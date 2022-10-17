Read full article on original website
Man arrested in drug bust on West 25th Street in Erie
An investigation that started in Millcreek Township has led to a drug bust in the 1400 block of West 25th Street. Detectives with the Millcreek Township Police Special Investigations Unit, City of Erie Police Vice Unit, and the Erie District Attorney Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Wednesday morning. Investigators report they found a […]
State Police Looking for Truck Stolen from Campground
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help to track down a truck stolen from a campground in Crawford County. The burglary alarm was reported at Meadville KOA Campground on Oct. 19 around 10 p.m. The stolen vehicle is described as a red 2015 GMC Sierra 3500 pickup truck, troopers said....
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Computer Theft
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a computer from a Best Buy store in Erie County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Watch. It happened at the store on Peach St. in Summit Township, Erie County around 12:34 p.m. Monday. The suspects in the photos grabbed a Lenovo all-in-one computer...
Erie man sentenced to prison for shooting kitten in the eye with air rifle
An Erie man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to shooting a kitten in the eye with an air rifle. Benjamin Loucks, 41, was sentenced to two to five years in state prison. Loucks pleaded guilty to one county of aggravated animal cruelty and a third degree felony on Aug. 16. Investigators said he failed […]
Police investigate explosion at multi-unit home on Poplar Street in Erie
An explosion blew out an entryway to a west Erie apartment house Tuesday evening. Erie Police are investigating the explosion that occurred outside a residence in the 900 block of Poplar Street. Detectives are working to figure out what kind of device was detonated. No one was injured, however, at least one person was inside […]
Woman Assisting Drivers Hit, Severely Injured on Interstate 90 in Fairview Township
A woman suffered severe injuries after being hit by a vehicle while assisting other drivers who slid off the highway in Erie County on Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Interstate 90 westbound at mile marker 16 in Fairview Township around 7:30 a.m. A Volkswagon car was...
Crack Cocaine, Heroin Seized Following Search in Millcreek Township
A large amount of drugs have been seized following the search of an address in Millcreek Township on Wednesday, according to police. Detectives in the Millcreek Township Police Vice Unit, Erie District Attorney's Drug Task Force and the City of Erie Police Vice Unit served the search warrant in the 1400 block of W. 25th St. around 8:45 a.m.
Traffic stops ends in arrest, odd trip to Trumbull County Jail
A Cortland man is facing drug charges and suspected stolen were removed from his car following a traffic stop.
Erie man arrested on similar charges from 2017
An Erie man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges similar to ones previously faced. Deandre Sparks, 25, was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person. In 2017, Sparks was sentenced to spend one year in prison and one year of probation for recklessly endangering another person and […]
Franklin Woman Accused of Falsely Reporting Rape
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman is accused of falsely reporting a rape. According to court documents, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Chelsea Lynne Martin in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on October 13. According to the criminal complaint,...
Man allegedly caught shoplifting fishing line in Fairview store has outburst
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Shoppers in Fairview Township witnessed an unwanted scene when an accused shoplifter had a tantrum. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, troopers responded to a retail theft call at about 9:35 a.m. on Oct. 16 at a store on the 6000 block of West Lake Road in Fairview Township. The suspect allegedly […]
Sherman Man Arrested on Weapon Possession Charges in Ripley
A Sherman man was arrested on weapon possession charges over the weekend in Ripley. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence on Burton Avenue at about 2:45 AM Saturday for a report of a suspicious person knocking on doors. On arrival, they located a vehicle occupied by 19-year-old Marcus Detweiler in front of the residence. Further investigation found that Detweiler was allegedly driving without a valid driver's license, proof of registration, proof of insurance, proper inspection, and no/distinctive license plates. While continuing to speak with Detweiler, deputies saw a .357 revolver in plain view on the floor under the driver's seat. Deputies removed Detweiler from the vehicle, and a further search revealed that the serial number on the revolver had been scratched off, and that he was allegedly in possession of an electronic stun gun. Detweiler was charged with 2nd- and 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon and several traffic citations, and he was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment. He is currently being held in the jail on $30,000 bail.
Police Identify Driver of Stolen Pickup Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash
Police have released the name of the man who was killed following a three-vehicle crash in the City of Erie Saturday morning. Chauncy Grayson, 25, of Erie, died following the crash of multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The incident started around 8:40 a.m. when an officer spotted the stolen truck...
Erie man pleads guilty to federal crime involving methamphetamine
An Erie man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Pennsylvania, David Anthony Madden, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of violating federal drug laws on Oct. 20. Madden had conspired with two co-defendants to possess with intent to distribute 500 […]
Burglary sees more than $5,000 in goods stolen from Erie County residence
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A burglary earlier this month saw more than $5,000 worth of goods stolen from a vacant home in Erie County. The incident occurred on Oct. 2 at a residence on Old Wattsburg Road in Amity Township. It happened between 10:22 p.m. and 11 p.m. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the stolen […]
Man charged with assault of woman in Liberty with kids in tow
LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Trumbull County Jail on charges stemming from an incident at a Liberty motel in July. Frederick McCloud, 39, is charged with aggravated burglary, domestic violence and child endangering. He was booked into the jail last Thursday after a superseding indictment was returned in the case.
Police: Two Suspects Facing Aggravated Assault Charges After Oil City Man Beaten by Four Men
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Two Oil City men have been charged with aggravated assault after police say a man was beaten by four individuals at a residence on Hone Avenue. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 19-year-old Jerome Barber and 20-year-old Giovanni Nicholas Paolucci on Tuesday, October 18, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office:
Local Woman Accused of Striking Care-Dependent Person in Face Multiple Times
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges after she reportedly assaulted a care-dependent person. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 68-year-old Paula Counselman I, of Cooperstown, on October 14, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office:
Man Accused of Pulling Down Pants, Exposing Himself after Theft from Fairview Business
A man is accused of pulling down his pants and exposing himself in a retail theft incident, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at Poor Richard's Bait & Tackle on W. Lake Rd. in Fairview Township around 9:35 a.m. Sunday. The man - identified as Charles Beaumont, 48, of...
Police Release Details on Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322
CANAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred last Thursday night on U.S. 322 in Canal Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:32 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, on Route 322, in Canal Township, Venango County.
