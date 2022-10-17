ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

F1 racer stops by local school ahead of big race this weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of fans are expected to pack Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix. The drivers start practice Friday, but they're already out exploring Central Texas right now. “There's a lot of things you're going to miss out on, but...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Hundreds flying in style to Formula 1 with Million Air Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Think of a yacht club, but for private jets: that's what Million Air Austin is. Million Air serves as a "home away from home" for planes from around the world. Over the course of the coming weekend, hundreds of planes will be arriving at Million Air. They're expecting planes from all over the world, both domestic and international aircraft, to fly in for Formula 1 (F1) racing.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

UT students test pit stop skills for chance to win F1 tickets

AUSTIN, Texas — With Austin ready to receive plenty of racing fans this weekend for the F1 ARAMCO U.S. Grand Prix, University of Texas students got the chance to participate in the fun. Red Bull and Longhorn Racing, the student chapter of The Society of Automotive Engineers at UT,...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Formula 1 schedule for COTA 2022

AUSTIN, Texas — Starting Friday, the Formula 1 (F1) cars will begin circling the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) track – which means you need to know when to get to the track. Different to last year, this year's races will take place much later than before. The...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que. AFD says it responded to the fire in the 2000 block of East 12th Street just before 9 a.m. Officials say it was a grease fire and that it was contained...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texans are paying the 2nd-lowest price for gas in the country

AUSTIN, Texas — Gas prices continue to drop across Texas. This decrease in pricing comes after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it planned to decrease crude oil production by 2 million barrels a day to support cost on Oct. 5. However, in a statement from...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Fire extinguished at Sam's Bar-B-Que in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters are clearing the scene of a structure fire at a barbecue restaurant, Sam's Bar-B-Que, on E. 12th Street in Austin. As of 9:13 a.m., the fire was cited to be a grease fire. According to the Austin Fire Department (AFD), the crews on scene were clearing it and Austin Code was also on scene to expedite re-opening the business.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

What’s the story behind Snake Island on Lady Bird Lake?

It’s not labeled on maps or recognized in official documents, but most kayakers who have explored Lady Bird Lake east of I-35 can tell you about the forest in the middle of the lake — Snake Island. KUT listener Alex Kane wanted to know more: What’s on it?...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin technology company ranked No. 2 for best work-life balance

AUSTIN, Texas — New research from Glassdoor ranked U.S. companies with the highest rating for work-life balance. CNBC reports that an Austin technology solutions company, SailPoint, tied for the No. 2 spot. Since the coronavirus pandemic caused many companies to make operations remote, the flexibility of working from home...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy