The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News

Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
NBA Analysis Network

Pelicans vs. Nets: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More

One of the most interesting matchups in the NBA’s first full slate of the season is an intra-conference game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets. This is a star-studded matchup that bookmakers are expecting to be a competitive up-and-down affair based on the lines that they have set for the game.
NBC Sports Chicago

Most expensive Christmas Day tickets for 2022-23 NBA season

Another NBA Christmas is coming up in December with an iconic series of games hitting the schedule. Over the years, the basketball world has witnessed some remarkable Christmas Day action. One that will always stand out is the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat showdown in 2004 that featured legends Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal faceoff.
ESPN

NBA 2022-23 season opening week: Bucks players arrive in style

The 2022-23 NBA season is finally here, and that means players will show off their style on the pregame runway. Opening night saw some of the league's brightest stars rock outstanding attire. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James channeled his 2003 draft-day look with modern updates. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green also rocked an eye-catching suit on ring night, and Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden came extra relaxed to his season opener.
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers 115, Sacramento Kings 108: Live updates recap

The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Sacramento Kings 115-108 Wednesday night in a season-opening matchup at Golden 1 Center. Jerami Grant finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and two blocks, Anfernee Simons scored 22 points and Damian Lillard added 20 points and eight assists for the Blazers (1-0), who took over in the closing minutes to win a competitive, back-and-forth opener.
WGR550

Ranking NHL's 'Reverse Retro' 2022 jerseys

Fans who enjoyed the line of jerseys released in the original series a couple years back, the NHL and adidas have officially released another series of “Reverse Retro” jerseys for all 32 teams for the 2022-23 season. Read more here:
