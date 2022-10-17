ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News

Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
WTOP

Sports on TV for Friday, October 21

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas. ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas. USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla. 4 a.m. (Saturday) FS2 — FIM World Supercross Championship:...
MISSOURI STATE
WTOP

Today in Sports History, Oct. 21-27

1947 — In front of a capacity crowd of 35,000 at Columbia’s Baker Field in New York, the Lions end Army’s 32-game unbeaten streak in a 21-20 upset. An interception in Army’s final drive seals the win, the first over an Army team that had not surrendered a point all season until the loss to Columbia.
ALABAMA STATE
WTOP

Chiefs rematch conjures bad Super Bowl memories for 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan was forced to watch a horror film this week. Instead of a Halloween slasher movie, Shanahan rewatched his most painful loss as a head coach when he put on video of the 49ers’ loss to Kansas City in the Super Bowl following the 2019 season ahead of the rematch against the Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTOP

MLS Playoff Glance

Salt Lake 2, Austin 2, Austin wins 3-1 on penalty kicks. Minnesota 1, Dallas 1, Dallas wins 5-4 on penalty kicks. New York City at Montreal, 1:18 p.m. Dallas at Austin, 8:18 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Philadelphia vs. New York City-Montreal winner, 3 p.m. or 8 p.m. Los Angeles FC...
MINNESOTA STATE

