilty in $4.4M health care fraud scheme

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A nurse practitioner has pleaded guilty to fraudulently billing commercial health insurers and Medicare nearly $4.4 million for services that he never provided to patients as he had claimed, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Alexander A. Istomin, 56, routinely submitted fraudulent claims for in-person patient services...
PROVIDENCE, RI
recordpatriot.com

Louisiana floating casino starts work at $100M site on land

KENNER, La. (AP) — After nearly 30 years, a floating casino in suburban New Orleans is poised to relocate to land. Treasure Chest Casino officials broke ground Tuesday on a new site, which will house a development of more than $100 million. It will replace the current riverboat when it opens in 2024.
KENNER, LA
recordpatriot.com

Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that...
OREGON STATE
recordpatriot.com

Hispanic voters could be 'key' in competitive Vega-Spanberger race

She started her story like she always did: beginning with her parents in El Salvador, fleeing civil war in the 1980s to come to the United States and rebuild their lives. The story is familiar to anyone who has heard Yesli Vega, the Republican challenging Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), rock a room full of enthusiastic supporters, and that night she told it to dozens of Latinos who had come out for a Hispanic get-out-the-vote rally.
VIRGINIA STATE
recordpatriot.com

St. Clair County workers can get disaster unemployment

The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced that Disaster Unemployment Assistance is now available to individuals in St. Clair County impacted by flooding in July. It was declared a major disaster by President Joe Biden Oct. 14. To file a benefits claim, individuals should:. Contact the Illinois Department of Employment...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
recordpatriot.com

More homes can save $372+ per year on energy with federal program

To help create more accessible home weatherization programs in the state, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is receiving an increase in federal funding. The department announced the additional funds in a recent press release, explaining the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by United States President Joe Biden created a $3.5 billion stimulus for the Weatherization Assistance Program in addition to existing funding. This means more than $183 million in additional funding is available to Michigan over the life of the stimulus, which is estimated at five to seven years.
MICHIGAN STATE

