PORTLAND (WGME) – The University of Maine football team has won two in a row for the first time this season. The Black Bears are coming off an impressive homecoming win over Monmouth University, improving to 2-1 in conference play. The Bears will try and keep it going this Saturday when they hit the road to battle Stony Brook. The Seawolves may be off to a rough 0-6 start, but the Bears know it's not going to be easy.

ORONO, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO