Desmond and Kristy Scott on Creating Content as a Family
Desmond and Kristy Scott on Creating Content as a Family

Creating content on your own can be simple and fun, and the only struggle tends to be coming up...
The Speed of Culture Podcast: The Future of Marketing in Web3 and the Metaverse
The Speed of Culture Podcast: The Future of Marketing in Web3 and the Metaverse

In the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast, Jennifer Stranzl, CMO at CoinDesk, joins Suzy Founder and...
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Recently Fired Nick Fury Meets His Replacement in Ad for Mobile Game Marvel Snap
When it comes to forming and managing a league of the planet’s top superheroes, Nick Fury is a highly capable, uniquely qualified individual. But even he isn’t immune to the possibility of being replaced by a younger, more impressionable agent, as is the case in a new campaign for the mobile game Marvel Snap which officially releases today.
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Seeing Lizzo on Tour? Consider Stopping By This 15-Foot Booty, Courtesy of Yitty
Seeing Lizzo on Tour? Consider Stopping By This 15-Foot Booty, Courtesy of Yitty
For disability community, dating comes with unique challenges: 'I've been burned'
Dating while disabled comes with a unique set of challenges. Might a new dating app help bridge some gaps?
Family Trips Are Overrated: New Ads Tell Parents to Ditch the Kids and Come to Vegas
Family Trips Are Overrated: New Ads Tell Parents to Ditch the Kids and Come to Vegas

Everybody came back from their summer vacations rested, rejuvenated and ready to power through the rest of the year. Or did they?.
Wednesday Stir
Toronto-based agency The Garden has new humorous spots out for an appliance retailer, Goemans, that remind folks just how frustrating broken appliances can be. – There’s a new tool to calculate the carbon impact of a website. This story takes a look at brand websites, but I ran the big five holding companies through the calculator for fun. Publicis generates the least amount of carbon with each page view, and Omnicom was the worst (dirtier than 91% of websites!).
Uber Eats' Horror Flick Stars Keke Palmer and $1 Million in Hidden Promo Codes
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. There are significant horrors that await candyless homes on Halloween night—and no, we’re not exactly talking about rambunctious kids and a bit of wayward toilet paper in trees. A new horror short film puts a hair-raising spin on trick-or-treat traditions and we’re not gonna lie, it’s a little creepy.
From Thrillseeking Cows to Musical Gorillas: How Seemingly Bizarre Ads Can Pay Off for Brands
A highland cow speeds down a country road on a motorcycle, its fur billowing in the wind. Two puppets made from oat milk cartons engage in a philosophical debate. A spider falls in love with a smartphone. A bull interrupts an idyllic scene by defecating in a field.
This Dark Sci-Fi Film Sees Cat People Chase a Giant Ball of Wool To Promote the Thrill of Gaming
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. Cats love to entertain themselves by playing with a ball of wool. In this dramatic spot for French online gaming company Winamax, those cats are in fact mask-wearing people who chase more than a regular ball as it rolls across a Blade Runner-esque city.
Ford Picks Wieden+Kennedy as Its Global Agency Partner for Creative and Brand Strategy
Wieden+Kennedy is increasing its global remit with Ford after the brand cut back its scope of work for its former global creative partner BBDO. The independent agency will serve as Ford’s global partner for creative and brand strategy, Adweek has learned.
Have a Seat at This Enchanting VR Dinner Party Featuring New Orleans' Culture Bearers
"At the base of the Mississippi Delta is a city that shouldn't exist."
Natasha Verma to Anchor Evenings at WNYW in New York
Natasha Verma to Anchor Evenings at WNYW in New York

Natasha Verma has joined New York Fox owned station WNYW as its weekday 5, 6, and 10 p.m. anchor alongside Steve Lacy.
