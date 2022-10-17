Read full article on original website
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in TexasKristen WaltersAustin, TX
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
VP Harris says Texas abortion ban leaves women "in life-threatening situations that could have otherwise been prevented.Ash JurbergTexas State
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
Austin witness reports two UFOs disappearing into cloud bankRoger MarshAustin, TX
F1 racer stops by local school ahead of big race this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of fans are expected to pack Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix. The drivers start practice Friday, but they're already out exploring Central Texas right now. “There's a lot of things you're going to miss out on, but...
F1 US Grand Prix at COTA expected to bring millions of dollars to Austin area
AUSTIN, Texas — Formula One fans will be heading to the Circuit of the Americas for the Grand Prix this weekend. This is the 10th year for the event at COTA. Circuit of the Americas Chairman Bobby Epstein is expecting a huge turnout. "We are about to have the...
Formula 1 Austin: Which music artists are performing race weekend?
Grammy Award-winning artists Green Day and Ed Sheeran will perform at the Circuit of The America's Germania Insurance Super Stage as part of a 20+ band festival lineup.
Hundreds flying in style to Formula 1 with Million Air Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Think of a yacht club, but for private jets: that's what Million Air Austin is. Million Air serves as a "home away from home" for planes from around the world. Over the course of the coming weekend, hundreds of planes will be arriving at Million Air. They're expecting planes from all over the world, both domestic and international aircraft, to fly in for Formula 1 (F1) racing.
Click2Houston.com
Surf Lakes signs agreement to build ‘biggest surf park development on the planet’ in Austin in 2023
AUSTIN, Texas – A 12-acre Surf Lake is coming to Austin as early as mid-2023 after the company signed an exclusive territory agreement to build “the biggest surf park development on the planet,” according to a release. The 400-acre ‘Pura Vida’ community, purchased by local developers, will...
UT students test pit stop skills for chance to win F1 tickets
AUSTIN, Texas — With Austin ready to receive plenty of racing fans this weekend for the F1 ARAMCO U.S. Grand Prix, University of Texas students got the chance to participate in the fun. Red Bull and Longhorn Racing, the student chapter of The Society of Automotive Engineers at UT,...
austin.com
Ferrari Driver Carlos Sainz Eats BBQ And Talks About Why He Loves Austin
F1 week is officially underway and the teams are already out and about in Austin. So keep those eyes peeled because you might just spot one of the best drivers in the world at your favorite restaurant or hang out. At an event on Wednesday afternoon, Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos...
Austin-based Mighty Fine Burgers to build new $1M Kyle restaurant
The location will open in 2023.
KVUE
Formula 1 schedule for COTA 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — Starting Friday, the Formula 1 (F1) cars will begin circling the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) track – which means you need to know when to get to the track. Different to last year, this year's races will take place much later than before. The...
fox7austin.com
Fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que. AFD says it responded to the fire in the 2000 block of East 12th Street just before 9 a.m. Officials say it was a grease fire and that it was contained...
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Central Texas
The influence of La Niña is expected to continue through the winter (December-February) for the third winter in a row.
San Marcos' Root Cellar to open first New Braunfels restaurant in 2023
The location in San Marcos will remain open.
Monday was the busiest day ever at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
Austin's airport just set a new record for the most passengers in a single day.
KVUE
Texans are paying the 2nd-lowest price for gas in the country
AUSTIN, Texas — Gas prices continue to drop across Texas. This decrease in pricing comes after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it planned to decrease crude oil production by 2 million barrels a day to support cost on Oct. 5. However, in a statement from...
Fire extinguished at Sam's Bar-B-Que in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters are clearing the scene of a structure fire at a barbecue restaurant, Sam's Bar-B-Que, on E. 12th Street in Austin. As of 9:13 a.m., the fire was cited to be a grease fire. According to the Austin Fire Department (AFD), the crews on scene were clearing it and Austin Code was also on scene to expedite re-opening the business.
Balcones Canyonlands Wildlife Refuge celebrates its 30th birthday this Saturday
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — Not far from the bustle of urban life, down a winding two-lane highway an hour away from the heart of Austin, there’s an unexpected oasis: the Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge, with thousands of pristine acres of land protected by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
kut.org
What’s the story behind Snake Island on Lady Bird Lake?
It’s not labeled on maps or recognized in official documents, but most kayakers who have explored Lady Bird Lake east of I-35 can tell you about the forest in the middle of the lake — Snake Island. KUT listener Alex Kane wanted to know more: What’s on it?...
Hobby Lobby, Rudy’s Bar-B-Q, Academy Sports coming to Kyle
This southern suburb of Austin is hitting a trifecta in small-town retail, bringing in an arts and crafts retail giant, a well-known barbecue chain and a major sports outfitter.
Austin technology company ranked No. 2 for best work-life balance
AUSTIN, Texas — New research from Glassdoor ranked U.S. companies with the highest rating for work-life balance. CNBC reports that an Austin technology solutions company, SailPoint, tied for the No. 2 spot. Since the coronavirus pandemic caused many companies to make operations remote, the flexibility of working from home...
