Palm Beach State College student alerted officials to mass shooting threats

By Peter Burke
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
Palm Beach State College President Ava Parker praised the actions of a student whose attentiveness led to the arrest of another student accused of making mass shooting threats.

Saul Jean, 24, of Miami, was arrested Friday. He faces charges of written threats to kill or do bodily injury or conduct a mas shooting or an act of terrorism.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Jean made several posts on Change.org in which he threatened to carry out a mass shooting.

"The college takes seriously all threats of violence," Parker said during a news conference Monday at the Lake Worth campus.

Parker said another student notified administrators about Jean's posts.

"We applaud you and thank you for saying something and for your quick actions to safeguard our Panther community," Parker said.

Parker said Jean attended classes at the Boca Raton and Lake Worth campuses.

"There was no direct threat at the time to either campus," Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jeanette Rivers said. "The concern was that he was a student, and he came onto the campus – the Boca Raton campus – without having a legitimate reason for it. He was not scheduled to be at class that day."

Rivers said Jean was "making homicidal and suicidal statements" in his posts and that "he was not going to go quietly." She said Jean didn't have any weapons with him at the time of his arrest, but one of his posts included a bank account balance "stating that he had enough money to purchase a firearm when he was ready."

WPTV West Palm Beach

