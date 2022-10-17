Williams and Wheaton Receive Preseason All-SBC Women’s Hoops Honors

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball backcourt duo of Brandi Williams and Lanay Wheaton represented the program on the 2022-23 Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference team, the conference office announced on Monday morning.

Williams, a 2020-21 All-Sun Belt performer and preseason honoree last season, was a second-team selection. Wheaton, the Ragin’ Cajuns second-leading scorer in 2021-22, was a third-team choice.

Louisiana, which takes the court at the Cajundome for an exhibition game vs. Spring Hill on Wednesday, November 2, was picked to finish third in the preseason poll.

The honors, and preseason poll, were voted upon by the Sun Belt’s 14 head coaches.

A 1,000-point scorer and 40 percent three-point shooter in her collegiate career, Williams returns for a second chance at her senior season after missing all but three games in the 2021-22 campaign with injury. She owns 300 career field goals, a total that includes 128 triples, and scored 280-plus in three previous full seasons competed.

Wheaton played a key role in Louisiana’s success in her first year after transferring from Old Dominion, finishing as the team's second-leading scorer with 11.4 points per contest. She scored in double figures 16 times, including three 20-point performances, and shot 44.8 percent (117-261) from the field which was the second best amongst Ragin’ Cajuns with more than 200 attempts on the year.

Williams and head coach Garry Brodhead are representing Louisiana at Sun Belt Basketball Media Days at the Superdome in New Orleans on Tuesday, October 18. The Ragin’ Cajuns press conference is scheduled to air live on ESPN+ at 1:25 p.m. (CDT).

The 2022-23 season marks the 11th season under the guidance of Brodhead. The schedule is highlighted by home games with Houston and Big 12 opponent Texas Tech at the Cajundome and the team’s participation in the Preseason WNIT.

Louisiana opens Sun Belt Conference play on Thursday, December 29, when it welcomes Georgia State to the Cajundome. The Ragin’ Cajuns are set to face three of the new members in the league in Southern Miss, Old Dominion and James Madison.

The Sun Belt Conference Tournament will once again be held in Pensacola, Florida and will run from February 28-March 6. All 14 teams will qualify for the event.

2022-23 Preseason All-Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Team

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team

Felmas Koranga, Troy

Da’Nasia Hood, Texas State

Domonique Davis, Southern Miss

Terren Ward, Georgia Southern

Keya Patton, Arkansas State

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team

Kennedy Taylor, Texas State

Brandi Williams, Louisiana

Janay Sanders, App State

Kiki Jefferson, James Madison

Melyia Grayson, Southern Miss

Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team

Lanay Wheaton, Louisiana

Amari Young, Old Dominion

Lauryn Pendleton, Arkansas State

Jashanti Simmons, Troy

Faith Alston, App State

Preseason Player of the Year

Felmas Koranga, Troy

2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Troy (12) - 194

2. Old Dominion (1) - 166

3. Louisiana - 161

4. Southern Miss - 137

5. Texas State - 135

6. James Madison - 130

7. Georgia Southern (1) - 108

8. App State - 102

9. Arkansas State - 96

10. Marshall - 91

11. Georgia State - 50

12. Coastal Carolina - 45

13. South Alabama - 38

14. ULM - 17

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel