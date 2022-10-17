Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
MATCHDAY: PSG without Neymar; Juventus in action
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Neymar won’t add to his league-high nine goals because the Brazil star is suspended for leader Paris Saint-Germain’s trip to face Ajaccio. Central defender Sergio Ramos is also suspended as PSG looks to maintain its unbeaten start to the season and move six points clear of second-place Lorient. In Neymar’s absence, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi could be joined in attack by Hugo Ekitike, who has yet to score after mainly being used as a substitute by coach Christophe Galtier. Corsican side Ajaccio is in 19th place with only two wins. But one of those was a confidence-booster against high-flying Marseille.
WTOP
Arsenal beats PSV, clinches spot in Europa League KO round
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal secured a spot in the Europa League knockout round after Granit Xhaka’s second-half goal was enough to earn a 1-0 win over PSV Eindhoven on Thursday that maintained the Gunners’ perfect record in the competition. Xhaka’s well-struck volley in the 71st minute was...
WTOP
Steven Gerrard out as manager of Premier League club Aston Villa
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard out as manager of Premier League club Aston Villa. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Ronaldo fallout, Aston Villa latest, Premier League news: football countdown – live
Villa are seeking a replacement for Steven Gerrard and Chelsea v Manchester United headlines a big Premier League weekend
WTOP
Lafferty banned for 10 games in Scotland for sectarian slur
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Northern Ireland international Kyle Lafferty was handed a 10-match ban by the Scottish Football Association on Thursday for using a sectarian slur toward a fan. A video showed the 35-year-old Lafferty appearing to pose for a photo with a fan who then expressed support for...
WTOP
Leicester moves off bottom of EPL with 2-0 win over Leeds
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Harvey Barnes scored his sixth goal in as many games against Leeds to secure a 2-0 win for Leicester in the Premier League on Thursday. Victory eased growing pressure on manager Brendan Rodgers and extended Leeds’ winless run to seven, leaving it above the drop zone on goal difference only.
Comments / 0