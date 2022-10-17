Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
Related
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
WTOP
Chiefs rematch conjures bad Super Bowl memories for 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan was forced to watch a horror film this week. Instead of a Halloween slasher movie, Shanahan rewatched his most painful loss as a head coach when he put on video of the 49ers’ loss to Kansas City in the Super Bowl following the 2019 season ahead of the rematch against the Chiefs.
WTOP
Flores making an impact in Pittsburgh as Miami return looms
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Myles Jack never thought about going into coaching once his playing career is over. Then he met Brian Flores. There’s something about the way the Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant coach carries himself that Jack, an inside linebacker who like Flores is in his first year with the team, can’t shake.
WTOP
Garrett, Clowney back as Browns prepare for Ravens, Jackson
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns got their defensive bookends back. Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney returned to practice Thursday, a significant development for a struggling Cleveland defense that will be stressed by elusive Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday. Garrett has been bothered by a sprained left shoulder...
WTOP
Today in Sports History, Oct. 21-27
1947 — In front of a capacity crowd of 35,000 at Columbia’s Baker Field in New York, the Lions end Army’s 32-game unbeaten streak in a 21-20 upset. An interception in Army’s final drive seals the win, the first over an Army team that had not surrendered a point all season until the loss to Columbia.
WTOP
Cowboys get Prescott back as Lions try to turn yards into Ws
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott is back and will try to get the Dallas offense playing a little closer to the level of a stout defense that has lifted the Cowboys to a winning record. Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions moved the ball fine early in the...
WTOP
Rodgers, Packers look to get back on track at Washington
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers walked into the locker room after a practice this week and felt a lively vibe that belied a rare Green Bay Packers losing streak. They’ve lost two in a row during the same regular season for the first time since Matt LaFleur took over as coach in 2019. Green Bay has the chance to end the skid at the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
WTOP
DC Sports Huddle: Making sense of the Commanders’ QB conundrum and Snyder’s ownership strife
The Washington Commanders will be without Carson Wentz for at least a month, opening the door for Taylor Heinicke’s return to the starting lineup. Will the journeyman backup yield better results for the Burgundy and Gold offense against Green Bay and beyond? Could the switch to Heinicke be permanent?
WTOP
Both QBs try to rebound when Ravens host Cleveland
CLEVELAND (2-4) at BALTMORE (3-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Ravens by 6, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Browns 2-4; Ravens 2-3-1. SERIES RECORD: Ravens lead 34-12. LAST MEETING: Browns beat Ravens 24-22 on Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. LAST WEEK: Browns lost to Patriots 38-15;...
WTOP
MLS Playoff Glance
Salt Lake 2, Austin 2, Austin wins 3-1 on penalty kicks. Minnesota 1, Dallas 1, Dallas wins 5-4 on penalty kicks. LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:25 p.m. New York City at Montreal, 1:18 p.m. Dallas at Austin, 8:18 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Philadelphia vs. New York City-Montreal winner,...
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — SAINTS: CB Paulson Adebo, WR Jarvis Landry, CB Marshon Lattimore, OG Andrus Peat, WR Michael Thomas, TE Adam Trautman, DE Payton Turner. ARIZONA: RB James Conner, LB Dennis Gardeck, C Rodney Hudson, CB Trayvon Mullen, K Matt Prater, OG Lecitus Smith, RB Darrel Williams>
WTOP
Bengals host surprising Falcons in matchup of 3-3 teams
ATLANTA (3-3) at CINCINNATI (3-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX. OPENING LINE: Bengals by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Falcons 6-0, Bengals 4-2. SERIES RECORD: Bengals lead 9-5. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Falcons 37-36 on Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. LAST WEEK: Falcons beat 49ers 28-14;...
WTOP
Sports on TV for Friday, October 21
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas. ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas. USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla. 4 a.m. (Saturday) FS2 — FIM World Supercross Championship:...
WTOP
Darcy Kuemper gives glimpse into Capitals’ potential reverse retro jerseys
Kuemper gives glimpse into Caps’ potential reverse retro jerseys originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Who doesn’t love a good reverse retro jersey? Washington Capitals fans are accustomed to being spoiled by the alternate threads, which have included last year’s red twist on the classic screaming eagle design.
WTOP
Jack Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights top Winnipeg 5-2
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel had his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals.
Comments / 0