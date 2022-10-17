Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
Giannis scores 21, Matthews’ 3 sends Bucks past 76ers 90-88
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Wesley Matthews hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 23.8 seconds left to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 90-88 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points and 13 rebounds and Brook Lopez scored 17 points for Milwaukee in its season opener. James Harden scored 31 points for the Sixers. The Sixers fell to 0-2. Joel Embiid had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Embiid did not score in the second half. Tyrese Maxey added 15 points for the Sixers.
Idaho8.com
Tony Brown, referee who worked NBA Finals, dies at 55
Tony Brown, who officiated more than 1,100 NBA games over almost two decades, has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 55. Brown was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in April 2021 and recovered to the point where he was able to return to work in the NBA replay center last season. His family said that Brown had entered hospice care in recent days. Brown was selected to officiate a pair of NBA All-Star games, plus worked a game in the 2020 NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.
Idaho8.com
Kawhi scores 14 in return, Clippers hold off Lakers 103-97
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 14 points and seven rebounds in his first game in 16 months, and the Los Angeles Clippers opened a season of sky-high expectations with a 103-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Paul George scored 15 points and John Wall added 15 in his debut for the Clippers, who held on down the stretch to beat their more pedigreed Los Angeles rivals for the eighth consecutive time. Anthony Davis scored 25 points despite apparently having reduced mobility after a mid-game fall, while LeBron James had 20 points and 10 rebounds in his 20th home opener.
Idaho8.com
AP source: Pistons’ Rob Murphy on leave due to investigation
A person familiar with the situation said Detroit Pistons assistnat general manager Rob Murphy was put on leave due to an investigation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday night on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing. ESPN reported that Murphy is facing an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee. Murphy was promoted to assistant general manager in June after serving as president and general manager of the G League’s Motor City Cruise. The former Syracuse and Kent State assistant was Eastern Michigan’s basketball coach from 2011 to 2021.
Idaho8.com
Cavs’ Garland suffers no structural damage to eye in opener
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland did not suffer any structural damage to his left eye when he got hit during Cleveland’s season-opening loss in Toronto. Garland suffered a laceration inside his eyelid in the first quarter when Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. inadvertently poked him in the eye going for a steal. The 22-year-old Garland left the team and was checked Thursday at the Cleveland Clinic Cole Eye Institute. The team said he’ll be re-evaluated over the next two days before his status is updated. It’s likely Garland will miss Cleveland’s game in Chicago on Saturday. The Cavs host Washington in their home opener Sunday.
Idaho8.com
Brady apologizes for comparing playing football to military
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady has apologized for making a comparison between football and military deployment while interviewing NBA star Kevin Durant on the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s weekly podcast. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said he used a “very poor choice of words” on the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” while he and Durant were discussing the difficulty of balancing a commitment to being highly successful athletes with life outside of sports. Brady told Durant on the podcast he looks at a football season like going off for a military deployment. He apologized saying: “In the end, we play a game and the military is defending our country. It’s two very different things, and I shouldn’t have made the comparison.”
Idaho8.com
49ers acquire RB Christian McCaffrey from Panthers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for a haul of draft picks. The Panthers announced the deal that sends McCaffrey back to the Bay Area where he starred in college at Stanford in Thursday night. They said it will be finalized when McCaffrey passes a physical. A person familiar with the deal said on condition of anonymity that the Panthers will receive picks in the second, third and fourth rounds of the 2023 draft, as well as a fifth-rounder in 2024.
Idaho8.com
Marcus Mariota making the most of his 2nd chance in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — For Marcus Mariota, the loss of confidence was the biggest blow. He’d experienced so much success, from winning the Heisman Trophy to being the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft. Then, for one of the rare times in his life, he wasn’t good enough. Mariota was benched by the Tennessee Titans in 2019 and barely played at all the past 2 1/2 seasons. But he’s putting together a comeback in Atlanta. Mariota earned NFC offensive player of the week honors after throwing for two touchdowns with only one incompletion and running for a score in the Falcons’ win over the 49ers.
