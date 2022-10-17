Read full article on original website
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
VIDEO - Smoke Shop Slashing with Slipper Wearing SuspectBronxVoiceBronx, NY
VIDEO - Vandal Slashes Cop Car’s TiresBronxVoiceBronx, NY
U-Haul Thieves Steal 2 Vans In BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Save the Date! Wilton High School's Annual St. Baldrick's Event Scheduled for March 7, 2023
All are invited to join the annual WHS St. Baldrick’s shaving event on March 2, 2023! The mission of St. Baldrick’s Foundation is to raise awareness and funds to cure children’s cancer by supporting cancer research and fellowships. Last year the Wilton High School team raised over...
The Greenwich Department of Human Services Has a New Logo!
The Greenwich Department of Human Services (GDHS), which supports Greenwich residents in need,has a brand new logo - and it was designed by local students! The winning logo, which is a royal blue circle, has heart icons that represent compassion and empathy and a person embedded in the S that speaks to the core purpose of the department. The logo also features the name and initials of the department, which are meant to assist the community in being able to identify and associate the logo with the essential services the department provides.
This Week in the City: Danbury Mayor Esposito Talks Small Business Assistance Program, Applications Close October 31
In this episode of This Week in the City, Mayor Dean Esposito speaks with Shay Nagarsheth, Economic Development Director about the Small Business Assistance Program that was launched on October 5th, and applications close on October 31st. This program which will provide limited, one-time direct financial assistance to eligible small...
United Way of CFC Announces New Officers
Bridgeport, CT - United Way of Coastal Fairfield County has announced its 2022-23 slate of officers to lead the agency in the coming year, with Wilton resident Lyn Salsgiver Kobsa appointed as the Chair of the Board of Directors. Salsgiver Kobsa succeeds Lucy Teixeira of Trumbull. According to Sam Tingley,...
Town of Redding Special Town Meeting on Thursday, October 20: Allocation of ARPA Funds
There will be a Special Town Meeting on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the Redding Community Center. The purpose of the Special Town Meeting is to consider and vote on the funding of American Rescue Plan projects and to consider and vote on funding the Other Post-Employment Benefits Trust.
Join RVNAhealth for Lunch and Learn How To Reduce Your Risk Of Falls, Free Event
Fall Prevention: Lunch and Learn (free event) on Thursday October 27th, 2022 beginning at 12:00 at RVNAhealth. Did you know? One in three adults over 65 falls each year. Falls are the leading cause of injury deaths in adults over 65 and two-thirds of those who fall will fall again.
St. Mary School Milford Restaurant Week
Dine out for a great cause! St. Mary School is holding its inaugural Restaurant Week the week of November 2nd - 8th. Visit any of our participating restaurants and mention SMS, and 10% of your order will go towards St. Mary School! Each time you dine, you will also be entered into a raffle for one of many prizes including gift certificates to numerous restaurants, shops, and activities, hand-crafted unique items such as coasters, ornaments, and more, and even interior design services! Please see our flyer for more information!
Town of Westport Registrars of Voters Memory Card and Tabulator Testing
The Office of the Registrars of Voters for the Town of Westport will be memory card and tabulator testing beginning Thursday, October 20 at 10:00 a.m at Town Hall Room, 212D, 110 Myrtle Ave., Westport. The public is welcome to observe October 20 or any continued testing Friday, October 21...
Rep. Allie-Brennan worked with the Bethel Public Library to secure a $150,000 grant
On Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Bethel Public Library will debut its recently renovated Teen space and expanded Project Lab to the community. The day will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. with State Representative Raghib Allie-Brennan (D – Bethel, Danbury, Newtown, Redding) and the Friends of the Bethel Public Library.
Holiday Shopping Fundraiser at Danbury Fair Mall ReStore to Aid Non-Profits “A Brush With Kindness” Program
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity invites you to a cozy evening at its ReStore in the Danbury Fair Mall Tuesday, November 1st to kick off the holiday season and shop for upcycled holiday treasure. The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. and guests will be one of the first to shop the store's sought-after best seasonal decor.
Town of Bethel Special Election for First Selectman Slated for February 7, 2023
The Town of Bethel has announced that there will be a Special Election for First Selectman on Saturday, February 7, 2023. The Special Election will take place following a lawsuit filed last month with the goal of removing Rich Straiton from the first selectman’s office, according to the NewsTimes.
JB Philbin Landscapes Acquires Colonial Gardens
Fairfield, CT - JP Philbin Landscapes has celebrated with an official ribbon cutting the announcement that they have acquired Colonial Gardens. The October 7th ceremony was officiated by First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick at the 1174 Bronson Road location, in Fairfield, CT. “We are so excited” said Owner James Philbin....
Why Small Businesses Matter in New Canaan and Greenwich: Forme Barre Fitness
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Forme Barre...
VOB Board of Trustees Meeting 10/19 Agenda
The Board of Trustees of the Village of Brewster is holding a regular meeting at 7:30 PM, on October 19, 2022, at Village Hall, at 50 Main Street, Brewster, NY 10509. 1. Code Enforcement Report, September 2022. 2. Engineer’s Report, September 2022. 3. Police Report, September 2022. Account 54...
38th Annual Run For The Turkeys & Health Walk -Sunday 11/20/22
Gobble up the chance to trot in the 38th NF 5K Turkey Run/Health Walk! The race begins at 11AM @ New Fairfield High School on Sunday 11/20/22. Early bird discount price is $20 until Fri. 10/21/22. Children are welcome to register for the Kids Fun Run starting at the NFHS track at 9:30AM. Runners are encouraged to join the race in a themed costume and maybe win a prize!
DART to The Finish Charity Walk Raises $175,000 for Rare Childhood Disease Niemann-Pick type C
The fifth annual DART to The Finish charity walk benefitting Dana’s Angels Research Trust (DART), took place Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Greenwich Point Park in Old Greenwich, and virtually across the country. More than 300 participated and helpedraised more than $175,000, which will go towards supporting crucial research into better treatments, clinical trials and genetic testing for Niemann Pick type C disease (NPC), a very rare childhood disease that is often referred to as Childhood Alzheimer’s.
LWV CT State Legislative Candidate Debates at Wilton Library on Oct. 25
The Wilton League of Women Voters, Wilton Library Association, and GOOD Morning Wilton will be co-sponsoring two candidate debates between Keith Denning (D) and Kim Healy (R) - 42nd House District; Toni Boucher (R) and Ceci Maher (D) - 26th Senate District. Denning/Healy will start at 7:00pm for approximately one...
CFJ Shares Message of Hope Following Bristol Violence
BRIDGEPORT,CT—For the first time ever at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, The Center for Family Justice held a 6-town regional Domestic Violence Awareness Vigil. Lit up in purple, the event remembered the 32 lives lost as a result of domestic violence last year in Connecticut. For each of the lives, a memory box honored them highlighting their likes, hopes, and dreams, all cut short because someone who said they loved them ended their lives. From the youngest victim, a one-month-old baby, to the oldest, a seventy-five-year-old woman, each life was precious and mattered.
Fine Day Fair at Onatru Farm Park November 4-6
Explore our exquisite outdoor Holiday Fair at the stunning Onatru Farm Park & Preserve, located on Elmwood Road in South Salem, New York. Meet over 60 talented artisans and makers from around the country and discover the most brilliant gifts for the holiday season. Meet the vendors and learn more...
Ridgefield Chapter of National Charity League Launches Membership Drive
The Ridgefield Area Chapter of National Charity League is launching its Annual Membership Drive and will be hosting a Prospective Member session on Thursday, November 17 at 7:00pm at Keeler Tavern Museum. We are looking primarily for girls in the 6th grade though membership is also open for 7th through 9th grade students.
