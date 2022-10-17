Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WGME
Another Maine school district to discuss removing 'Gender Queer' book from library
WALDOBORO (WGME) -- Another Maine school district is debating removing a book. RSU 40 will hold a school board meeting Thursday to discuss the removal of "Gender Queer: A Memoir" from the Medomak Valley High School library. The book explores the author's real-life journey of gender identity and sexual orientation...
WGME
Bangor landlords are pushing back against 'tenants' bill of rights'
BANGOR (BDN) -- Bangor is considering a proposal that would strengthen tenants’ protections against rising rents, but may face opposition from landlords and realtors. Renters reported receiving hundreds of dollars in rent increases over the summer, adding to an already competitive market where vacancies are low for both tenants and would-be homebuyers, and the number of homeless residents is increasing.
WGME
$139M to hire more police in U.S., 5 departments in Maine receive funding
The Justice Department is giving tens of millions of dollars to police departments around the country, including five in Maine. The department announced Monday more than $139 million in grant funding through the department’s "Office of Community Oriented Policing Services" hiring program. The awards will go to 180 law...
WGME
Medical examiner testifies about how Maddox Williams died
(BDN) -- The state’s deputy chief medical examiner testified Monday that the fatal injuries 3-year-old Maddox Williams endured only could have been inflicted in a tremendous car crash, a fall from great height or if an adult had stomped on his abdomen. Jessica Trefethen, 36, is on trial at...
WGME
No foul play suspected in fire that destroyed Vassalboro marijuana facility
VASSALBORO (WGME) -- A marijuana growing facility in Central Maine burned to the ground and investigators say they still don't know what caused it. The fire happened after midnight Saturday in Vassalboro on Cushnoc Road. It's the second marijuana growing farm that's burned within the last year. Investigators ruled the...
WGME
Suspect arrested for bank robbery in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Augusta Police arrested a man in connection with a recent bank robbery. Police say 37-year-old Joshua Brougham was taken into custody Wednesday. He is accused of robbing the Camden National Bank on Armory Street this past Saturday. Police say the suspect walked into the bank, showed a...
WGME
Washout causes Canadian Pacific Railway to train derail in Maine
ORNEVILLE (BDN) -- A Canadian Pacific Railway train derailed in Orneville when it encountered a washout on the tracks long before daylight Wednesday, according to the Milo fire chief. Orneville is an unorganized township east of Milo in Piscataquis County. The Milo Fire Department received a call about the derailed...
WGME
Maine man dies after vehicle hydroplanes in Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN (WGME) -- An investigation is underway into a deadly weather-related crash in Skowhegan. The Skowhegan Police chief says the crash happened on Route 2, also known as Canaan Road, just before 5 a.m. Tuesday. It's believed 53-year-old Mario Centofanti of Skowhegan passed through standing water and hydroplaned. The vehicle...
WGME
Maine woman sentenced for conspiring to sell meth, fentanyl
BANGOR (WGME) – A Glenburn woman was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for conspiring to traffic meth and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties. A judge sentenced 31-year-old Danielle McBreairty to 20 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
WGME
UMaine football hopes to keep up positive momentum
PORTLAND (WGME) – The University of Maine football team has won two in a row for the first time this season. The Black Bears are coming off an impressive homecoming win over Monmouth University, improving to 2-1 in conference play. The Bears will try and keep it going this Saturday when they hit the road to battle Stony Brook. The Seawolves may be off to a rough 0-6 start, but the Bears know it's not going to be easy.
WGME
Augusta Police investigate armed robbery at Camden National Bank
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Augusta Police are investigating an armed bank robbery. The robbery happened Saturday around 11:30 a.m. at the Camden National Bank on Armory Street. Police say a man walked into the bank, showed a gun, and demanded money. The robber is described as a white man, between 5’7”...
WGME
2 Mainers arrested following years-long drug trafficking investigation
BRADFORD (WGME) -- Two Mainers are accused of drug trafficking after police say they searched a property in Bradford on Tuesday and found meth, fentanyl, crack, and more. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says authorities searched a property on Middle Road around 7 a.m. in connection with a years-long investigation into drug trafficking.
Comments / 0